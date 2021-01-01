maybe you could explain it, if thats ok?



it makes reference to players only wanting to play for Chelsea for the money, in the way a sex worker has sex with you only for money



what am I missing ?



I'll try, mate. The thing is that what my interpretation of the situation obviously won't be the same as everyone's (witness the thread) but this is the way I would frame it.There's an argument for saying that the Chelsea players are more mercenary than others, but the fact is that calling them a mercenary - or even a prostitute - is less loaded than using a term which is specifically referring to the gay community. To be perfectly honest, I am not sure if words such as 'whore' or 'gigolo' carry quite as much impact, but the fact is that the name 'rent boy' has had a fair amount of use as a homophobic slur and should probably be treated as such.Again, I feel it's easy enough to make up a decent chant without referring to this kind of thing, because there are plenty of chants Liverpool have already which don't do that.