Author Topic: Show off your pets  (Read 276505 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3360 on: August 18, 2022, 08:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2022, 07:28:15 pm
Very cute mate. If I knew how to upload pics I do the same!

If you have a schnauzer I implore you to learn. If not, this conversation is over
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3361 on: August 18, 2022, 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on August 18, 2022, 08:03:40 pm
I love all black ones, we had three but two died within weeks of each other a few years back :(

The breeder had a white one today, very handsome and took some will power not to buy him too

Jeez that is unthinkable  :'(

There were two left when we got ours, I was so tempted to get them both. Rocky and Apollo, had it all figured out  ;D
Online bradders1011

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3362 on: April 9, 2023, 03:25:42 am »
Nancy (white and black) and Noah (black and white) - brother and sister kittens about 4 months old. They're me and my wife's first pets of our own and they're adorable when they aren't climbing up our dragon tree. They went into the litter the minute they came home from the animal home near where I grew up (Millstream in Manchester, if you're over that way - very, very good rehoming centre, kennels and cattery). They're aching to go out though, but their jabs are this week coming so a few more days yet.

Offline Slippers

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3363 on: April 14, 2023, 05:53:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  9, 2023, 03:25:42 am
Nancy (white and black) and Noah (black and white) - brother and sister kittens about 4 months old. They're me and my wife's first pets of our own and they're adorable when they aren't climbing up our dragon tree. They went into the litter the minute they came home from the animal home near where I grew up (Millstream in Manchester, if you're over that way - very, very good rehoming centre, kennels and cattery). They're aching to go out though, but their jabs are this week coming so a few more days yet.



Next door's cat is called Nancy,she's a little terror.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 05:36:02 pm »
Our Roxy at 4 and a half months.
Half Staff, half Frenchie.
Offline Claire.

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm »
😍 shes gorgeous, terry!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 12:28:24 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
😍 shes gorgeous, terry!
I'm'/ we are all besotted with her.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 01:09:07 am »
Been a while. Norbs at a bit over 2.5yrs.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 01:09:40 am »
Looking like a right miserable bastard as normal but hes a happy dog really  ;D
Offline Chakan

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 01:30:46 am »
Very cute!!
Offline Claire.

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 09:50:57 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:09:40 am
Looking like a right miserable bastard as normal but hes a happy dog really  ;D

;D he's adorable!

Floyd's an old man now, one of my fave pics of him ;D

Online rob1966

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 10:12:45 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:09:07 am
Been a while. Norbs at a bit over 2.5yrs.

Online tubby

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 10:15:02 am »
Here's Bagel.

Online NarutoReds

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 10:21:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:15:02 am
Here's Bagel.


That "B" napkin (I'm sorry, I don't know what to call it in English) complete the photo.

What a beauty!! Looks innocent and naive though, hahaha!!  ;D  ;D

There must be a history to his name too, Bagel.  ;D
Online tubby

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 10:24:46 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:21:40 am
That "B" napkin (I'm sorry, I don't know what to call it in English) complete the photo.

What a beauty!! Looks innocent and naive though, hahaha!!  ;D  ;D

There must be a history to his name too, Bagel.  ;D

Thanks, it's a bandana.

He was found in the woods with his mum and siblings, the rescue charity named them all after food; Bagel, Bacon, Biscuit, Bean, etc.  They're all housed in the UK now (they were from Romania), including mum.
Online Draex

Re: Show off your pets
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 10:28:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:24:46 am
Thanks, it's a bandana.

He was found in the woods with his mum and siblings, the rescue charity named them all after food; Bagel, Bacon, Biscuit, Bean, etc.  They're all housed in the UK now (they were from Romania), including mum.

and here's me thinking it was linked to "tubby" :D
