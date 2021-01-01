« previous next »
Topic: Our fantastic away support

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 10:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 08:00:54 pm
Is right. I'm bi, and I've spent my life having knuckle-draggers of various stripes trying to prove their fragile masculinity by shouting some slur or physically attacking me. I grew up in the UK, and as a result I also internalised a lot of homophobic language - I use gay as a 'mild' insult (among friends, to be fair) - and have also been guilty in the past of describing Chelsea supporters as 'rent boys'. The fact is, it's not OK in this day and age and we are perfectly capable of insulting Chelsea fans without resorting to the kind of drivel that this is.

It's not that hard to be considerate of other people, and it's really really not hard to listen when someone tells you something is unacceptable. Let's all try and do that.

maybe you could explain it, if thats ok?

it makes reference to players only wanting to play for Chelsea for the money, in the way a sex worker has sex with you only for money

what am I missing ?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:47:06 pm
It's not an argument that's going to be won. If you want Liverpool fans to get a kicking every time it's aired (including a strong rebuke from the club itself) then carry on. It'll only generate more bad publicity each time.

Liverpool fans get enough shit without added to it with needless nonsense from unwinnable semantic arguments.

Not to mention the distasteful nature (and certainly small time behaviour) of singing it to a teenager from Scotland who is on loan at Norwich. It's embarrassing to see the fans name dragged through the mud again because of the actions of people who should know better.

I have a grandson the same age as Billy Gilmour who is making his way as a professional at a Championship club. And I have previously posted that Gilmours's certainly no Terry, just a young lad trying to make his career.

By the way did we serenade Solanke and Brewster with this? They must have been paid by Chelsea.
Tobez

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 10:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:02:48 pm
maybe you could explain it, if thats ok?

it makes reference to players only wanting to play for Chelsea for the money, in the way a sex worker has sex with you only for money

what am I missing ?

I'll try, mate. The thing is that what my interpretation of the situation obviously won't be the same as everyone's (witness the thread) but this is the way I would frame it.

There's an argument for saying that the Chelsea players are more mercenary than others, but the fact is that calling them a mercenary - or even a prostitute - is less loaded than using a term which is specifically referring to the gay community. To be perfectly honest, I am not sure if words such as 'whore' or 'gigolo' carry quite as much impact, but the fact is that the name 'rent boy' has had a fair amount of use as a homophobic slur and should probably be treated as such.

Again, I feel it's easy enough to make up a decent chant without referring to this kind of thing, because there are plenty of chants Liverpool have already which don't do that.
