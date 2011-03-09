« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Down

Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1273344 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm
Is right. I'm bi, and I've spent my life having knuckle-draggers of various stripes trying to prove their fragile masculinity by shouting some slur or physically attacking me. I grew up in the UK, and as a result I also internalised a lot of homophobic language - I use gay as a 'mild' insult (among friends, to be fair) - and have also been guilty in the past of describing Chelsea supporters as 'rent boys'. The fact is, it's not OK in this day and age and we are perfectly capable of insulting Chelsea fans without resorting to the kind of drivel that this is.

It's not that hard to be considerate of other people, and it's really really not hard to listen when someone tells you something is unacceptable. Let's all try and do that.

maybe you could explain it, if thats ok?

it makes reference to players only wanting to play for Chelsea for the money, in the way a sex worker has sex with you only for money

what am I missing ?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
It's not an argument that's going to be won. If you want Liverpool fans to get a kicking every time it's aired (including a strong rebuke from the club itself) then carry on. It'll only generate more bad publicity each time.

Liverpool fans get enough shit without added to it with needless nonsense from unwinnable semantic arguments.

Not to mention the distasteful nature (and certainly small time behaviour) of singing it to a teenager from Scotland who is on loan at Norwich. It's embarrassing to see the fans name dragged through the mud again because of the actions of people who should know better.

I have a grandson the same age as Billy Gilmour who is making his way as a professional at a Championship club. And I have previously posted that Gilmours's certainly no Terry, just a young lad trying to make his career.

By the way did we serenade Solanke and Brewster with this? They must have been paid by Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm
maybe you could explain it, if thats ok?

it makes reference to players only wanting to play for Chelsea for the money, in the way a sex worker has sex with you only for money

what am I missing ?

I'll try, mate. The thing is that what my interpretation of the situation obviously won't be the same as everyone's (witness the thread) but this is the way I would frame it.

There's an argument for saying that the Chelsea players are more mercenary than others, but the fact is that calling them a mercenary - or even a prostitute - is less loaded than using a term which is specifically referring to the gay community. To be perfectly honest, I am not sure if words such as 'whore' or 'gigolo' carry quite as much impact, but the fact is that the name 'rent boy' has had a fair amount of use as a homophobic slur and should probably be treated as such.

Again, I feel it's easy enough to make up a decent chant without referring to this kind of thing, because there are plenty of chants Liverpool have already which don't do that.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm
I have a grandson the same age as Billy Gilmour who is making his way as a professional at a Championship club. And I have previously posted that Gilmours's certainly no Terry, just a young lad trying to make his career.

By the way did we serenade Solanke and Brewster with this? They must have been paid by Chelsea.

And Brendan Rodgers made his name as a coach at Chelsea under Mourinho.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline villagelife

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
It's not an argument that's going to be won. If you want Liverpool fans to get a kicking every time it's aired (including a strong rebuke from the club itself) then carry on. It'll only generate more bad publicity each time.

Liverpool fans get enough shit without added to it with needless nonsense from unwinnable semantic arguments.

Not to mention the distasteful nature (and certainly small time behaviour) of singing it to a teenager from Scotland who is on loan at Norwich. It's embarrassing to see the fans name dragged through the mud again because of the actions of people who should know better.

His club is owned by an influential Russian, if you want to call someone out about LGBT rights go and to do it to him, his mate probably murders and imprisons thousands a year. Dont do it to the people who are helping to highlight the fact. Abromavich was a wrong one 20 years ago and hes still a wrong one now. Thats why we sing that song. We can sing chelsea queer killers instead.

If its getting into some of our heads like this, it must definately get in theirs.  ::)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 10:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm
ITo be perfectly honest, I am not sure if words such as 'whore' or 'gigolo' carry quite as much impact, but the fact is that the name 'rent boy' has had a fair amount of use as a homophobic slur and should probably be treated as such.



In my lifetime 'rent boy' has been a London term, specifically the area around Picadilly.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9246 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
His club is owned by an influential Russian, if you want to call someone out about LGBT rights go and to do it to him, his mate probably murders and imprisons thousands a year. Dont do it to the people who are helping to highlight the fact. Abromavich was a wrong one 20 years ago and hes still a wrong one now. Thats why we sing that song. We can sing chelsea queer killers instead.

If its getting into some of our heads like this, it must definately get in theirs.  ::)

Right down the rabbit hole now.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9247 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
His club is owned by an influential Russian, if you want to call someone out about LGBT rights go and to do it to him, his mate probably murders and imprisons thousands a year. Dont do it to the people who are helping to highlight the fact. Abromavich was a wrong one 20 years ago and hes still a wrong one now. Thats why we sing that song. We can sing chelsea queer killers instead.

If its getting into some of our heads like this, it must definately get in theirs.  ::)

It's not a chant that personally bothers or offends me in general (singing it to Gilmour I find pathetic and embarrassing though). Is it worth Liverpool fans being slaughtered over?

We get enough shit without needlessly bringing it on ourselves. If it carries on it'll end up with charges and bans eventually. There's only so many light warnings.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9248 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm
I'll try, mate. The thing is that what my interpretation of the situation obviously won't be the same as everyone's (witness the thread) but this is the way I would frame it.

There's an argument for saying that the Chelsea players are more mercenary than others, but the fact is that calling them a mercenary - or even a prostitute - is less loaded than using a term which is specifically referring to the gay community. To be perfectly honest, I am not sure if words such as 'whore' or 'gigolo' carry quite as much impact, but the fact is that the name 'rent boy' has had a fair amount of use as a homophobic slur and should probably be treated as such.

Again, I feel it's easy enough to make up a decent chant without referring to this kind of thing, because there are plenty of chants Liverpool have already which don't do that.

Thanks for the reply, much appreciated. 

I dont like the idea of our fans causing offence to persecuted minorities, we should  be above that especially given our left wing leanings as a whole

but I dont think in this case any was meant. 

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9249 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
It's not a chant that personally bothers or offends me in general (singing it to Gilmour I find pathetic and embarrassing though). Is it worth Liverpool fans being slaughtered over?

We get enough shit without needlessly bringing it on ourselves. If it carries on it'll end up with charges and bans eventually. There's only so many light warnings.

Small time to aim it at a youngster, just like the fan bases we often criticise.
Logged

Offline villagelife

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9250 on: Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
It's not a chant that personally bothers or offends me in general (singing it to Gilmour I find pathetic and embarrassing though). Is it worth Liverpool fans being slaughtered over?

We get enough shit without needlessly bringing it on ourselves. If it carries on it'll end up with charges and bans eventually. There's only so many light warnings.

Dont censor us, educate them. Chelsea is a piece of shit football club.
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9251 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
...If it carries on it'll end up with charges and bans eventually. There's only so many light warnings.

The idea that someone might be banned or prosecuted for singing this is horrifying.  But I agree that is the direction of travel.  It's scary.  Although weren't there some Spurs fans arrested, who the CPS decided (correctly) there wasn't a case to answer?

It seems that with speech generally, actual intent matters not a jot anymore.  If someone takes exception to what you say, however willfully they've misinterpreted it, you're in trouble.

And the notion that the term "rent boy" is itself either homophobic or a slur is a new one on me.  I've spoken to a fair few rent boys over the years -- you'd be surprised how many gay lads have done it --. and this is the term they've used to describe themselves.  Well actually, it's usually shortened to just "rent".  Don't see anything wrong with earning a bob that way if that's your choice.

Of course, the need of clubs to be seen to be tackling someone's perceived homophobia, is a nice distraction from the elephant in the room, namely why so few gay players feel able to come out while still playing.  Toxic attitude in the dressing room, lack of support from management, or a fear of homophobic chants directed at them from the terraces?  Or maybe just a desire not to attract attention.  Whatever the reason, it's sad that people can't be themselves.  I remember what that was like.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm by MKB »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9252 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
It was great to see the players turn and run to the crowd after the goals - you could see how happy they are to have the fans back.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9253 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm »
Theres no point critically analysing football chants like these that might straddle the border of being non-PC. It is an off the cuff phenomenon fuelled by emotion, spontaneity, tribalism and alcohol (amongst other intoxicants). Those arguing about the fact weve had Chelsea players/Coaches, that Gilmour is a kid etc

Do you think anyone in the ground gave a fuck about such things? Im all for staying within the boundaries but this one stinks of unnatural over sanitisation. Not that Jim from Bristol that hasnt been to a game in his life has any right when it comes to telling people within the ground what they can and cannot sing. 
Logged

Offline villagelife

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9254 on: Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
That still doesn't make sense, mate. Singing something clearly obviously homophobic, in order to highlight homophobia, is just nuts.

Just got on your pun.  ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,425
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 12:06:20 am »
I cant believe Ive just seen criticism of fuck the torys.

On the rent boy thing I dont think rent boys are exclusively gay but I do understand that it is a bad look as you are comparing Chelsea to sex workers in a negative way. So cutting that out is fair, no need for it.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 12:43:12 am »
Please move on chelsea fc
your list of accomplishments is smaller than ours
hope you are not offended by our slight
we are sorry if you are we take it back.

the Virtue Signalling Book of Chants


"Rent boy" may be historical perjorative but the chelsea chant clearly refers to financial prostitution not sexual prostitution and has nothing whatever to do with homosexuality at all.  Context is a thing in the world, or used to be.

If a fan base isolated a gay player and called him a rent boy all game in a clear reference to his sexuality in a purposefully derogatory manner, that would be the despicable thing that people are complaining about here . I dont think that's whats happening with the chelsea chant and billy gilmour. At all.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,850
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 01:00:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
The 'fuck the Tories' chant is stupid. Most of the players probably vote for them anyway (l doubt they were signing up for higher taxes under Corbyn) just like they did in the 80's when Thatcher was destroying the city.

This 'Tory bogeyman' attitude only holds the city back, while blindly voting in a shitty Labour Party who have done nothing for the city but feather their own nests. I can't stand them either, but it's self-defeating. Johnson is fair game for obvious reasons.

Sensibilities change. Only 10 years ago there was a chant for Ngog which in the 2020's would have us hung, drawn and quartered for racism. It's the same with homophobia. Some things are just a no-go these days. Obviously racism and homophobia were always wrong, but anything that can even be construed as racist or homophobic is a no-go, regardless as to whether fans might think it's harmless or a bit of a laugh.

Eh?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 01:01:37 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:43:12 am
Please move on chelsea fc
your list of accomplishments is smaller than ours
hope you are not offended by our slight
we are sorry if you are we take it back.

the Virtue Signalling Book of Chants


"Rent boy" may be historical perjorative but the chelsea chant clearly refers to financial prostitution not sexual prostitution and has nothing whatever to do with homosexuality at all.  Context is a thing in the world, or used to be.

If a fan base isolated a gay player and called him a rent boy all game in a clear reference to his sexuality in a purposefully derogatory manner, that would be the despicable thing that people are complaining about here . I dont think that's whats happening with the chelsea chant and billy gilmour. At all.

So you're saying the term 'rent boy' is only derogatory if it's directed at gay people but that same term has a completely different meaning when it's thrown at none gay people.

Is that like it's ok to call people who actually dip into bins 'bin dippers' but not ok to call our fans 'bin dippers'? Which is an abhorrent term under any circumstance.

Also, If the club deemed it necessary to condemn the behaviour are you saying the club is wrong?


Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm
And Brendan Rodgers made his name as a coach at Chelsea under Mourinho.

Are some fans forgetting?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 04:12:18 am »
There's also the fact that it's exactly the kind of issue that has a slippery slope which you can't afford grey areas on.

No one's going to tell me there aren't people who do in fact sing this with homophobic intent, especially when it comes to cases like being directed at Gilmour.

So how do we go around sussing out who's doing it with the right context, and who isn't?

Yes, I get this argument risks overrotating and going into overtly PC territory, but the fact is it's the same with non-UK people going around using the term faggot like it's going out of style and say they didn't mean it in a homophobic way, or people going around calling others 'retarded' but saying they don't discriminate against people with mental health issues.

It's a loaded term which has a high chance of causing hurt and discomfort against certain people, and is in fact often used by dickheads to cause that exact hurt and discomfort. Nothing wrong with respecting that and trying to do better.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline villagelife

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 06:09:18 am »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 04:12:18 am
There's also the fact that it's exactly the kind of issue that has a slippery slope which you can't afford grey areas on.

No one's going to tell me there aren't people who do in fact sing this with homophobic intent, especially when it comes to cases like being directed at Gilmour.

So how do we go around sussing out who's doing it with the right context, and who isn't?

Yes, I get this argument risks overrotating and going into overtly PC territory, but the fact is it's the same with non-UK people going around using the term faggot like it's going out of style and say they didn't mean it in a homophobic way, or people going around calling others 'retarded' but saying they don't discriminate against people with mental health issues.

It's a loaded term which has a high chance of causing hurt and discomfort against certain people, and is in fact often used by dickheads to cause that exact hurt and discomfort. Nothing wrong with respecting that and trying to do better.

Knock it off, we sing it for 3 or 4 minutes every year, because we know it winds them up. Gilmour can afford to pay for 3 or 4 brasses to bash him all night every night on his £20k a week, dont be worrying about him, worry about the lads who have gone back to Kabul and most are probably Gilmours age or younger, potentially getting killed for £500 pound a week, poor pisstaken Billy probably spends that on a pair of silk undies.

And grey is a colour, everything isnt black or white. If you can only see the world in 2 colours thats your problem, many others see it in more.

Too many gobshites on here defending a dictators club run by his lapdog. You wanna get a grip. Try the Chelsea changing room at full time, theyll need cheering up. ;D ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 06:16:06 am by villagelife »
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,918
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 06:24:05 am »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 10:13:53 pm
I'll try, mate. The thing is that what my interpretation of the situation obviously won't be the same as everyone's (witness the thread) but this is the way I would frame it.

There's an argument for saying that the Chelsea players are more mercenary than others, but the fact is that calling them a mercenary - or even a prostitute - is less loaded than using a term which is specifically referring to the gay community. To be perfectly honest, I am not sure if words such as 'whore' or 'gigolo' carry quite as much impact, but the fact is that the name 'rent boy' has had a fair amount of use as a homophobic slur and should probably be treated as such.

Again, I feel it's easy enough to make up a decent chant without referring to this kind of thing, because there are plenty of chants Liverpool have already which don't do that.

"Rent boy" is specifically gay. It's a term for a young man or boy who provides sex to an older man in return for accommodation.

Rent boys were often homeless and desperate.

So for clarity. Rent boy is specifically homosexual. There's an implied oppressive sexual relationship and it also suggests a paedophilic relationship.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 06:24:38 am »
I for one think Toxiclife is making great points in here
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 06:45:27 am »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 06:09:18 am
Knock it off, we sing it for 3 or 4 minutes every year, because we know it winds them up. Gilmour can afford to pay for 3 or 4 brasses to bash him all night every night on his £20k a week, dont be worrying about him, worry about the lads who have gone back to Kabul and most are probably Gilmours age or younger, potentially getting killed for £500 pound a week, poor pisstaken Billy probably spends that on a pair of silk undies.

And grey is a colour, everything isnt black or white. If you can only see the world in 2 colours thats your problem, many others see it in more.

Too many gobshites on here defending a dictators club run by his lapdog. You wanna get a grip. Try the Chelsea changing room at full time, theyll need cheering up. ;D ;D



What absolute tosh.

Brings up strawman argument with zero equivalence equating a stance against a possibly homophobic chant as not caring about soldiers in Afghanistan.

Pulls ridiculous assumption out his ass that people pointing out the chant has homophobic undertones has somehow got something to do with Chelsea and defending them.

You make it sound as though the chant's some kind of Kop classic rivaling YNWA, and we couldn't come up with something better without possible homophobic undertones with to wind Chelsea up.

It's a chant that relies on outdated stereotypes against gay people and/or sex workers for a cheap laugh/to wind people up.

Next you'll tell us that Adebayor chant Spurs used to have about his dad washing elephants wasn't racist.  :lmao
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,918
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 06:48:10 am »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 06:09:18 am
Knock it off, we sing it for 3 or 4 minutes every year, because we know it winds them up. Gilmour can afford to pay for 3 or 4 brasses to bash him all night every night on his £20k a week, dont be worrying about him, worry about the lads who have gone back to Kabul and most are probably Gilmours age or younger, potentially getting killed for £500 pound a week, poor pisstaken Billy probably spends that on a pair of silk undies.

And grey is a colour, everything isnt black or white. If you can only see the world in 2 colours thats your problem, many others see it in more.

Too many gobshites on here defending a dictators club run by his lapdog. You wanna get a grip. Try the Chelsea changing room at full time, theyll need cheering up. ;D ;D

I've sung it before at games but it's had its day. It was a response to the 'Chelsea Agro' chant and it's based on the outdated idea that the opposite of manliness is homosexuality.

We've been asked to pack it in by people who find it offensive. Saying we've sung it for years and didn't mean anything by it justifies a whole load of chants by other clubs. 

And trying to make it about Abramovich or Putin is ridiculous. Do you really think slagging off a 20-year-old loanee is going to impact Putin?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Up
« previous next »
 