Author Topic: Band of Brothers.  (Read 52683 times)

Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #520 on: May 30, 2024, 12:02:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 30, 2024, 01:02:43 am
Dominic Cooper and Michael Fassbender in that list too.

Blimey. Spotted Graham and Pegg so far (not that trickery admittedly!).
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #521 on: May 30, 2024, 12:28:28 pm »
Love that people are discovering this for the first time.

What always shocks me the most is how well the cinematography and practical effects hold up for a show that came out in 2001 and was filmed in 1999 (straight after Saving Private Ryan)

You can watch other TV's shows and films from the 90's/Early 2000's and know when it was filmed. You can watch Band of Brothers on Bluray in 2024 and think it was filmed in the last 5-10 years.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #522 on: May 30, 2024, 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 30, 2024, 12:28:28 pm
Love that people are discovering this for the first time.

What always shocks me the most is how well the cinematography and practical effects hold up for a show that came out in 2001 and was filmed in 1999 (straight after Saving Private Ryan)

You can watch other TV's shows and films from the 90's/Early 2000's and know when it was filmed. You can watch Band of Brothers on Bluray in 2024 and think it was filmed in the last 5-10 years.

Followed the Saving Private Ryan style of filming and still stands up. Masters of the Air was so false looking in some episodes, completely took you out of the action.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #523 on: May 30, 2024, 01:09:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 30, 2024, 01:02:43 am
Dominic Cooper and Michael Fassbender in that list too.

Must have watched this 10-15 times now. And I still can't picture most of those on that list in the show. Andrew Scott? Had no idea he was in this.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #524 on: May 30, 2024, 02:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on May 30, 2024, 01:09:57 pm
Must have watched this 10-15 times now. And I still can't picture most of those on that list in the show. Andrew Scott? Had no idea he was in this.

2nd episode mate. After the parachuting landings and they are all scattered he meets up with them and is then involved in taking the gun battery. His role in that is, shall we say, limited.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #525 on: May 30, 2024, 02:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on May 30, 2024, 02:13:52 pm
2nd episode mate. After the parachuting landings and they are all scattered he meets up with them and is then involved in taking the gun battery. His role in that is, shall we say, limited.

Is he the one from the other regiment who Winters meets up with first? Didnt clock that if so.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #526 on: May 30, 2024, 03:15:59 pm »
I really liked Marc Warren's performance as the guy struggling with it all. It's a very unheroic role in a series filled with standard war hero roles. I always thought that I'd see more of the actor who played Lt Spiers - the guy rumoured to have killed German POWs. I just thought he had leading man on tv/film written all over him.  From his IMDB he did 6 series of Gossip Girl, which I suppose is good money, but nothing else of note really. But there's so many actors that would turn up in things I'd watch and be happy to see again. 'Hey its Private Luz in Justified' etc.


While I wasn't as much of a fan of The Pacific as I was Band of Brothers, I remember the scenes with Rami Malek as Snafu vividly, and thinking 'that guy really has something'. I'd get excited when I saw him turning up in things like The Master and knowing if the likes of PTA was casting him then he was on the right track. And within a year or two he was lead actor in Mr Robot.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #527 on: May 30, 2024, 04:50:13 pm »
One guy has really distinctive features. Think he was on a par with Winters rank wise. Looked familiar. Turns out he was in Desperate Housewives and a bit of Marvel. To my shame I think I recognised him from the former. :D
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 30, 2024, 04:50:13 pm
One guy has really distinctive features. Think he was on a par with Winters rank wise. Looked familiar. Turns out he was in Desperate Housewives and a bit of Marvel. To my shame I think I recognised him from the former. :D

Played Victor Von doom didn't he, and a cosmetic surgeon on another show.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Qston on May 30, 2024, 11:34:45 am
For any newcomers to Band of Brothers, I also recommend Pacific. It isn`t an 'easy' (for want of a better word) watch as Band of Brothers, but stick with it as it is superb as well. Not quite as good as Band of Brothers, but certainly miles better than most TV shows of that ilk.

Yeah Pacific is worth your time but swerve masters.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Played Victor Von doom didn't he, and a cosmetic surgeon on another show.

Think thats someone else. Im thinking of this bloke.

Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:43:25 am »
Yeah I am. The fella you're talking about was also in Van Helsing (tv).
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:52:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Played Victor Von doom didn't he, and a cosmetic surgeon on another show.

That's Julian MacMahon, he was Victor Von Doom in the Jessica Alba/Sue Storm FF movie.
And he was in Nip/Tuck.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:05:53 am »
Quote from: Libertine on May 30, 2024, 01:09:57 pm
Must have watched this 10-15 times now. And I still can't picture most of those on that list in the show. Andrew Scott? Had no idea he was in this.

Fuck I thought I'd clocked everyone in BoB, no idea Moriarty was in it ;D

In retrospect it's basically the greatest ensamble cast of all time.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:21:54 am »
Quote from: Ray K on May 30, 2024, 03:15:59 pm
I really liked Marc Warren's performance as the guy struggling with it all. It's a very unheroic role in a series filled with standard war hero roles. I always thought that I'd see more of the actor who played Lt Spiers - the guy rumoured to have killed German POWs. I just thought he had leading man on tv/film written all over him.  From his IMDB he did 6 series of Gossip Girl, which I suppose is good money, but nothing else of note really. But there's so many actors that would turn up in things I'd watch and be happy to see again. 'Hey its Private Luz in Justified' etc.


While I wasn't as much of a fan of The Pacific as I was Band of Brothers, I remember the scenes with Rami Malek as Snafu vividly, and thinking 'that guy really has something'. I'd get excited when I saw him turning up in things like The Master and knowing if the likes of PTA was casting him then he was on the right track. And within a year or two he was lead actor in Mr Robot.

Just watched that episode. Poor bastard, I imagine thats exactly how Id be. Most other stuff Ive seen him in hes always had a bit of a swagger so very different performance from him.
Re: Band of Brothers.
« Reply #535 on: Today at 02:12:57 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:52:42 am
That's Julian MacMahon, he was Victor Von Doom in the Jessica Alba/Sue Storm FF movie.
And he was in Nip/Tuck.


Bingo.
