Would anyone be interested in following the Best Simpsons Episode contest from a few months back with one for South Park? I've got barely anything going on right now so happy to organise if so. Obviously, having a vote for each season is out of the question so I'll just make it a 64-episode bracket.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
What is the Book of Mormon like? Booked in for next Thursday in the Empire and heard good things.
Superb, and I don't even like musicals.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]