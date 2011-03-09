« previous next »
Author Topic: David Bowie  (Read 26942 times)

Offline Mal

  • adjusted. The Preston Heston is Aylesbury Ducked. Accepts rubbers from any Dick.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #240 on: March 10, 2013, 01:16:51 PM »
Quote from: Red in Korea on March 10, 2013, 09:02:28 AM
That's fantastic.

Spot on. Beck is a good egg.
Offline koppitekop11

  • dog shit
  • Believer
  • Posts: 3,528
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #241 on: March 10, 2013, 11:36:41 PM »
Half way through, amazing album, The Next Day (song) has to be my favorite so far!
Offline Mal

  • adjusted. The Preston Heston is Aylesbury Ducked. Accepts rubbers from any Dick.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #242 on: March 11, 2013, 10:57:04 PM »
I need to listen to it again. Preferably tomorrow morning with coffee & cake.

Offline Studog

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 702
  • Buttery Biscuit Base
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #243 on: March 12, 2013, 12:46:18 PM »
On my third listen now of the new album and really enjoying it, not his best ever, but it is good stuff. Wasn't sure on the first listen but an absolute grower of an album
Offline MichaelA

  • MasterBaker, honey-trapper and 'concerned neighbour'. Beyond The Pale. Vermin on the ridiculous. Would love to leave Ashley Cole gasping for air. Dupe Snoop Extraordinaire. RAWK MARTYR #1. The proud owner of a new lower case a. Mickey Two Sheds.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 29,280
  • At the Academy
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #244 on: March 15, 2013, 04:11:50 PM »
It's really good with some stand out tracks. I'm a bit iffy about 'You feel so lonely you could die' which has a whiff of the Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Offline Mal

  • adjusted. The Preston Heston is Aylesbury Ducked. Accepts rubbers from any Dick.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #245 on: March 16, 2013, 09:20:23 AM »
A reminder that he's 66. On some tracks he sounds older but nowhere near 66. And he still looks good (have you seen the video for the stars are out tonight?).

As good an advert as you'll ever see for a life of class a drugs & debauchery.  Jammy bastard.
Offline Beav

  • Football is impatient. Loves Vader's Helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 6,179
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #246 on: March 16, 2013, 10:35:24 AM »
Got it yesterday, haven't listened to it all the way through yet but I'm really loving it so far.
Offline Lucas21

  • A Better Future
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 3,346
  • Half of Everything is Luck
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #247 on: March 16, 2013, 10:42:33 AM »
"(You Will) Set The World On Fire" is my favourite so far. Sounds very vintage
Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,140
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #248 on: March 16, 2013, 12:37:09 PM »
Quote from: Mal on March 16, 2013, 09:20:23 AM
A reminder that he's 66. On some tracks he sounds older but nowhere near 66. And he still looks good (have you seen the video for the stars are out tonight?).

As good an advert as you'll ever see for a life of class a drugs & debauchery.  Jammy bastard.

On the other hand, Keith Richards looks bloody awful. 
Offline Mal

  • adjusted. The Preston Heston is Aylesbury Ducked. Accepts rubbers from any Dick.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #249 on: March 17, 2013, 11:46:19 AM »
Quote from: MichaelA on March 15, 2013, 04:11:50 PM
It's really good with some stand out tracks. I'm a bit iffy about 'You feel so lonely you could die' which has a whiff of the Rocky Horror Picture Show....

Shhh. It doesn't sound like Meatloaf
Offline Mal

  • adjusted. The Preston Heston is Aylesbury Ducked. Accepts rubbers from any Dick.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #250 on: March 17, 2013, 11:47:18 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on March 16, 2013, 12:37:09 PM
On the other hand, Keith Richards looks bloody awful. 

Hence Jammy Bastard ;)
Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 921
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #251 on: March 17, 2013, 05:47:26 PM »
Go it the other day and being honest it's style over substance. It is nowhere near the standard of some of his early stuff which is what some in the media are saying.
I think if anyone else had released this album it would be gettin panned....6 put of 10 for me.

There I've said it....
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 23,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #252 on: March 17, 2013, 08:19:09 PM »
number 1 in the album charts
Offline Mal

  • adjusted. The Preston Heston is Aylesbury Ducked. Accepts rubbers from any Dick.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #253 on: March 17, 2013, 10:08:00 PM »
He'll be pleased with a number 1.

Number 2's are much harder at his age ;)


(c) Duncan Jones
Offline Conocinico

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 1,623
  • Cameras in your food, dude.
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #254 on: April 1, 2013, 05:18:32 AM »
I can't get into his latest stuff, maybe when I'm oooold and greeeey, but some of his earlier stuff... he was such a fucking genius!
Offline Beav

  • Football is impatient. Loves Vader's Helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 6,179
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #255 on: April 1, 2013, 04:30:22 PM »
Quote from: Conocinico on April  1, 2013, 05:18:32 AM
I can't get into his latest stuff, maybe when I'm oooold and greeeey, but some of his earlier stuff... he was such a fucking genius!

It's not on the same level as his earlier work, but I'm enjoying his new album. Definitely grows on you.
Offline Father Ted

  • Believer
  • Posts: 7,440
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #256 on: April 6, 2013, 03:43:41 PM »
Cracked Actor, the 1975 BBC doc about Bowie on tour in America is up on iPlayer for those interested. Must've been on in the week. Some great concert footage of Bowie at his best and some interesting interview moments.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/episode/b01rt50j
Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 19,140
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #257 on: April 7, 2013, 02:58:51 AM »
Quote from: Mal on March 17, 2013, 11:47:18 AM
Hence Jammy Bastard ;)

Indeed. That guy and Iggy Pop are genetic freaks.
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • Posts: 7,543
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #258 on: April 7, 2013, 11:21:26 PM »
One of the greatest and most influential music artists of the past 50 years

No one can hold a candle to him for his influence on the British music scene

Last great musical work and one that mattered was Low/Heroes and his work with Iggy circa 1976/77.

Thirty six years ago.

Get over it!
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 26,928
  • Truthiness
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #259 on: June 1, 2013, 06:16:18 PM »
His old mucker Lou Reed has recently undergone an emergency liver transplant.

After all the rumours of Bowie's ill-health, its a reminder that guys from his era were particularly hard-living, so I guess it shouldn't really be a surprise.
Offline Beav

  • Football is impatient. Loves Vader's Helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 6,179
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #260 on: June 2, 2013, 06:32:33 PM »
Did anyone catch the Five Years documentary last week? Was absolutely marvellous.
Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 347
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #261 on: June 2, 2013, 07:49:23 PM »
Quote from: Beav on June  2, 2013, 06:32:33 PM
Did anyone catch the Five Years documentary last week? Was absolutely marvellous.

I agree mate absolute quality, innovative way to do it as well just focusing on 5 key periods. Loved the drummer on Young Americans / Station To Station etc , couldn't understand a word he was saying though he clearly enjoyed working with Bowie.

Never knew about Lennon and his input in Fame. Pissed myself watching that Russell Harty interview as well, cringing on the settee .

All in a brilliant doc which done what it should, eg made me  dig out the old albums and give them a spin .

Much better than the Stones crossfire hurricane the Beeb did a few weeks ago
Offline Beav

  • Football is impatient. Loves Vader's Helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #262 on: June 2, 2013, 07:58:01 PM »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on June  2, 2013, 07:49:23 PM
Never knew about Lennon and his input in Fame. Pissed myself watching that Russell Harty interview as well, cringing on the settee .

That was class, he was coked off his face, like a lot of the footage actually haha.
Offline plasterered

  • Believer
  • ******
  • We all Live in a....
Re: Re: David Bowie
« Reply #263 on: June 2, 2013, 08:50:20 PM »
Quote from: Armchair expert on March 17, 2013, 05:47:26 PM
Go it the other day and being honest it's style over substance. It is nowhere near the standard of some of his early stuff which is what some in the media are saying.
I think if anyone else had released this album it would be gettin panned....6 put of 10 for me.

There I've said it....

I think this new album is a fine work. Sure his modern stuff isnt as good as his first 11 ish records but lets be honest to deliver as many albums in as many years as the first 11 and of such calibre would and could never be surpassed - no musician has that ability, sheer crazy that.

Heathen was another class modern album. He still has it. For me Bowie is the greatest of all.

Anyone into arcade fire (great band heavily influenced by the duke) check out youtube clip "wake up" guesting Bowie live. Its mint
Offline coolbyrne

  • Believer
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Ground Control
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #264 on: June 3, 2013, 02:20:31 AM »
Got to go see the "David Bowie Is" exhibit at the V&A Museum last weekend. Amazing stuff. Over 300 pieces from his personal collection (he has his own archivist and reportedly has over 75,000 pieces) ranging from tour clothing to handwritten lyrics. It's an interactive tour where you have a set of headphones and a receiver, and when you step near a display, it tells you something about what you're looking at, or it is an interview snippet from that moment in time, etc. Lots of stuff to see and admire, but perhaps none moreso than the huuuuuuuge room where they're showing never-before-seen footage of the Diamond Dogs tour. Floor to ceiling screen, and David singing "Rock 'n' Roll Suicide". Go see it if you have the chance.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • Posts: 49,354
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #265 on: June 3, 2013, 02:47:43 PM »
Quote from: coolbyrne on June  3, 2013, 02:20:31 AM
Got to go see the "David Bowie Is" exhibit at the V&A Museum last weekend. Amazing stuff. Over 300 pieces from his personal collection (he has his own archivist and reportedly has over 75,000 pieces) ranging from tour clothing to handwritten lyrics. It's an interactive tour where you have a set of headphones and a receiver, and when you step near a display, it tells you something about what you're looking at, or it is an interview snippet from that moment in time, etc. Lots of stuff to see and admire, but perhaps none moreso than the huuuuuuuge room where they're showing never-before-seen footage of the Diamond Dogs tour. Floor to ceiling screen, and David singing "Rock 'n' Roll Suicide". Go see it if you have the chance.

I've got an invitation to an early morning private view - really looking forward to it.
Offline coolbyrne

  • Believer
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Ground Control
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #266 on: June 25, 2013, 06:34:02 PM »
The exhibition will go on a limited tour, starting in Toronto (September-November). San Paolo is the only other city confirmed, which will be in early 2014. Source

Tickets have yet to go on sale, but being 50 minutes away from Toronto, I will definitely be checking this out again!

Alan_X, have you gone yet?
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • Posts: 49,354
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #267 on: June 26, 2013, 02:06:19 PM »
Quote from: coolbyrne on June 25, 2013, 06:34:02 PM
The exhibition will go on a limited tour, starting in Toronto (September-November). San Paolo is the only other city confirmed, which will be in early 2014. Source

Tickets have yet to go on sale, but being 50 minutes away from Toronto, I will definitely be checking this out again!

Alan_X, have you gone yet?

Yes - really enjoyed it but you could spend hours in there if you're a fan. Loads of original costumes, hand written lyrics, interesting interviews and loads more. In the centre there's two 8 metre square screens and a sound system with projections from live performances. I stood and watched Rock and Roll Suicide from the Hammersmith Odeon 1973 show, Rebel Rebel, Space Oddity Heroes and a few more. The early stuff shows just how fantastic Mick Ronson was and how great they were together on stage.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 33,282
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #268 on: October 25, 2015, 01:02:59 AM »
Apparently releasing a new album in January called Blackstar according to Pitchfork that an insider claims is "completely bonkers"
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 33,282
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #269 on: December 17, 2015, 08:52:36 PM »
David Bowie has released a second track from Blackstar called Lazarus

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZSt9RDIIa0k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZSt9RDIIa0k</a>

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 9,268
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #270 on: December 17, 2015, 11:24:59 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December 17, 2015, 08:52:36 PM
David Bowie has released a second track from Blackstar called Lazarus

Quite liked that.
Offline the good half

  • these days is hard to find so please be gentle with this half of mine
  • Believer
  • Posts: 7,310
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #271 on: December 18, 2015, 07:54:17 AM »
69 years old now is Jonesy.
Only album I'll listen to.
He's been brilliant since 2000.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 26,928
  • Truthiness
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #272 on: January 6, 2017, 11:14:29 AM »
New documentary on him Saturday night on BBC 2

David Bowie did not know he was dying until final few months

Documentary looking back at singers last five years says suggestion that his last single Lazarus was a parting gift to fans is wrong

David Bowie only discovered his cancer was terminal three months before he died, according to a documentary marking the anniversary of the superstars death.

The film, David Bowie: The Last Five Years  due to air on BBC2 on Saturday night, a day before what would have been the singers 70th birthday  reveals that Bowie discovered his treatment was to be stopped while he was filming the music video for his final single, Lazarus.


Bowie died on 10 January 2016, days after turning 69 and the release of his 25th studio album, Blackstar, having kept his illness a secret from the world.

David said: I just want to make it a simple performance video, said Johan Renck who directed the video, which features Bowie singing lines such as Look up here, Im in heaven from a hospital bed.

He insists the common interpretation of the video  that the singer was hinting that he was on his deathbed  is wrong, because he came up with the concept a week before Bowie received his final diagnosis.

I immediately said the song is called Lazarus, you should be in the bed, says Renck. To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it ... it had nothing to do with him being ill.

I found out later that, the week we were shooting, it was when he was told it was over, they were ending treatments and that his illness had won, said Renck.

Yet even then, Bowie had not given up hope of surviving his cancer and was still keen to make new work just weeks before he died, according to Ivo Van Hove, who directed Bowies musical, Lazarus. In the programme he recalls one of the last exchanges the pair had, after the play made its debut in New York in 2015.

Describing how they sat chatting backstage, despite Bowie being noticeably weakened by his illness, Van Hove said: He got through the night. I really am convinced that he was fighting death and he wanted to continue and continue. Afterwards we were sitting behind stage and he said lets start a second one now, the sequel to Lazarus.

The new documentary is the work of Francis Whately, and continues a narrative from his previous Bowie documentary for the BBC, David Bowie: Five Years, which was first broadcast in 2013 and focused on five of the singers most significant years between 1971 and 1983.

As part of a series of programmes this month, BBC4 will broadcast rarely seen Bowie performances from its archive, Martin Kemp will present a show dedicated to Bowies Life on Mars, and 6Music will host a listening party for the publics favourite Bowie album, and a tribute show.

 David Bowie: The Last Five Years airs on Saturday 7 January at 9pm on BBC2

More
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 25,534
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 06:24:20 PM »
Didn't realise just how good the track "Sound & Vision" was until today

Amazing bass line too.

It is now my fav Bowie track closely followed by Queen Bitch.
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • Posts: 12,556
  • BAGs
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:24:20 PM
Didn't realise just how good the track "Sound & Vision" was until today

Amazing bass line too.

It is now my fav Bowie track closely followed by Queen Bitch.

Yep, it's a great song.

Queen Bitch still shades it for me though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aFcKPKSr4fk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aFcKPKSr4fk</a>
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 25,534
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:38:33 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM
Yep, it's a great song.

Queen Bitch still shades it for me though.


Glad you picked the OGWT performance of Queen Bitch.  My fav Whistle Test performance.

The chemistry between Bowie and Mick was so cool.  Bowie was a solo artist and a mega star but you always got the feeling he loved the musicians he surrounded himself with.  Especially Mick Ronson.

Just read the main guitar riff on Queen Bitch was lifted from Eddie Cochran's "Three Steps to Heaven".  No I've read this, I can totally hear it now :)
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • BAGs
Re: David Bowie
« Reply #276 on: Today at 01:29:52 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:38:33 AM
Glad you picked the OGWT performance of Queen Bitch.  My fav Whistle Test performance.

The chemistry between Bowie and Mick was so cool.  Bowie was a solo artist and a mega star but you always got the feeling he loved the musicians he surrounded himself with.  Especially Mick Ronson.

Just read the main guitar riff on Queen Bitch was lifted from Eddie Cochran's "Three Steps to Heaven". No I've read this, I can totally hear it now :)

So it is.  ;D 

I just went to YouTube to check it out, and there it is, right from the start. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nxj--MkqACY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nxj--MkqACY</a>

Yes, that OGWT performance was brilliant. Fantastic song and fantastic performance.
