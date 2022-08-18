Nancy (white and black) and Noah (black and white) - brother and sister kittens about 4 months old. They're me and my wife's first pets of our own and they're adorable when they aren't climbing up our dragon tree. They went into the litter the minute they came home from the animal home near where I grew up (Millstream in Manchester, if you're over that way - very, very good rehoming centre, kennels and cattery). They're aching to go out though, but their jabs are this week coming so a few more days yet.