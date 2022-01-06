I forget where I stopped watching Dexter but at some point, I felt the quilty fell off a cliff in the later seasons and just knocked it on the head. I am not watching many week to week shows so decided to give this spin-off a chance. It has been alright and made passable watching but that last episode (9) is bloody brilliant. I have been a little haunted by that scene of Dexter and the son. You obviously expect fucked up stuff when you watch this show but can we just take a moment and say it's another level.



The juxtaposition between the fantasy that Harrison built of a vigilante helping the world by knocking off a few bad guys against the reality of watching his Dad do the deed is amazing television.