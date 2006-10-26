Brunny, Bill and Baz. Apologies for not coming back sooner, just logged back on.



I've always kept strictly to never refreezing defrosed food, and packets do carry warnings not to do that. It seems to me that cooking something previously defrosed and then refreezing it can only add to any potential hazard, so I'd never do that. I'd also never keep defrosed food for a day or nearly two days before I cooked it either. If, as Baz says, people have done any of that and survived unharmed, then that's a matter for the individual to decide on.



As has been said above, pork is notoriously iffy, even in these days of high standards of refigeration and freezing, so that's a definite no-no for me, and Herbert the Urban Fox would get very lucky.



Its up to you. But if it were me, I'd run off the lovely recipies above and get stuff in ready for your next pork chop session.