« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)  (Read 66012 times)

Offline sideshowme

  • aka Bob
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,162
  • the king: making grown men feel like 10-year olds
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #960 on: April 19, 2016, 06:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 19, 2016, 06:07:47 pm
Even if the ending 'made sense', the entire last season was complete garbage of the highest order - with so many things that made fuck all sense.

no arguments from me there :)

masuka's daughter :lmao
Logged
Dudek saaaaves for Liverpoool!  Liverpool have won the Champions' League!  Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart!

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #961 on: April 19, 2016, 07:06:17 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on April 19, 2016, 06:13:18 pm
I thought it was all garbage apart from season 1 to be honest.
Season 4 is probably one of the best series of a tv show for me personally. Had me hooked completely.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #962 on: April 19, 2016, 10:36:55 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on April 19, 2016, 07:06:17 pm
Season 4 is probably one of the best series of a tv show for me personally. Had me hooked completely.

me too
Logged

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,076
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #963 on: April 20, 2016, 12:00:36 pm »
Of course it is one of the best seasons ever.
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 am
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,173
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #964 on: April 20, 2016, 12:11:54 pm »
Quote from: sideshowme on April 19, 2016, 12:37:14 am
i don't get the hate.  in the scheme of the series (which was pretty crap even when at its best other than a couple of really good performances), it made perfect sense.  in many ways it was very similar to the BB ending that was going out at roughly the same time (and which was arguably far sillier than dexter's).
You make a great case. I too thought the ending to BB was incredibly silly, in fact it left me totally underwhelmed and made me like the show a lot less.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #965 on: April 20, 2016, 12:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on April 20, 2016, 12:11:54 pm
You make a great case. I too thought the ending to BB was incredibly silly, in fact it left me totally underwhelmed and made me like the show a lot less.
Didn't like the last series of BB either.

Dexter lost me season 2, how they didn't spot it was him was ridiculous, turned it off and never went back.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #966 on: April 20, 2016, 01:21:52 pm »
I gave up on Dexter after season 5. Season 4 was brilliant but I just couldn't bring myself to watch anymore of it after the 5th.
Logged
PSN: ForgotMyMantra

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,370
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #967 on: April 20, 2016, 01:25:07 pm »
Season 5 was the one with the Mexican Cop who tries to get Dexter to off people?

That season was where I gave up I think
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline NCrawley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #968 on: October 15, 2020, 09:17:40 am »
A reboot is in the works. Michael C Hall is signed up
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #969 on: October 15, 2020, 09:24:40 am »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on April 20, 2016, 01:25:07 pm
Season 5 was the one with the Mexican Cop who tries to get Dexter to off people?

That season was where I gave up I think

That was 3, it wasnt the best that one, you should have stuck with it though, season 4 was immense
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #970 on: October 15, 2020, 09:59:28 am »
Quote from: NCrawley on October 15, 2020, 09:17:40 am
A reboot is in the works. Michael C Hall is signed up

Hopefully it begins from the ending of season 4 and reveals that everything that we saw from that point on was a terrible, terrible dream.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #971 on: October 15, 2020, 11:02:30 am »
If they are bringing back Dexter then my dream of someone bringing back Lost isn't dead yet then  ;D
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Erection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #972 on: October 15, 2020, 11:09:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 15, 2020, 09:59:28 am
Hopefully it begins from the ending of season 4 and reveals that everything that we saw from that point on was a terrible, terrible dream.

tick...tick...tick
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,739
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #973 on: October 15, 2020, 11:30:28 am »
Dunno how I feel about this, it might be an opportunity to finish the series properly after that joke of a final season, or it could make things worse.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #974 on: October 15, 2020, 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October 15, 2020, 11:02:30 am
If they are bringing back Dexter then my dream of someone bringing back Lost isn't dead yet then  ;D
Would love it if Lost came back. I know the show got a lot of flack from people, but personally one of my favourites.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #975 on: October 15, 2020, 12:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Hendollama on October 15, 2020, 12:08:22 pm
Would love it if Lost came back. I know the show got a lot of flack from people, but personally one of my favourites.

Same, I even loved the ending. I know a lot of people who hate it purely because they thought everyone was dead but that's not the case.

Anyway sorry I won't derail the thread anymore  :wave
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,427
  • ....mmm
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #976 on: October 15, 2020, 12:52:43 pm »
Quote from: ubb! please on October 15, 2020, 11:30:28 am
Dunno how I feel about this, it might be an opportunity to finish the series properly after that joke of a final season, or it could make things worse.

It can't be any worse.
Logged
:D

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #977 on: October 15, 2020, 01:33:00 pm »
The last season was so poor they can't possibly ruin its legacy. Ten episodes to properly tie things up sounds ideal.  Unless it's ten hours of him chopping down trees with a daft beard.

Sent from my CPH1951 using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #978 on: December 8, 2020, 03:11:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 15, 2020, 09:59:28 am
Hopefully it begins from the ending of season 4 and reveals that everything that we saw from that point on was a terrible, terrible dream.

Season 7 was great too. To be fair.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #979 on: December 8, 2020, 11:07:34 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on December  8, 2020, 03:11:35 am
Season 7 was great too. To be fair.

Not for me. I enjoyed the ending of it but there was so much twisting and turning it just became ridiculous. Whilst a lot happens in seasons 1-4 and there is always the element of surprise, the plot lines are actually relatively simple - which is a good thing. It was all somewhat realistic.
« Last Edit: December 8, 2020, 11:09:17 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #980 on: December 8, 2020, 11:29:58 am »
John Cusack has been cast as the new season's antagonist.  No mention of Miami in the sketchy plot details, it sounds much more 'small town' so Dexter is probably still a lumberjack.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
    • @hartejack
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #981 on: December 11, 2020, 02:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  8, 2020, 11:29:58 am
John Cusack has been cast as the new season's antagonist.  No mention of Miami in the sketchy plot details, it sounds much more 'small town' so Dexter is probably still a lumberjack.

I wonder if Cusack might be playing some sort of long-in-the-tooth detective who's been quietly building a case again Dexter Morgan since the time of his disappearance...?

It's been so long that I can't really remember the status of many of the characters, but I don't think there'd be much point in bringing back any of the Miami Met team back (Angel, Masuka, Quinn, and Matthews too) in any serious way.  Lumen & Hannah to make an appearance?
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #982 on: February 16, 2021, 03:29:46 pm »
Started to watch it all from the start again and onto Season 4 so far with Trinity

I must admit i forgot just how much Deb used to swear  ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #983 on: February 16, 2021, 10:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on February 16, 2021, 03:29:46 pm
Started to watch it all from the start again and onto Season 4 so far with Trinity

I must admit i forgot just how much Deb used to swear  ;D
Season 4 is absolutely brilliant.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #984 on: February 16, 2021, 10:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on February 16, 2021, 03:29:46 pm
Started to watch it all from the start again and onto Season 4 so far with Trinity

I must admit i forgot just how much Deb used to swear  ;D
Deb's swearing is one of the best things since Swearingen.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #985 on: February 17, 2021, 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: keano7 on February 16, 2021, 10:13:32 pm
Season 4 is absolutely brilliant.

It's brilliant and i thought John Lithgow was absolutely immense as Trinity and his acting was stunning in the role . It felt very real and was a welcome relief after Season 3 which i thought was pretty boring in fairness
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #986 on: February 17, 2021, 10:26:12 am »
I loved seasons 1-4, my favourite being the one with the English girl and FBI agent whatsisname. Watched them multiple times. 5 onwards? Just the once'll do
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #987 on: February 17, 2021, 10:28:50 am »
Quote from: McrRed on February 17, 2021, 10:26:12 am
I loved seasons 1-4, my favourite being the one with the English girl and FBI agent whatsisname. Watched them multiple times. 5 onwards? Just the once'll do

Jaime Murray as Lila  and Frank Lundy . Just saw the one where Lundy and Deb were shot
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #988 on: February 17, 2021, 01:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on February 17, 2021, 10:28:50 am
Jaime Murray as Lila  and Frank Lundy . Just saw the one where Lundy and Deb were shot
Can I pretend that I couldn't be bothered remembering their names?
Cheers Jono
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #989 on: February 17, 2021, 04:11:23 pm »
Show died when Doakes died
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,063
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #990 on: February 17, 2021, 06:25:13 pm »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
    • @hartejack
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #991 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Turns out RAWK has five threads dedicated to Dexter, which actually barely overlap...!

Dexter (posts March 2008 to January 2010, with a handful of bump posts)
I have watched season 4 (posts February 2010 to September 2010, with 4 extra bump posts)
Season 5 (posts September 2010 to July 2011, with a single bump post)
Season 6 & 7 (posts August 2011 to June 2013, with a few extra bump posts since)
and this one (running November 2006 until...well...now)

Could be worth merging the four, seeing as it doesn't look like it'd fuck too much up...?  Apologies, my brain doesn't cope with this sort of thing ;D

---

Anyway, now I've got my being a bit weird out of the way...!  I see it looks like November is when Showtime will be bringing this back.  Is there any pattern to how Showtime distribute their shows around the world?  i.e. is this likely to be an Amazon/Netflix/Sky/other thing?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
« Reply #992 on: Today at 06:39:45 am »
I'm guessing it'll end up on Sky Atlantic, Sky hold the domestic rights to Showtime in the UK.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 