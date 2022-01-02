« previous next »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9520 on: January 2, 2022, 07:39:56 pm »
How was it today then? Certainly sounded pretty good, especially in the 1st half.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9521 on: January 2, 2022, 08:19:15 pm »
Was a guest amongst Chelsea fans nearby.  Good volume and got under the skins of some around me. We just conceded goals at bad times
Neither fans as vocal second half
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9522 on: January 2, 2022, 08:38:15 pm »
Yeah we were a bit quiet in the second half, probably down to the nerves amongst the away support. But I found it incredible when their lot started calling our support shit, especially considering I'd barely heard them in the first half until their two goals - and pretty much 90% of their repertoire of songs are about us.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9523 on: Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm »
Oh he wears the number 20

That was boss
The Diogo song came into its own at HT and then when he got the second
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9524 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
Oh he wears the number 20

That was boss
The Diogo song came into its own at HT and then when he got the second

I couldn't hear it on my shit stream...:(

I'll have to search youtube in the morning unless anyone can provide a link?
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9525 on: Yesterday at 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm
I couldn't hear it on my shit stream...:(

I'll have to search youtube in the morning unless anyone can provide a link?


https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY99iMVMDw0/?utm_medium=copy_link
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 02:57:40 am »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
Oh he wears the number 20

That was boss
The Diogo song came into its own at HT and then when he got the second
It's one of them, I've watched videos of lads singing it on coaches and it took a bit of time to get into the away end - I'm still not 100% on the words, but I'm learning it there and then, not on a 4 hour coach where it's repeated several times. It still didn't actually travel to everyone, but that's always the way with a new song. It's great and will catch on with everyone eventually and why not - Jota the slotter is boss.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 03:12:25 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:57:40 am
It's one of them, I've watched videos of lads singing it on coaches and it took a bit of time to get into the away end - I'm still not 100% on the words, but I'm learning it there and then, not on a 4 hour coach where it's repeated several times. It still didn't actually travel to everyone, but that's always the way with a new song. It's great and will catch on with everyone eventually and why not - Jota the slotter is boss.

It's like the Bobby song at Belgrade in the escort . A few young lads were singing it on our coach and we were like boss drumming skills them lad
 Afterwards having a pint a few of us oldies were going how does that Bobby song go again ? Then a few weeks later in Paris it took off.

The fact that it's sung to a Creedence Clearwater Revival song shows how much the lids smoke boss weed !
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 06:59:20 am »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 08:36:52 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:57:40 am
It's one of them, I've watched videos of lads singing it on coaches and it took a bit of time to get into the away end - I'm still not 100% on the words, but I'm learning it there and then, not on a 4 hour coach where it's repeated several times. It still didn't actually travel to everyone, but that's always the way with a new song. It's great and will catch on with everyone eventually and why not - Jota the slotter is boss.
I was okay with the words until Redsnappa mentioned the Colin Pascoe song. Now when I try and sing it Ive got Diogo putting the cones out for the team 🤦🏻 (Doesnt take much to confuse me these days!)

Still, his legs are a dream, so its all good!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 08:48:00 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:12:25 am
It's like the Bobby song at Belgrade in the escort . A few young lads were singing it on our coach and we were like boss drumming skills them lad
 Afterwards having a pint a few of us oldies were going how does that Bobby song go again ? Then a few weeks later in Paris it took off.

The fact that it's sung to a Creedence Clearwater Revival song shows how much the lids smoke boss weed !

It'll always be the Colin Pascoe song.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 09:21:34 am »
Brilliant atmosphere inside last night. Jota song is brilliant, once it fully takes off it'll be the new Bobby song if you know what I mean.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 09:47:26 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 09:21:34 am
Brilliant atmosphere inside last night. Jota song is brilliant, once it fully takes off it'll be the new Bobby song if you know what I mean.

Yeah fantastic, great to see the song taking off at HT.

Lets hope once it REALLY takes off its doesnt end up getting clapped along to, too fast, like the Bobby and Virgil ones do.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 09:52:25 am »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 06:59:20 am
https://youtu.be/vlHsOBWdO8E

Love watching these for the crowd stuff but fuck me, imagine sitting next to someone who does this every week!

Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:36:52 am
I was okay with the words until Redsnappa mentioned the Colin Pascoe song. Now when I try and sing it Ive got Diogo putting the cones out for the team 🤦🏻 (Doesnt take much to confuse me these days!)

Still, his legs are a dream, so its all good!

It's the first line for me, I have Colin Pascoe running down the left wing and scoring for LFC in my version ;D
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 09:54:51 am »
Not many things better than a double away-allocation absolutely completely having off a home crowd.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 09:59:41 am »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 10:25:37 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 09:21:34 am
Brilliant atmosphere inside last night. Jota song is brilliant, once it fully takes off it'll be the new Bobby song if you know what I mean.

The season has needed a new song as well. Haven't really had one take off for a while which has left it a bit stale. Good one to take to Wembley.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 10:25:39 am »
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 09:59:41 am
Thank you!

Bad Moon Rising?  8)

Aye, always find it's great for a player chant that tune, an absolute belter
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
Oh he wears the number 20

That was boss
The Diogo song came into its own at HT and then when he got the second

Haha yeah. It was like the majority of the away end learned the song in full at HT.  Good stuff.

Even without being pissed, it was a great away and Second half atmosphere was especially brilliant.

Outside the ground, all the way back to the tube and to my car parked up somewhere in Enfield you kept hearing pockets of Liverpool fans singing it.

I had a feeling it was based on Bad Moon By CCR but couldnt be sure. Cheers to this thread for confirmation.

How those Arsenal fans had the brass neck to slate our home support last week is beyond me.

Finally, loved it when some idiots shouting shoooot when a player had it 30 yards out, got told to shut the fuck up. Wool behaviour.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:52:25 am
It's the first line for me, I have Colin Pascoe running down the left wing and scoring for LFC in my version ;D
:lmao

Glad its not just me!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9540 on: Today at 11:17:53 am »
Had to drop out late on yesterday, so bit gutted. Not that gutted really, another day at Anfield South. And some more cockneys to batter in the final.

The League Cup isn't what it used to be, but still love the big allocations, under the lights.

Seemed to be some large groups of young lads in our end, looking Scouse. Always good to see and it gives the old's a bit of energy, and a kick up the arse. Looked like a good night.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9541 on: Today at 11:26:50 am »
Love the feeling when a (good) new song gets traction and is attached to a moment in time. That Diogo song will be ringing in most our heads for a while. The way it almost built up as I think people weren't 100% sure on the words (first few lines are a bit tricky tbf). Great night.
« Reply #9542 on: Today at 11:42:34 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:26:50 am
I think people weren't 100% sure on the words (first few lines are a bit tricky tbf). Great night.

When were 100% sure of the words, is when it starts to go downhill. I mean, PST, we still argue now whether it's Libyan or Arabian, or radiant. So no wonder that took so long to run out of steam.

Enjoy the new Jota song before everyone learns it off YouTube  ;D
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9543 on: Today at 11:47:40 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:42:34 am
When were 100% sure of the words, is when it starts to go downhill. I mean, PST, we still argue now whether it's Libyan or Arabian, or radiant. So no wonder that took so long to run out of steam.

Enjoy the new Jota song before everyone learns it off YouTube  ;D

 ;D

i actually don't know how the old lads can keep up with us singing songs at 100 miles an hour, even my breathing can't hack it  ;D
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9544 on: Today at 01:15:16 pm »
 
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:48:00 am
It'll always be the Colin Pascoe song.

Who the fuck is he ?

 ;D

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9545 on: Today at 01:43:21 pm »
Thought we were in great voice last night. Had a couple of Arsenal mates in the home end and they said they couldnt believe us, said we didnt stop singing and it we pretty made noise all game.

Hopefully the same again for the rest of the games!
« Reply #9546 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
Oh he wears the number 20

That was boss
The Diogo song came into its own at HT and then when he got the second

https://twitter.com/i/status/1484482240902008834
🎶 Oh, he wears the number 20,
He'll take us to victory,
And when he's coming down the left wing,
He'll cut inside & score for Lfc
He's a lad from Portugal,
Better than Figo don't you know
Oh his name is Diogo🎶
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9547 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 03:24:01 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1484482240902008834
🎶 Oh, he wears the number 20,
He'll take us to victory,
And when he's coming down the left wing,
He'll cut inside & score for Lfc
He's a lad from Portugal,
Better than Figo don't you know
Oh his name is Diogo🎶

*And when he's running down the left wing
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9548 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 03:24:01 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1484482240902008834
🎶 Oh, he wears the number 20,
He'll take us to victory,
And when he's coming down the left wing,
He'll cut inside & score for Lfc
He's a lad from Portugal,
Better than Figo don't you know
Oh his name is Diogo🎶

Loving this chant, but I give it 2 weeks before it's ruined by going too fast
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9549 on: Today at 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:33:15 pm
Loving this chant, but I give it 2 weeks before it's ruined by going too fast

It was already sped up a bit last night, needs someone whacking their hand on the side of the Kop like with Bobby's song to help keep time ;D
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9550 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:35:51 pm
It was already sped up a bit last night, needs someone whacking their hand on the side of the Kop like with Bobby's song to help keep time ;D

Yeah just watched it on that twitter link. Seems a fair bit faster than the lads in the video on a coach that I watched last night.
« Reply #9551 on: Today at 04:38:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:32:11 pm
*And when he's running down the left wing

yeah
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9552 on: Today at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:35:51 pm
It was already sped up a bit last night, needs someone whacking their hand on the side of the Kop like with Bobby's song to help keep time ;D

Haha - is right - the go faster curse was striking already last night
People are defo straining to know what to sing for lines 2, 3 and 4 but everybody joins in for the Portugal bit
After the game on the sing out I was trying and failing to change line to to he just took us to Wemberlee
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9553 on: Today at 06:47:35 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:43:21 pm
Thought we were in great voice last night. Had a couple of Arsenal mates in the home end and they said they couldnt believe us, said we didnt stop singing and it we pretty made noise all game.

Hopefully the same again for the rest of the games!
It really didn't come over on the telly. As though our sound was turned down.

It's really annoying, because the way they mic up the away end at Anfield makes a few hundred opposition fans singing sound like 6,000 singing.

Good to hear it was loud in the ground last night.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9554 on: Today at 06:52:30 pm »
Was really loud on 5 live though.
