Our fantastic away support

Re: Our fantastic away support
August 17, 2021, 01:02:51 am
Jesus Christ, the mods stick the Rent boy chant in another thread for serious discussion so we try and have alight hearted chat about a tongue in cheek chant about LFC having no money.  And it still gets criticised.

It's a pity a good number of people on this forum and others don't put as much effort into condemning "always the victims", "Sign on" or "Murderers" rather than what their own fans are chanting.
Re: Our fantastic away support
August 17, 2021, 06:19:10 am
Some great shots of the away in here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiLJ5QqE05g

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9202 on: August 17, 2021, 07:40:09 am »
Away support blew the home crowd out of the water. Looking at the telly, you'd think Liverpool had a home game, while showing solidarity with the poor Mancs and their green/yellow brigade  ;D Anfield will be rocking come the weekend!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9203 on: August 17, 2021, 11:23:46 am »
Away days are back: On the bus with The Irregulars

https://theathletic.com/2771281/2021/08/16/liverpool-away-days-back-on-the-bus-with-the-irregulars/

Good read for anyone who's subscribed.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9204 on: August 17, 2021, 11:44:29 am »
Are they still singing that awful, offensive chant about Van Dijk being lazy?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9205 on: August 17, 2021, 11:49:52 am »
Quote from: 12C on August 16, 2021, 08:58:53 pm
I thought it was a dig at the so called expert fans  who have been cryarsing about not spending and those media pricks who reckon we wont be challenging because we are skint.
Oh and dont forget our mate Catcher. Worrying times.
Yep, can't see how it can be interpreted as having a go at the owners!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9206 on: August 17, 2021, 12:38:08 pm »
Why do we have to humiliate Curtis Jones every week by singing the Trent Alexander-Arnold song?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9207 on: August 17, 2021, 12:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on August 17, 2021, 11:49:52 am
Yep, can't see how it can be interpreted as having a go at the owners!

I agree. But even if some do use it to have a go at the owners, we're there to support the club, not the owners.

So even if it was a go at the owners, we're going to win the league in spite of them.

Either way, there's nothing wrong with the song and the people moaning need to get out of their armchairs and go the match, if they've got a problem with it.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9208 on: August 17, 2021, 12:58:17 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on August 15, 2021, 01:05:06 pm
Couldnt disagree with that more
For the first time in my 40 years plus of match going we finally have a retort to the sign on shi weve been listening to for 50 years or so


Completely agree. And when United give us the usual drivel we should reply with "Tory, Tory, Man United. Tory, Tory, Man United".
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9209 on: August 17, 2021, 01:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 17, 2021, 12:53:27 pm
I agree. But even if some do use it to have a go at the owners, we're there to support the club, not the owners.

So even if it was a go at the owners, we're going to win the league in spite of them.

Either way, there's nothing wrong with the song and the people moaning need to get out of their armchairs and go the match, if they've got a problem with it.

I doubt many on any forum/social media platform have even been to a single match so whatever they say is not discussed by anyone outside of the bubble they are on. Having been on quite a few specials I have never heard a conversation about who said what on social media. However, it is great to have a chat about the club on here especially from fellow match goers.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9210 on: August 17, 2021, 01:42:45 pm »
For the record, we were singing 'The Reds have got no money and we'll still win the league' since the 2014 run in. First time I heard it funnily enough was away at Norwich during that run in. Didn't get much of an airing after because we were never really in a title race until 2019. Anyone thinking it's remotely a dig at the owners is a melt
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9211 on: August 17, 2021, 01:51:42 pm »
Quote from: JRC_ on April 20, 2014, 07:17:20 pm
Just got back, get in!!! Borini song was class, also who else heard...

The reds have got no money, were gunna win the league!!

Boss.

Just to confirm this, it was mentioned in this very thread, after that very game!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9212 on: August 17, 2021, 01:56:01 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on August 17, 2021, 01:42:45 pm
For the record, we were singing 'The Reds have got no money and we'll still win the league' since the 2014 run in. First time I heard it funnily enough was away at Norwich during that run in. Didn't get much of an airing after because we were never really in a title race until 2019. Anyone thinking it's remotely a dig at the owners is a melt

Plenty of those on here
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9213 on: August 17, 2021, 02:13:50 pm »
Just really want to nail this point home:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHyg9KuPjtc

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9214 on: August 17, 2021, 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2021, 12:38:08 pm
Why do we have to humiliate Curtis Jones every week by singing the Trent Alexander-Arnold song?

Imagine how Mane feels when the Bobby song is just bouncing. That may well be a human rights violation. I myself and at least 2 other people on Twitter feel badly for him when that happens so therefore all you millions of pricks should stop singing it and go have at look at yourselves in the mirror. "Liverpool Fans belittle colored man suffering from depression". Charges should be brought. Charges WILL be brought! Despicable. Disgusting. Abhorrent. 

Yours truly

No-context cancel culture
Puritanical division

*please do not reply to this email the entire division has been seconded to Kabul to help rip down nail salon posters. Remember: "Nothing costs a society more than Free Speech, comrades. Vigilance is honor!"
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9215 on: August 17, 2021, 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2021, 12:38:08 pm
Why do we have to humiliate Curtis Jones every week by singing the Trent Alexander-Arnold song?
Hardly humiliating given that we were singing it before Jones broke into the first team squad, as well as the fact that he still isn't really in "the team" regularly yet.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9216 on: August 17, 2021, 03:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on August 17, 2021, 02:44:45 pm
Hardly humiliating given that we were singing it before Jones broke into the first team squad, as well as the fact that he still isn't really in "the team" regularly yet.

Yorky was being 'ironic'. ;D
Re: Our fantastic away support
August 17, 2021, 04:34:11 pm
We used to sing "You're just a Scottish c*nt" to Graeme Sharp when we had Hansen, Nicol, Houghton, Souness, MacDonald and Dalglish on the field.

With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9218 on: August 17, 2021, 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 17, 2021, 04:34:11 pm
We used to sing "You're just a Scottish c*nt" to Graeme Sharp when we had Hansen, Nicol, Houghton, Souness, MacDonald and Dalglish on the field.

Houghton was 'Irish'. ;D
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9219 on: August 17, 2021, 04:36:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 17, 2021, 04:35:08 pm
Houghton was 'Irish'. ;D

As Irish as Aldridge  ;D

We had John Wark as well but he was a Scottish C*nt for showing off about touting his 86 final tickets.

How he got in that Allied team against the Nazi's alongside Pele and Ardiles is beyond me.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9220 on: August 17, 2021, 05:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on August 17, 2021, 04:36:53 pm
As Irish as Aldridge  ;D

We had John Wark as well but he was a Scottish C*nt for showing off about touting his 86 final tickets.

How he got in that Allied team against the Nazi's alongside Pele and Ardiles is beyond me.

And for missing a penalty at the pit.



Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9221 on: August 17, 2021, 06:03:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August 17, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
And for missing a penalty at the pit.

One of the worst I've seen that penalty.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9222 on: August 17, 2021, 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 17, 2021, 03:11:47 pm
Yorky was being 'ironic'. ;D
Haha went over my head that to be fair, just so used to people moaning about every single thing possible these days!

The noise walking into the ground on Saturday was unreal and boss to be back.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9223 on: August 17, 2021, 07:37:13 pm »
God help this thread after then Chelsea game  :o
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9224 on: August 19, 2021, 12:46:52 pm »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9225 on: August 19, 2021, 12:48:37 pm »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9226 on: August 31, 2021, 11:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 17, 2021, 01:02:51 am
Jesus Christ, the mods stick the Rent boy chant in another thread for serious discussion so we try and have alight hearted chat about a tongue in cheek chant about LFC having no money.  And it still gets criticised.

It's a pity a good number of people on this forum and others don't put as much effort into condemning "always the victims", "Sign on" or "Murderers" rather than what their own fans are chanting.

add 'Feed the Scousers'
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9227 on: Yesterday at 07:34:21 pm »
Add the Park Ji Sung one too. Like playing Pointless this.
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9228 on: Today at 06:52:56 am »
Quote from: AA1122 on Yesterday at 07:34:21 pm
Add the Park Ji Sung one too. Like playing Pointless this.

They still sing this as well. It's frustrating that some things are fair game and others aren't but the rent boy chant has only caused a commotion because the club have been proactive on it and deemed it as unacceptable and offensive to LGBT supporters, in liaison with supporter groups, and the fans have to respect that and stop it.

Other clubs aren't as proactive.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
