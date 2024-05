Just gone back and rewatched Pacific.

I possibly was a little down on it originally because it wasn’t as good as Band of Brothers. But I enjoyed it this time because it was infinitely better than Masters of the Air.



The war scenes are incredible. Think it drags a lot on the Basilone love story which adds nothing. All a bit shmultzy - the Australia episode is more than enough ‘real’ life. But yeah, It is a lot better than I gave it credit for at the time.





I remember seeing a documentary once and it had BoB and Pacific vets and their family talking about their life after the war and dealing with all the shit theyd seen. It felt like it was made by the same people as the series, but I just can’t remember its name or find any record of it. Anyone know what on earth I’m talking about?