IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I have no idea what Im taking about
I thought it was a dig at the so called expert fans who have been cryarsing about not spending and those media pricks who reckon we wont be challenging because we are skint. Oh and dont forget our mate Catcher. Worrying times.
Yep, can't see how it can be interpreted as having a go at the owners!
Couldnt disagree with that moreFor the first time in my 40 years plus of match going we finally have a retort to the sign on shi weve been listening to for 50 years or so
I agree. But even if some do use it to have a go at the owners, we're there to support the club, not the owners.So even if it was a go at the owners, we're going to win the league in spite of them.Either way, there's nothing wrong with the song and the people moaning need to get out of their armchairs and go the match, if they've got a problem with it.
Just got back, get in!!! Borini song was class, also who else heard...The reds have got no money, were gunna win the league!!Boss.
For the record, we were singing 'The Reds have got no money and we'll still win the league' since the 2014 run in. First time I heard it funnily enough was away at Norwich during that run in. Didn't get much of an airing after because we were never really in a title race until 2019. Anyone thinking it's remotely a dig at the owners is a melt
Why do we have to humiliate Curtis Jones every week by singing the Trent Alexander-Arnold song?
Why do we have to humiliate Curtis Jones every week by singing the Trent Alexander-Arnold song?
Hardly humiliating given that we were singing it before Jones broke into the first team squad, as well as the fact that he still isn't really in "the team" regularly yet.
We used to sing "You're just a Scottish c*nt" to Graeme Sharp when we had Hansen, Nicol, Houghton, Souness, MacDonald and Dalglish on the field.
Houghton was 'Irish'.
As Irish as Aldridge We had John Wark as well but he was a Scottish C*nt for showing off about touting his 86 final tickets. How he got in that Allied team against the Nazi's alongside Pele and Ardiles is beyond me.
And for missing a penalty at the pit.
Yorky was being 'ironic'.
Wrong threadhttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349085.0
Jesus Christ, the mods stick the Rent boy chant in another thread for serious discussion so we try and have alight hearted chat about a tongue in cheek chant about LFC having no money. And it still gets criticised.It's a pity a good number of people on this forum and others don't put as much effort into condemning "always the victims", "Sign on" or "Murderers" rather than what their own fans are chanting.
Add the Park Ji Sung one too. Like playing Pointless this.
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]