Why do we have to humiliate Curtis Jones every week by singing the Trent Alexander-Arnold song?



Imagine how Mane feels when the Bobby song is just bouncing. That may well be a human rights violation. I myself and at least 2 other people on Twitter feel badly for him when that happens so therefore all you millions of pricks should stop singing it and go have at look at yourselves in the mirror. "Liverpool Fans belittle colored man suffering from depression". Charges should be brought. Charges WILL be brought! Despicable. Disgusting. Abhorrent.Yours trulyNo-context cancel culturePuritanical division*please do not reply to this email the entire division has been seconded to Kabul to help rip down nail salon posters. Remember: "Nothing costs a society more than Free Speech, comrades. Vigilance is honor!"