Very cute mate. If I knew how to upload pics I do the same!
I love all black ones, we had three but two died within weeks of each other a few years back The breeder had a white one today, very handsome and took some will power not to buy him too
Nancy (white and black) and Noah (black and white) - brother and sister kittens about 4 months old. They're me and my wife's first pets of our own and they're adorable when they aren't climbing up our dragon tree. They went into the litter the minute they came home from the animal home near where I grew up (Millstream in Manchester, if you're over that way - very, very good rehoming centre, kennels and cattery). They're aching to go out though, but their jabs are this week coming so a few more days yet.
😍 shes gorgeous, terry!
Looking like a right miserable bastard as normal but hes a happy dog really
Been a while. Norbs at a bit over 2.5yrs.
Here's Bagel.
That "B" napkin (I'm sorry, I don't know what to call it in English) complete the photo. What a beauty!! Looks innocent and naive though, hahaha!! There must be a history to his name too, Bagel.
Thanks, it's a bandana.He was found in the woods with his mum and siblings, the rescue charity named them all after food; Bagel, Bacon, Biscuit, Bean, etc. They're all housed in the UK now (they were from Romania), including mum.
