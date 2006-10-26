« previous next »
Topic: Cooking Help: Pork

brunny

Cooking Help: Pork
October 26, 2006, 05:25:23 pm
hi guys, just had to defrost 8 pork loin steaks and need to use them up. Really need ideas of what to do with them.
preferable so i can freaze some of it once it is cooked. whoever give the idea that i use will get a star.


I am hoping to do it on sat morning or friday night.

ps if it is minging the star will be removed  ;D ;D
RedZen

Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #1 on: October 26, 2006, 05:27:56 pm
BBQ
Brian Blessed

Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #2 on: October 26, 2006, 05:30:08 pm
Make jerky.
Mr Mojo Risin'

Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #3 on: October 26, 2006, 05:30:54 pm
enjoy

Sweet and Spicy Pork Tenderloin



2 (12-oz.) pork tenderloins
(split lengthwise and flattened)
1 1/2 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. coriander
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
1 cup crushed pineapple
1 tsp. olive oil
1/4 cup maple syrup




In a small bowl, combine the sugar, salt, and spices. Split the tenderloins
lengthwise and flatten them. Rub the meat with the spice mixture. Place the
tenderloins into a glass baking dish and cover with the crushed pineapple.
Refrigerate for 4 hours. Take each tenderloin and tuck the end under itself
to form a roast and using kitchen string, tie the roast to help it maintain
its shape. Brush the roast with olive oil and place in a 375°F preheated
oven. Bake for 20 minutes. Brush each side of the roast with maple syrup and
bake for 10 more minutes. Rebrush the roast with maple syrup and bake an
additional 15 minutes. Remove the roast and spoon the juices all over it.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #4 on: October 26, 2006, 05:33:46 pm
or even

Stuffed Pork Chops



8 (1/2-inch thick) boneless pork loin chops, trimmed
2 tsp. dried thyme
3 Tbsp. butter
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped, peeled apple
1 1/2 cup cornbread stuffing mix, crushed
1/2 cup water





Preheat oven to 450°F. Season pork with 1 tsp. thyme, then salt and pepper. Melt
1 Tbsp. butter in cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops to
skillet. Saute until cooked. Transfer pork chops to a baking pan. Melt
remaining butter in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion and
apple to skillet and saute until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add
stuffing mix, water, and remaining thyme. Stir until water is absorbed and
stuffing is moist. Mound 1/4 cup of stuffing on each pork chop. Bake until
stuffing is crisp and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes.

bon appetite
Last Edit: October 26, 2006, 05:55:31 pm by marc mendoza
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #5 on: October 26, 2006, 05:49:13 pm
You forgot to say "Bon appetite!" at the end. Ruined the whole thing :(
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #6 on: October 26, 2006, 05:55:50 pm
sorry?
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #7 on: October 26, 2006, 05:56:41 pm
Cook the fucking things and eat them. Fucks sake, I should charge consultancy fees.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #8 on: October 26, 2006, 06:03:35 pm
i would prefer something that is basic (ie dont have to buy to much stuff)

but keep them coming. so far the stuffed one sound the nicest
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #9 on: October 26, 2006, 06:12:49 pm
they go great in a casserole, use golden mushroom soup as the base, throw in a bunch of veggies/potatoes, and cook in the oven for a couple of hours on low heat.

or try this

http://www.epicurious.com/

or just google it!
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #10 on: October 26, 2006, 06:39:27 pm
Quote from: brunny on October 26, 2006, 05:25:23 pm
preferable so i can freaze some of it once it is cooked

Quickest way to the A&E for an up close and personal encounter with a stomach pump.   NEVER re-freeze defrosed food.

And you're leaving it too late to cook anyway.

Some great recipies on here, but I agree with 5th Benitle, frankly.

Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #11 on: October 26, 2006, 06:44:53 pm
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on October 26, 2006, 05:56:41 pm
Cook the fucking things and eat them. Fucks sake, I should charge consultancy fees.

Alas I thought you did?
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #12 on: October 26, 2006, 06:48:26 pm
Quote from: Maggie May on October 26, 2006, 06:39:27 pm
Quickest way to the A&E for an up close and personal encounter with a stomach pump.   NEVER re-freeze defrosed food.

And you're leaving it too late to cook anyway.

Some great recipies on here, but I agree with 5th Benitle, frankly.



i was of the opinion that you could refreaze things once you had cooked them. am i wrong
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #13 on: October 26, 2006, 06:57:40 pm
Just whack them under the grill, serve with a bit of apple sauce and bob's your uncle.

Not sure I would freeze them and heat them through again even if they have been cooked.
Pork can be very iffy, and to be honest it will probably taste like shite re-heated!
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #14 on: October 26, 2006, 09:22:40 pm
Go to your local Asda/Tesco etc and get a jar of BBQ marinading sauce. Marinade the meat for about 30 mins, grill- and enjoy! They taste great, and minimum hassle!
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #15 on: October 26, 2006, 09:24:53 pm
Quote from: brunny on October 26, 2006, 05:25:23 pm


I am hoping to do it on sat morning or friday night.


Ahh to be married again .. I also hoped to do it every friday night or sat morning ..
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #16 on: October 26, 2006, 10:29:11 pm
Quote from: The 5th Benitle on October 26, 2006, 05:56:41 pm
Cook the fucking things and eat them. Fucks sake, I should charge consultancy fees.

Make tea with them. ;)
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #17 on: October 26, 2006, 10:36:47 pm
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #18 on: October 26, 2006, 11:15:24 pm
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #19 on: October 26, 2006, 11:20:09 pm
Quote from: brunny on October 26, 2006, 06:48:26 pm
i was of the opinion that you could refreaze things once you had cooked them. am i wrong

Me too brunny, can you clarify Maggie cos I was under this impression too? Don't want to be inadvertantly killing myself.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #20 on: October 27, 2006, 12:32:39 am

Do a stir fry, add a few veggies and some stir fry sauce (you can get packets cheap) and some straight to wok noodles, its brainless...
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #21 on: October 27, 2006, 01:10:01 am
Quickly fry them in a pan (full heat make sure they are not fully cooked.)

Sliced tomato/onions/garlic and whatever herbs you are into on the top of the under cooked chops,  under the grill on a low heat.
Make your spuds/pasta/rice or whatever and just before they are ready place a few easy cheese slices on top of the chops and add a bit of pepper/paprika or oregano , when the cheese is melted over the chops you will have her melting in your hands.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #22 on: October 27, 2006, 01:47:59 am
Quote from: The Bill Hicks Appreciation Society on October 26, 2006, 11:20:09 pm
Me too brunny, can you clarify Maggie cos I was under this impression too? Don't want to be inadvertantly killing myself.

I was advised that you can in a similar topic I posted a while back (incidently, I think that too involved frozen Pork steaks!)

Frozen food, thawed properly, then cooked properly can be re frozen.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #23 on: October 27, 2006, 09:23:20 am
Brunny, Bill and Baz.   Apologies for not coming back sooner, just logged back on.

I've always kept strictly to never refreezing defrosed food, and packets do carry warnings not to do that.  It seems to me that cooking something previously defrosed and then refreezing it can only add to any potential hazard, so I'd never do that.  I'd also never keep defrosed food for a day or nearly two days before I cooked it either.   If, as Baz says, people have done any of that and survived unharmed, then that's a matter for the individual to decide on.

As has been said above, pork is notoriously iffy, even in these days of high standards of refigeration and freezing, so that's a definite no-no for me, and Herbert the Urban Fox would get very lucky.

Its up to you.  But if it were me, I'd run off the lovely recipies above and get stuff in ready for your next pork chop session. 
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #24 on: October 27, 2006, 10:17:51 am
Do a Masala Sauce...always a winner!

Fry the pork in loads of butter, add some red wine (Masala if you got it). let it simmer and reduce for a while and slowly add some cream (milk could work). Sorted!

Enjoy
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #25 on: October 27, 2006, 11:11:55 am
keep them frozen and use as a weapon
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #26 on: October 27, 2006, 03:20:27 pm
Kill pig. Slice pig. Eat pig.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #27 on: October 27, 2006, 08:11:07 pm
well i defrosted it on tuesday, so in light of the worning from here i may just chuck it. but thank you all for your suggestions. i may well try some next time i have pork
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #28 on: October 27, 2006, 09:17:28 pm
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #29 on: October 3, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Guys.

Has anyone got their own experience of cooking Char Siu?

I absolutely love it and wouldn't mind a go at it to add to my noodle dishes.

Or perhaps any recommendations on where to buy some really nice stuff?

Yeah I know this stuff can be found on google but I like asking on here.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #30 on: October 3, 2023, 04:04:20 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  3, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Guys.

Has anyone got their own experience of cooking Char Siu?

I absolutely love it and wouldn't mind a go at it to add to my noodle dishes.

Or perhaps any recommendations on where to buy some really nice stuff?

Yeah I know this stuff can
be found on google but I like asking on here.

I used to live with a chinese girl.  Who would often make this, I never got involved btw.
You need to marinade it overnight and the best cuts IMO are belly or shoulder.

The ingridients you will probably need to go to China Town for if you want to do it properly.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:10:16 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October  3, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Char Siu?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zkCoAKTbHpQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zkCoAKTbHpQ</a>
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:53:51 pm
only rarely have chops but making a cut with the knife in the fat stops it curling as you cook it,  so no more bent chops
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 01:56:34 pm
If you cook defrosted food, it resets the 'clock' and you can freeze once it's cooked & cooled.

Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:17:07 pm
Quote from: brunny on October 27, 2006, 08:11:07 pm
well i defrosted it on tuesday, so in light of the worning from here i may just chuck it. but thank you all for your suggestions. i may well try some next time i have pork

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:56:34 pm
If you cook defrosted food, it resets the 'clock' and you can freeze once it's cooked & cooled.



I hope they haven't been waiting with their pork in the fridge for an answer all this time.
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 02:59:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:17:07 pm
I hope they haven't been waiting with their pork in the fridge for an answer all this time.



Me too! It'd be beyond even Char Siu by now.

Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #36 on: Today at 12:12:17 am
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:10:16 pm
/snip

Brilliant. Will defo have a go at this.  Cheers
Re: Cooking Help: Pork
Reply #37 on: Today at 01:15:50 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:53:51 pm
only rarely have chops but making a cut with the knife in the fat stops it curling as you cook it,  so no more bent chops

Do the same with gammon steak too, slice the edges of the gammon steak, & it won't curl up during cooking.
