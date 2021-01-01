agree. we can't do anything about Leeds' behaviour beyond complain if appropriate but we should be checking our own fans. not right at all to be whipping out your phone to show the a Turkish flag.



our fans are always going to be under the microscope, as are Man United's fans often too. it's unavoidable with the size of club and the clicks it brings in if reported. doesn't mean it's right, but I think the biggest clubs are expected to act better.



I'm not making excuses. But they'd been singing all kinds, then turned it up a notch with "96 was not enough". I couldn't understand them to be honest and was told later. But I knew from the reaction by our fans it was something along those lines.There was an arl fella in front of me, fuming, trying to climb up onto some ledge. He had tears in his eyes. It wouldn't surprise me if I find out he was from one of the families. Anyway, at one point it seemed like he was going to get thrown out by the stewards, so you can then imagine the reaction to that, by some of our other fans.Some people didn't know what to do, and responded with a Galatasaray chant. Leeds fans were visibly shaken (some I suspect was all part of the show). But then someone behind me shouted something along the lines of, "See, you don't fuking like it do you?".I refrained from the chant but it was one of those times where you feel you need to do something, but you don't know what to do.Thousands of them singing "96 is not enough" (or so I was told, that was the chant a bit later - I couldn't understand the sheep shaggers). Police, stewards in their end behind the goal did fck all.No excuse for responding with something just as bad, but just to add a bit of context.We then followed that up with "Yorkshire Police, murders". Leeds replied with "Yorkshire, Yorkshire" chant, as though they were proud of them.Not an excuse, but some of our younger lads wouldn't have experiened an atmosphere like that before.And you can't realistically expect people to check what's on people's mobile phone, when hundreds are filming the potential agro