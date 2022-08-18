« previous next »
Show off your pets

Mumm-Ra

Re: Show off your pets
August 18, 2022, 08:08:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 18, 2022, 07:28:15 pm
Very cute mate. If I knew how to upload pics I do the same!

If you have a schnauzer I implore you to learn. If not, this conversation is over
Mumm-Ra

Re: Show off your pets
August 18, 2022, 08:10:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on August 18, 2022, 08:03:40 pm
I love all black ones, we had three but two died within weeks of each other a few years back :(

The breeder had a white one today, very handsome and took some will power not to buy him too

Jeez that is unthinkable  :'(

There were two left when we got ours, I was so tempted to get them both. Rocky and Apollo, had it all figured out  ;D
bradders1011

Re: Show off your pets
April 9, 2023, 03:25:42 am
Nancy (white and black) and Noah (black and white) - brother and sister kittens about 4 months old. They're me and my wife's first pets of our own and they're adorable when they aren't climbing up our dragon tree. They went into the litter the minute they came home from the animal home near where I grew up (Millstream in Manchester, if you're over that way - very, very good rehoming centre, kennels and cattery). They're aching to go out though, but their jabs are this week coming so a few more days yet.

Slippers

Re: Show off your pets
April 14, 2023, 05:53:10 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  9, 2023, 03:25:42 am
Nancy (white and black) and Noah (black and white) - brother and sister kittens about 4 months old. They're me and my wife's first pets of our own and they're adorable when they aren't climbing up our dragon tree. They went into the litter the minute they came home from the animal home near where I grew up (Millstream in Manchester, if you're over that way - very, very good rehoming centre, kennels and cattery). They're aching to go out though, but their jabs are this week coming so a few more days yet.



Next door's cat is called Nancy,she's a little terror.
Terry de Niro

Re: Show off your pets
Yesterday at 05:36:02 pm
Our Roxy at 4 and a half months.
Half Staff, half Frenchie.
Claire.

Re: Show off your pets
Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
😍 shes gorgeous, terry!
Terry de Niro

Re: Show off your pets
Today at 12:28:24 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
😍 shes gorgeous, terry!
I'm'/ we are all besotted with her.
CraigDS

Re: Show off your pets
Today at 01:09:07 am
Been a while. Norbs at a bit over 2.5yrs.
CraigDS

Re: Show off your pets
Today at 01:09:40 am
Looking like a right miserable bastard as normal but hes a happy dog really  ;D
