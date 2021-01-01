« previous next »
  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9160 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm
I need to work on my match fitness
  Shat himself
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9161 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm
Certainly sounded boss on TV.
  Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9162 on: Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm
Football without fans has been fucking shit.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9163 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 pm
You just don't get 'Fuck the Tories' and 'Maggies in the mud' from the artificial crowd noise.

Anfield is going to be so good next weekend
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9164 on: Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
How boss was the Bobby song? It was so so loud in tv.

Did VVDs song get an airing?
  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9165 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm
Like minded people, singing like minded songs. The power of the people.

Great to see the same old faces in the same old places.
  Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9166 on: Yesterday at 09:20:50 pm
Mega today, literally sent shivers down my spine when they belted out "we're gonna conquer Europe"  after the first goal.
It was so loud it was like the whole stadium was singing it  :wellin :wellin
  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9167 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
How boss was the Bobby song? It was so so loud in tv.


Was hoping the traveling Kop would just continue it for the rest of the match, sort of Gregorian chant stylee...
  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9168 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
The Reds have got no money we're guna win the league
  Doesn't know the offside laws
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9169 on: Yesterday at 09:43:12 pm
Football seem different with fans in, you can tell players seem to raise it a bit more if that makes sense
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1426632542413856770

Quote
The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

Quote
If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA

In regards to the sickening 'Chelsea Rent Boy' chants aimed at Billy Gilmour.

Well in.

Hilarious/depressing to see so many 'fans' crying on Twitter. Especially the MANY who are saying things like "I've followed this club for 40 years, spend all my spare money travelling to support the shirts and you've just thrown us all under the bus for woke points. You're sanitising and sterilising the game"

They love the word woke. They also don't understand that it's never OK to be a bigot, and you WILL face repercussions for it. Also, sanitising things is good. People should never feel discomfort at a football match.

Thankfully there are also a lot of sane people - including journos - calling for the club to ask Norwich for the CCTV and issue bans to whoever they can identify singing it.
  Best Monkey In Show
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9171 on: Today at 12:01:34 am
Just home
That was fucking boss
Loudest weve been in ..well defo 16 months at least🙂 and Id add a few months on top
So great to be back amongst it
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9172 on: Today at 12:42:22 am
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1426632542413856770

In regards to the sickening 'Chelsea Rent Boy' chants aimed at Billy Gilmour.

Well in.

Hilarious/depressing to see so many 'fans' crying on Twitter. Especially the MANY who are saying things like "I've followed this club for 40 years, spend all my spare money travelling to support the shirts and you've just thrown us all under the bus for woke points. You're sanitising and sterilising the game"

They love the word woke. They also don't understand that it's never OK to be a bigot, and you WILL face repercussions for it. Also, sanitising things is good. People should never feel discomfort at a football match.

Thankfully there are also a lot of sane people - including journos - calling for the club to ask Norwich for the CCTV and issue bans to whoever they can identify singing it.

We need our fans to call them out at the match. Better have the bizzes drag a couple out mid match than to provide fodder to the red tops to use against us once again.
  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: Our fantastic away support
Reply #9173 on: Today at 03:20:29 am
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Yesterday at 11:53:10 pm
Thankfully there are also a lot of sane people - including journos - calling for the club to ask Norwich for the CCTV and issue bans to whoever they can identify singing it.

I think banning them is a bit over the top.

Give them a warning sure but they're not sat in the crowd lambasting a gay footballer. It's an arcaic and tasteless chant which needs to go and people need to be educated on it, most probably have no idea why they sing it or what the supposed origins are.

I'm bisexual and always used to call them rent boys because Abramovich piled money into the club, it seemed to fit to me and honestly never thought much more about it. Similarly, plenty on RAWK have used it just because that's what we've always called Chelsea. It's not like RAWK is some bigoted hide out  ;D
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=search2;params=eJwtzksOwjAMBNCroG7YzII4aUtPU-VjqaCSoCQFVcrhcVF34-eRZRs-NnoO7dpU65rLRzIGBDPA3GAUtIEaMEKNIIUJeoAmkHQ09ATqQSIgWd8hXY1eLpUlfWefXu-VK8vNgzb3ZF_nFNf9lJSrpMwr_984aQ6PLBy4-EPYZr_I3GWO9eLSXrofMqI64g..;start=0

