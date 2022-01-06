Spoiler
A spinoff with Harrison realising his 'dark passenger' after killing Dexter would piss off all Dexter fans even more
Indeed, that would have made the ending even worse than it actually was.
The police chief storyline felt horribly rushed throughout the season with random jumps along the way rather than it seeming like a logical progression due to good police work, but they still could have recovered from that if they had been planning for two seasons and it was meant to be the conclusion of the second one rather than squashed into this one like they did.
I really enjoyed this season and would have been happy for there to be more of them, but after this season finale I won't be watching anymore, even if they do continue the show.