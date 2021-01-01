« previous next »
paulrazor

  Offline
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,937
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9240 on: Today at 09:38:08 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:27:40 am
A lot of the Leeds fans are vile, its a shame that a handful of ours responded with uncalled for gestures towards them, but its the actions of our handful of idiotic fans that seem to be doing the rounds on social media, not the 1000s of Leeds who were singing sick chants. Vile fan base, cant wait for them to end back up in the championship where they belong.
I do agree, if one Liverpool fan says something out of order then the whole fan base gets tarred with the one brush

Opposition fans in their droves say what they want to us and nothing gets said about it
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

harleydanger

  Offline
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,629
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9241 on: Today at 10:42:17 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:15:28 am
heard Leeds fans were awful yesterday especially when Elliott went off

Fella i know was there, said he openly seen some of our support doing coke in the toilets at half time. I have seen it before myself so unfortunately I wasnt too surprised.

Nothing wrong with a toot in the right circumstances.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

OOS

  Offline
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,932
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9242 on: Today at 11:37:46 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:42:17 am
Nothing wrong with a toot in the right circumstances.

Sounds like a good day out.
Alf

  Offline
RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,127
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9243 on: Today at 11:40:27 am
Whatever you want to look at it Leeds is a proper away, no love in there.
afc turkish

  Offline
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,003
  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9244 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:42:17 am
Nothing wrong with a toot in the right circumstances.

Celebrating beak-cause of Mo's goal, most probably...
RainbowFlick

  Offline
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,680
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9245 on: Today at 12:52:14 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:27:40 am
A lot of the Leeds fans are vile, its a shame that a handful of ours responded with uncalled for gestures towards them, but its the actions of our handful of idiotic fans that seem to be doing the rounds on social media, not the 1000s of Leeds who were singing sick chants. Vile fan base, cant wait for them to end back up in the championship where they belong.

agree. we can't do anything about Leeds' behaviour beyond complain if appropriate but we should be checking our own fans. not right at all to be whipping out your phone to show the a Turkish flag. c*nt behaviour.

our fans are always going to be under the microscope, as are Man United's fans often too. it's unavoidable with the size of club and the clicks it brings in if reported. doesn't mean it's right, but I think the biggest clubs are expected to act better.
RainbowFlick

  Offline
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,680
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9246 on: Today at 12:55:01 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:15:28 am
heard Leeds fans were awful yesterday especially when Elliott went off

Fella i know was there, said he openly seen some of our support doing coke in the toilets at half time. I have seen it before myself so unfortunately I wasnt too surprised.

it's not that uncommon, but as long as people aren't arses who really cares. met some Scouse kid in Madrid the day before the CL final who was somehow selling coke in the plaza in sizeable quantities.  ;D
Billy Elliot

  Offline
Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,435
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9247 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:52:14 pm
agree. we can't do anything about Leeds' behaviour beyond complain if appropriate but we should be checking our own fans. not right at all to be whipping out your phone to show the a Turkish flag.

our fans are always going to be under the microscope, as are Man United's fans often too. it's unavoidable with the size of club and the clicks it brings in if reported. doesn't mean it's right, but I think the biggest clubs are expected to act better.

I'm not making excuses. But they'd been singing all kinds, then turned it up a notch with "96 was not enough". I couldn't understand them to be honest and was told later. But I knew from the reaction by our fans it was something along those lines.

There was an arl fella in front of me, fuming, trying to climb up onto some ledge. He had tears in his eyes. It wouldn't surprise me if I find out he was from one of the families. Anyway, at one point it seemed like he was going to get thrown out by the stewards, so you can then imagine the reaction to that, by some of our other fans.

Some people didn't know what to do, and responded with a Galatasaray chant. Leeds fans were visibly shaken (some I suspect was all part of the show). But then someone behind me shouted something along the lines of, "See, you don't fuking like it do you?".

I refrained from the chant but it was one of those times where you feel you need to do something, but you don't know what to do.

Thousands of them singing "96 is not enough" (or so I was told, that was the chant a bit later - I couldn't understand the sheep shaggers). Police, stewards in their end behind the goal did fck all.

No excuse for responding with something just as bad, but just to add a bit of context.

We then followed that up with "Yorkshire Police, murders". Leeds replied with "Yorkshire, Yorkshire" chant, as though they were proud of them.

Not an excuse, but some of our younger lads wouldn't have experiened an atmosphere like that before.

And you can't realistically expect people to check what's on people's mobile phone, when hundreds are filming the potential agro  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

  Online
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9248 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:15:28 am
heard Leeds fans were awful yesterday especially when Elliott went off

Fella i know was there, said he openly seen some of our support doing coke in the toilets at half time. I have seen it before myself so unfortunately I wasnt too surprised.

Why would anyone care about others doing a bit of powder,it's not harming anyone else.
Billy Elliot

  Offline
Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,435
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9249 on: Today at 01:43:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:25 pm
Why would anyone care about others doing a bit of powder,it's not harming anyone else.

And it's not unusual. Id be hard pressed to think of an away match where I haven't seen someone doing a bit of lemo  ;D
paulrazor

  Offline
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 25,937
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9250 on: Today at 02:03:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:25 pm
Why would anyone care about others doing a bit of powder,it's not harming anyone else.
I wouldnt like to see it personally

It was his kids first away game and he was with him at time, he reckons the kid didnt see it but i think the fact the kid could have probably annoyed him
jonnypb

  Online
Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,968
  • JFT97
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9251 on: Today at 02:08:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:25 pm
Why would anyone care about others doing a bit of powder,it's not harming anyone else.

Happens all the time at Anfield at half time in the bogs, personally doesn't bother me as they're not harming anyone, but can understand that people wouldn't want kids to see it.
RainbowFlick

  Offline
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,680
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9252 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 01:33:06 pm
I'm not making excuses. But they'd been singing all kinds, then turned it up a notch with "96 was not enough". I couldn't understand them to be honest and was told later. But I knew from the reaction by our fans it was something along those lines.

There was an arl fella in front of me, fuming, trying to climb up onto some ledge. He had tears in his eyes. It wouldn't surprise me if I find out he was from one of the families. Anyway, at one point it seemed like he was going to get thrown out by the stewards, so you can then imagine the reaction to that, by some of our other fans.

Some people didn't know what to do, and responded with a Galatasaray chant. Leeds fans were visibly shaken (some I suspect was all part of the show). But then someone behind me shouted something along the lines of, "See, you don't fuking like it do you?".

I refrained from the chant but it was one of those times where you feel you need to do something, but you don't know what to do.

Thousands of them singing "96 is not enough" (or so I was told, that was the chant a bit later - I couldn't understand the sheep shaggers). Police, stewards in their end behind the goal did fck all.

No excuse for responding with something just as bad, but just to add a bit of context.

We then followed that up with "Yorkshire Police, murders". Leeds replied with "Yorkshire, Yorkshire" chant, as though they were proud of them.

Not an excuse, but some of our younger lads wouldn't have experiened an atmosphere like that before.

And you can't realistically expect people to check what's on people's mobile phone, when hundreds are filming the potential agro  ;D

there is a lot of hurt, anger, and anguish in our fanbase around Hillsborough and unfortunately, some rival fans know it 'grinds' us the wrong way. the same way some of our fans know Munich chants, for example, would get a reaction from United fans. it just doesn't sit right that people en masse use that anger to go back with more vile shite. we as a fanbase of all should know how much it hurts.
Billy Elliot

  Offline
Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,435
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9253 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm
There was a fella, probably in his 30s with a bright orange coat on, making pushing gestures for the whole of the match. I heard it had kicked off outside, when I was still in. I was thinking to myself that if you're going to make pushing gestures for 90 minutes, it's probably best to not do it in a bright orange coat.

Jm55

  Online
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9254 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:42:25 pm
Why would anyone care about others doing a bit of powder,it's not harming anyone else.

I think its more the fact that kids are around.

I dont personally care what people do and Id be a massive hypocrite if I did as Ive done it on the way to away games tonnes of times. What I would say though is just keep it on the sly, no need to be openly doing it in the toilets.
So... Howard Phillips

  Online
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,684
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9255 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 02:53:47 pm
There was a fella, probably in his 30s with a bright orange coat on, making pushing gestures for the whole of the match. I heard it had kicked off outside, when I was still in. I was thinking to myself that if you're going to make pushing gestures for 90 minutes, it's probably best to not do it in a bright orange coat.

Surely not one of the stewards? :o

Just before kick off Sky was narvelling about their wonderful atmosphere and the camera focused on a large section of their fans chanting something in an alien tongue whilst rhythmically raising their right hands in a Franco era salute. Not sure what that was about but came across a bit Fascistic.

Whereas we sing a show song from Carousel. I think they're trying too hard to be hard. ;D
ImABeliever

  Online
  Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9256 on: Today at 03:48:25 pm
Leeds fans in the South Stand (behind the goal and near away fans) were a strange bunch. Probably stunk of Carling and Lynx Africa.

There was a video going around of their fans in that stand singing "Harvey Ellliott broke his leg, soft scouse bastard", "2-0, and he broke his leg", "he's just a soft scouse bastard" and a couple of their fans doing wall pushing gestures.

There's also pictures going around of one of our lads showing the Turkish flag to their fans, and also one fan was caught on video making throat slitting gestures.

Minority of bellends on both sides definitely let emotions get the better of them yesterday.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  Offline
RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9257 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm
Quote from: ImABeliever on Today at 03:48:25 pm
Leeds fans in the South Stand (behind the goal and near away fans) were a strange bunch. Probably stunk of Carling and Lynx Africa.

There was a video going around of their fans in that stand singing "Harvey Ellliott broke his leg, soft scouse bastard", "2-0, and he broke his leg", "he's just a soft scouse bastard" and a couple of their fans doing wall pushing gestures.

There's also pictures going around of one of our lads showing the Turkish flag to their fans, and also one fan was caught on video making throat slitting gestures.

Minority of bellends on both sides definitely let emotions get the better of them yesterday.
Always ends up like that though doesn't it.
3000 away fans singing about Hillsborough and it's plea bargained down to "well there's a minority on both sides"
With us it is definitely a minority. The Hillsborough shite home and away is far more.
ImABeliever

  Online
  Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9258 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:53:41 pm
Always ends up like that though doesn't it.
3000 away fans singing about Hillsborough and it's plea bargained down to "well there's a minority on both sides"
With us it is definitely a minority. The Hillsborough shite home and away is far more.

Yeah, I get where you're coming from. When we go to OT every year it seems to be at least 55,000 of their fans singing "The S*n was right, you're murderers" etc, and whilst there were Leeds fans who applauded Elliott as he came off - there were still far too many who attempted to goad the LFC fans after it happened.

This isn't the first time it's happened either - when we played them in 1998/99 at Elland Road they all cheered as one when Owen went off with a hamstring injury. They've got some decent fans but majority inside the ground yesterday seemed to act like bellends.
Grobbelrevell

  Online
RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,521
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9259 on: Today at 04:25:29 pm
Until the clubs start identifying and banning people involved, as they now do with instances of racism and discrimination in their stadiums, then nothing will change.

Inaction is akin to acceptance.
Buck Pete

  Online
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,867
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9260 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 11:40:27 am
Whatever you want to look at it Leeds is a proper away, no love in there.

Your not wrong. Mad away that was yesterday.  Not been Elland Road for years and naively forgot how much they hate us (and everyone else for that matter).  They really are the Millwall of the North.  No one likes us etc.

Nowt much has changed in 50 years up at Elland Road.  That section behind the goal near us were stuck firmly in the 70's.  That stand is the "Norman Hunter Stand" so what do you expect.

2 wrongs don't make a right but I remember some LFC fans giving it to Alan Smith when he broke his leg an Anfield that time.  It wasn't on the scale of that yesterday though.

Was pretty mid-boggling that Leeds fans took delight in an 18 year old kid suffering a horrific injury.  Thick Yorkshire Bell-ends.

MOTD and the Media in general focusing on the family stand behind the dugout clapping Harvey off and totally ignoring the fact that 3/4 of the Norman Hunter stand were loving it.

Outside our end looked like it was gonna be very tasty indeed.  Heard plenty of Galatasaray shouts in response.  Walked back to me car on the retail park and kept our traps shut :)

Fromola

  Offline
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,842
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9261 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm
Quote from: ImABeliever on Today at 03:48:25 pm
Leeds fans in the South Stand (behind the goal and near away fans) were a strange bunch. Probably stunk of Carling and Lynx Africa.

There was a video going around of their fans in that stand singing "Harvey Ellliott broke his leg, soft scouse bastard", "2-0, and he broke his leg", "he's just a soft scouse bastard" and a couple of their fans doing wall pushing gestures.

There's also pictures going around of one of our lads showing the Turkish flag to their fans, and also one fan was caught on video making throat slitting gestures.

Minority of bellends on both sides definitely let emotions get the better of them yesterday.

The tribalism and nastiness at grounds, particularly towards us, is so bad now that some of ours can't help themselves.

If you're going to let it get to you, don't go.
BIG DICK NICK

  Online
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9262 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm
Ive been to Elland Road a couple of times but in the home end against Sunderland both times and it was all fairly tame. I can well imagine how they are against a big side though. The city centre is moody enough at the best of times.
So... Howard Phillips

  Online
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,684
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9263 on: Today at 05:53:37 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:13:28 pm
Ive been to Elland Road a couple of times but in the home end against Sunderland both times and it was all fairly tame. I can well imagine how they are against a big side though. The city centre is moody enough at the best of times.

It'll be interesting when they play United.
ImABeliever

  Online
  Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9264 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:11:56 pm
The tribalism and nastiness at grounds, particularly towards us, is so bad now that some of ours can't help themselves.

If you're going to let it get to you, don't go.

I've personally heard worse insults/abuse dished out to us over the years; when we go to Old Trafford next month most of the ground will be singing songs about Hillsborough, Heysel and poverty all game long. Even the stuff Millwall sang when we played them in the League Cup in 2004/05 was more vile than what Leeds gave out yesterday - but it still annoyed me. The media should be doing more to highlight this, like they did when we chanted 'Chelsea rent boy' at Norwich on the opening day.
ImABeliever

  Online
  Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9265 on: Today at 05:58:52 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:13:28 pm
Ive been to Elland Road a couple of times but in the home end against Sunderland both times and it was all fairly tame. I can well imagine how they are against a big side though. The city centre is moody enough at the best of times.

I went to Elland Road on four occasions between 1999-2004 and although their fans were always up for it when they played against us - I can't remember it ever being as toxic in the ground as it was yesterday.
BIG DICK NICK

  Online
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9266 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm
Quote from: ImABeliever on Today at 05:58:52 pm
I went to Elland Road on four occasions between 1999-2004 and although their fans were always up for it when they played against us - I can't remember it ever being as toxic in the ground as it was yesterday.

I guess theyve been away a long time if you consider last year was played in an empty stadium.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Online
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9267 on: Today at 06:37:54 pm
Quote from: ImABeliever on Today at 05:56:49 pm
I've personally heard worse insults/abuse dished out to us over the years; when we go to Old Trafford next month most of the ground will be singing songs about Hillsborough, Heysel and poverty all game long. Even the stuff Millwall sang when we played them in the League Cup in 2004/05 was more vile than what Leeds gave out yesterday - but it still annoyed me. The media should be doing more to highlight this, like they did when we chanted 'Chelsea rent boy' at Norwich on the opening day.

It's only worth reporting when it's us.
rob1966

  Online
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,587
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9268 on: Today at 06:48:05 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:53:37 pm
It'll be interesting when they play United.

It kicked off big time in Manchester first game this season, their be chaos in the return.
DangerScouse

  Online
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,921
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9269 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm
At least our call has the bollox to call out offensive chanting.
