Author Topic: great rock intros'

duvva 💅

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 02:38:44 pm
How do I embed the video from YouTube

I wanna add the greatest intro of them all

Although Ill be slightly surprised if its not already in the thread somewhere
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 02:39:22 pm
  The Claypool Lennon Delirium - The Court Of The Crimson King
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Z9nBkO5plUY&amp;si=vzK8w86K59916QEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Z9nBkO5plUY&amp;si=vzK8w86K59916QEs</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 02:42:08 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 14, 2024, 02:38:44 pm
How do I embed the video from YouTube

I wanna add the greatest intro of them all

Although Ill be slightly surprised if its not already in the thread somewhere
https://youtube.com/watch?v=Z9nBkO5plUY&si=vzK8w86K59916QEs

Take the watch?v=    away after the /

Replace with v/

To look like this
https://youtube.com/v/Z9nBkO5plUY&si=vzK8w86K59916QEs

Then surround it with

Flash player <a href="https://youtube.com/v/Z9nBkO5plUY&amp;si=vzK8w86K59916QEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Z9nBkO5plUY&amp;si=vzK8w86K59916QEs</a>

Normally its set at 200,200 but I change to 500,420 :wave

duvva 💅

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 03:00:25 pm
Cheers Capon, am I getting the wrong link from YouTube this is what I get when I click on Share do I need to get the address from somewhere else

https://youtu.be/eMPjs55hNzQ?feature=shared




Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 03:07:23 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 14, 2024, 03:00:25 pm
Cheers Capon, am I getting the wrong link from YouTube this is what I get when I click on Share do I need to get the address from somewhere else

https://youtu.be/eMPjs55hNzQ?feature=shared





usually i Get it from the top on pc or laptop or when Im on iPad or iPhone where it says share, press more and then press copy


Baby Huey

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 14, 2024, 03:00:25 pm
Cheers Capon, am I getting the wrong link from YouTube this is what I get when I click on Share do I need to get the address from somewhere else

https://youtu.be/eMPjs55hNzQ?feature=shared
I saw these at The Stadium in 76. They were brilliant. The tickets were £1 or 50p if you had a voucher from Sounds, who promoted the tour. How times have changed.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ</a>
Buck Pete

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 03:11:51 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 14, 2024, 03:00:25 pm
Cheers Capon, am I getting the wrong link from YouTube this is what I get when I click on Share do I need to get the address from somewhere else

https://youtu.be/eMPjs55hNzQ?feature=shared


Yes. I swapped a Judas Priest album ('British Steel' I think it was) for Whole Lotta Rosie 7" with a mate circa 1983.

He regretted it the next day and tried to get it back. He still jokes about it to this day

UK single version had 'Hell ain't no bad place be' on the B-Side. Class track too.
Baby Huey

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 03:14:24 pm
Both iterations.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CHo2EqDpK7g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CHo2EqDpK7g</a>





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eEf_UZVMat4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eEf_UZVMat4</a>
duvva 💅

Re: great rock intros'
November 14, 2024, 03:17:27 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 14, 2024, 03:07:23 pm
usually i Get it from the top on pc or laptop or when Im on iPad or iPhone where it says share, press more and then press copy


Cheers bud, appreciated. Some good folk have already beaten me to it this time

Quote from: Baby Huey on November 14, 2024, 03:09:18 pm
I saw these at The Stadium in 76. They were brilliant. The tickets were £1 or 50p if you had a voucher from Sounds, who promoted the tour. How times have changed.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ</a>

They did a show at the Hammersmith Apollo/Odeon whatever it was called at the time in 2002-2003 for a tenner - think Carling were doing throw back prices to the last time they played there as sponsors of the venue

Amazing to see them on such a relatively small venue

Quote from: Buck Pete on November 14, 2024, 03:11:51 pm
Yes. I swapped a Judas Priest album ('British Steel' I think it was) for Whole Lotta Rosie 7" with a mate circa 1983.

He regretted it the next day and tried to get it back. He still jokes about it to this day

UK single version had 'Hell ain't no bad place be' on the B-Side. Class track too.
Ha ha I recall swapping my 7 inch single of the Anfield Rap with my brother for Sweet Child O Mine - not sure why he wanted it he supports Everton 😂

We do Hell Aint A Bad Place To Be in our band. Love singing it
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: great rock intros'
Today at 10:03:21 pm
  BLACKSHAPE - ITIIITIATIIHYLIHYL   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RXqNwcrVq_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RXqNwcrVq_Q</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: great rock intros'
Today at 10:16:41 pm
  Hyro The Hero - Live Your Fucking Life   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-UjeppZoNiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-UjeppZoNiI</a>
