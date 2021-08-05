« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The South Park thread  (Read 241400 times)

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2920 on: August 5, 2021, 05:23:10 pm »
Genuinely think the combination of Trey Parker's creativity and Matt Stone's business acumen, with little nuggets added from the other half in each situation, make the formidable duo in entertainment right now.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,756
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2921 on: August 5, 2021, 09:54:07 pm »
Wish they'd make a Team America sequel.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2922 on: August 5, 2021, 11:01:48 pm »
900m dollars?! Fucking hell.

I love South Park and it's obviously very popular but it's surely hard to see how they've valued it at $900m.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2923 on: February 21, 2022, 11:37:24 pm »
New series started in the US a couple of weeks ago, back to independent-ish episodes it seems. Episode 2 is very good.

Spoiler
The Token/Tolkien reveal is outstanding.
[close]
« Last Edit: February 21, 2022, 11:39:42 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2924 on: July 20, 2022, 07:30:14 pm »
Would anyone be interested in following the Best Simpsons Episode contest from a few months back with one for South Park? I've got barely anything going on right now so happy to organise if so. Obviously, having a vote for each season is out of the question so I'll just make it a 64-episode bracket.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2925 on: July 20, 2022, 10:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 20, 2022, 07:30:14 pm
Would anyone be interested in following the Best Simpsons Episode contest from a few months back with one for South Park? I've got barely anything going on right now so happy to organise if so. Obviously, having a vote for each season is out of the question so I'll just make it a 64-episode bracket.

I'd happily vote/comment ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,658
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2926 on: July 20, 2022, 10:12:03 pm »
:thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,293
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2927 on: August 2, 2022, 10:14:47 am »
What is the Book of Mormon like? Booked in for next Thursday in the Empire and heard good things.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,134
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2928 on: August 2, 2022, 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  2, 2022, 10:14:47 am
What is the Book of Mormon like? Booked in for next Thursday in the Empire and heard good things.

Superb, and I don't even like musicals.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,293
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2929 on: August 2, 2022, 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on August  2, 2022, 10:53:08 am
Superb, and I don't even like musicals.

Great stuff! I'm not even big on musicals myself but this sounds like my cup of tea.
Logged

Offline Learpholl

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2930 on: August 2, 2022, 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  2, 2022, 10:14:47 am
What is the Book of Mormon like? Booked in for next Thursday in the Empire and heard good things.

It is absolutely outrageous at times.

I wasn't sure how it could be *that* funny or good as I'd been told. The first song had me hooked. Classic Trey Parker tunes throughout. Incredibly catchy songs.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,399
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2931 on: August 9, 2022, 07:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on August  2, 2022, 10:53:08 am
Superb, and I don't even like musicals.

Have to second this
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,293
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2932 on: August 11, 2022, 08:46:58 pm »
Walked out after an hour, wasnt my cup of tea at all.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,134
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The South Park thread
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZT7vfazfi7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZT7vfazfi7U</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 