Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1296961 times)

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 12:50:33 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWZJn0Ir49g

'Fckin knock him  out'  -  calm yourself Delia

Funny that  :lmao
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 01:53:46 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:50:33 am
Funny that  :lmao

Ha ha. What a loon.  ;D
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 05:39:51 am »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on Yesterday at 11:47:07 pm
The away fans were brilliant, it made the atmosphere. Norwich fans were poor, what do you expect though, only one home win since the season started in the last round of the cup.

My wife sat in the home fans tonight with our daughter whose 5 and it was her first game, she asked me at the end, "are the away fans always that loud"?

All I saw was families heading into Carrow Road, maybe the reason behind so poor last night?
Online Red_Mist

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 08:50:57 am »
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 10:48:55 am »
Was brilliant last night. Reminded me how much I miss the suarez song
Online Grobbelrevell

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 10:50:44 am »
Thought our end sounded great last night.

One Ipswich fan down the road thought so too...
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 11:47:16 am »
Heard a lot of "Maggie's in the Mud" last night which I guess was a reaction to typical classist chants from the home crowd? Home crowd were barely heard on telly.

Fuck the Tories
Online Welshred

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 11:47:16 am
Heard a lot of "Maggie's in the Mud" last night which I guess was a reaction to typical classist chants from the home crowd?

Needs to be binned, we sing it more than any other song at the moment.
Online Grobbelrevell

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:57 am
Needs to be binned, we sing it more than any other song at the moment.

Gotta be honest, I struggle with that one.

Absolutely no time for her (for obvious reasons), or the Tories in general, but always cringe a little bit at this.

Feeds into the 'be better' conversations, in my mind.
Offline John C

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm »
If we get through the final everyone of our traveling fans last night deserve a ticket ahead of anyone else.
Outstanding contribution.
It's a travesty if ST holders have first dibs.



Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:57 am
Needs to be binned, we sing it more than any other song at the moment.
Completely agree with this. Completely.
Offline liversaint

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:57 am
Needs to be binned, we sing it more than any other song at the moment.

Wont be long before some journo uses it as a stick to stir shit and beat us with, dont over do it I would say, not bin it off completely.
Offline liversaint

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 01:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:53:46 am
Ha ha. What a loon.  ;D

Think its funnier because he makes it seem all so normal for him
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 01:42:01 pm »
Sounded great on the telly.

And over on Toffeeweb one loon, trying vainly to salvage something from their latest debacle,reckoned we only had 675 ( a very precise figure) at Carrow Road to their 6000 at QPR.
Online rob1966

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 01:47:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:42:01 pm
Sounded great on the telly.

And over on Toffeeweb one loon, trying vainly to salvage something from their latest debacle,reckoned we only had 675 ( a very precise figure) at Carrow Road to their 6000 at QPR.

Some going if 675 Reds can be heard from 3 miles away ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:47:10 pm
Some going if 675 Reds can be heard from 3 miles away ;D

No doubt they'd kicked Delia up the arse and taken over the public address system.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:51:16 pm
No doubt they'd kicked Delia up the arse and taken over the public address system.

That's a lotta ass to kick...
Online redgriffin73

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 01:09:09 pm
Gotta be honest, I struggle with that one.

Absolutely no time for her (for obvious reasons), or the Tories in general, but always cringe a little bit at this.

Feeds into the 'be better' conversations, in my mind.

Yep, along with it's grim follow-up about digging her up. I feel like it's maybe mostly sung by the younger element but might be wrong.
Online meady1981

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:53:05 pm
Yep, along with it's grim follow-up about digging her up. I feel like it's maybe mostly sung by the younger element but might be wrong.

Can't stand the c*nt. But it makes me cringe.
Online Grobbelrevell

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:53:05 pm
Yep, along with it's grim follow-up about digging her up. I feel like it's maybe mostly sung by the younger element but might be wrong.

Yep, that too. One of the extremely rare occasions I've felt uncomfortable in our crowd is when these get belted out, to be completely honest.

For me, whilst we're having a grown up conversation about singing songs about people dying and generally being better than that, this needs to be on the table in amongst it too. It's abundantly clear what the feeling is towards her on Merseyside, so this song doesn't need singing to clarify that. All it does, in my opinion, is reflect poorly on us.
Online Fromola

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
That's the problem with all the 'fuck the Tories' stuff (nothing against that chant in itself). Lads then start singing about politics more than the football. Save that shit for the coach or the pub.

We're not Lazio for lefties.
