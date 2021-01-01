Quote

The chant is offensive and inappropriate - a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA

In regards to the sickening 'Chelsea Rent Boy' chants aimed at Billy Gilmour.Well in.Hilarious/depressing to see so many 'fans' crying on Twitter. Especially the MANY who are saying things like "I've followed this club for 40 years, spend all my spare money travelling to support the shirts and you've just thrown us all under the bus for woke points. You're sanitising and sterilising the game"They love the word woke. They also don't understand that it's never OK to be a bigot, and you WILL face repercussions for it. Also, sanitising things is good. People should never feel discomfort at a football match.Thankfully there are also a lot of sane people - including journos - calling for the club to ask Norwich for the CCTV and issue bans to whoever they can identify singing it.