Love that people are discovering this for the first time.



What always shocks me the most is how well the cinematography and practical effects hold up for a show that came out in 2001 and was filmed in 1999 (straight after Saving Private Ryan)



You can watch other TV's shows and films from the 90's/Early 2000's and know when it was filmed. You can watch Band of Brothers on Bluray in 2024 and think it was filmed in the last 5-10 years.