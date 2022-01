Quick memo to 306.



Yer know, there's a time and place.



Jota song is fucking brilliant, but not when we're defending a last minute set piece. Short and sweet when it's tense. Liiiiibpooool!



And Every Other Saturday after the first two minutes just kills it. Go with your instincts, not your try hard, must get through whole repertoire, hymm sheet.



Well in for the jota song though