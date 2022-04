What was that all about yesterday then? I saw the pictures on Twitter, genuine issue with the ticket process or is it something more sinister and they've done before?



Didn't have them pegged as that sort of club.



Was like trying to get into area 55. Multiple checks, full body searches and pockets emptying for everyone - marched in groups to and from the stadium and locked in after for a good 45 mins, with only one door to get out when they did open them eventually. It was ridiculous stuff - heard a few saying it was a throwback to the 80s. Not really seen anything like that before.