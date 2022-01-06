« previous next »
Author Topic: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)

SP

  RAWK Staff.
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1040 on: January 6, 2022, 05:59:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  6, 2022, 05:27:41 pm
I think that it will end with Dexter either dead or in jail but I want S2.

I think the temptation for a sequel will cause a cop out. I just hope its not a write yourself into a corner, lets blame Doakes style cop out.
bradders1011

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1041 on: January 6, 2022, 07:43:10 pm »
I want a coda, not S2.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1042 on: January 6, 2022, 09:13:32 pm »
I think Dexter gets killed and the season will end with Harrison buying plastic sheeting and Dexter becoming his Harry.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1043 on: January 6, 2022, 10:44:46 pm »
Who would kill Dexter though now?

Hope there's a season 2 if it can continue being this good. Although his girlfriend seems too clued up to let it slide.

Much better than the Prison Break return that happened that's for sure.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1044 on: January 6, 2022, 11:28:41 pm »
Quote from: SP on January  6, 2022, 05:11:55 pm
With one episode left do you want them to set up season 2 or have a perfectly formed epilogue miniseries that just ends?

I'd have been amazed at the start if this wasn't a standalone, but I think they've actually done such a good job there is enough there to warrant a follow-up. I guess it's just a case of whether they knew that!

The most credible (and probably decent) theory I've seen for an ending that will result in another season is...

Angela somehow dies within the episode and one of the final scenes of the show is Batista listening to a voice-mail on his phone, or reading an e-mail (with pictures) at his Miami Metro Office from Angela (placed before her death) telling him that "Dexter Morgan is alive"...
Saul Goodman

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1045 on: January 7, 2022, 02:32:41 am »
I forget where I stopped watching Dexter but at some point, I felt the quilty fell off a cliff in the later seasons and just knocked it on the head. I am not watching many week to week shows so decided to give this spin-off a chance. It has been alright and made passable watching but that last episode (9) is bloody brilliant. I have been a little haunted by that scene of Dexter and the son. You obviously expect fucked up stuff when you watch this show but can we just take a moment and say it's another level.

The juxtaposition between the fantasy that Harrison built of a vigilante helping the world by knocking off a few bad guys against the reality of watching his Dad do the deed is amazing television.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 07:12:13 am »
They nailed it.
Ultimate Bromance

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 am »
Yep, much better ending.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 am »
Yep, really good stuff in comparison to the original series. A little bit convoluted and far-fetched as to how they arrived at the ending, but it was how it needed to go.
stevieG786

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 04:55:36 pm »
what??

that ending was horendous! it was way too rushed and had far too many holes in the storyline

i can't believe they fucked up a dexter finale twice

which is a shame because this season was amazing i thought, up untill the last 10 minutes of the finale anyway
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:55:36 pm
what??

that ending was horendous! it was way too rushed and had far too many holes in the storyline

i can't believe they fucked up a dexter finale twice

which is a shame because this season was amazing i thought, up untill the last 10 minutes of the finale anyway

I thought the same

Dexter doesn't think twice about killing the cop so he can escape to be with Harrison but won't lie to Harrison when he asked if he killed the cop. Also, Angela telling Harrison to leave town after he killed one of the worlds most prolific serial killers who also happened to be his dad was bizarre
stevieG786

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm
I thought the same

Spoiler
Dexter doesn't think twice about killing the cop so he can escape to be with Harrison but won't lie to Harrison when he asked if he killed the cop. Also, Angela telling Harrison to leave town after he killed one of the worlds most prolific serial killers who also happened to be his dad was bizarre
[close]

pretty much,  the whole end scene was so rushed, Harrison went from loving his dad to killing him in the space of a few minutes (he's first kill?) if Angela was to take the fall for Dexters death why did Harrison have to leave? don't get me started on the evidence she had on the bay harbour butcher, which was cirumstancel at best. in the original he used M99 not Ketamine

not to mention the waste of Batista, not having him confront Dexter, such missed opportunities
SP

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 11:35:51 pm »
I was expecting a post credit scene of Harrison in LA, with Dexter appearing as his guide
stevieG786

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 11:33:33 am »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:35:51 pm
I was expecting a post credit scene of Harrison in LA, with Dexter appearing as his guide
A spinoff with Harrison realising his 'dark passenger' after killing Dexter would piss off all Dexter fans even more
Skeeve

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 03:32:14 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:33:33 am
A spinoff with Harrison realising his 'dark passenger' after killing Dexter would piss off all Dexter fans even more
Indeed, that would have made the ending even worse than it actually was.

The police chief storyline felt horribly rushed throughout the season with random jumps along the way rather than it seeming like a logical progression due to good police work, but they still could have recovered from that if they had been planning for two seasons and it was meant to be the conclusion of the second one rather than squashed into this one like they did.

I really enjoyed this season and would have been happy for there to be more of them, but after this season finale I won't be watching anymore, even if they do continue the show.
