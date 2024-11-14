How do I embed the video from YouTubeI wanna add the greatest intro of them allAlthough Ill be slightly surprised if its not already in the thread somewhere
Cheers Capon, am I getting the wrong link from YouTube this is what I get when I click on Share do I need to get the address from somewhere elsehttps://youtu.be/eMPjs55hNzQ?feature=shared
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
usually i Get it from the top on pc or laptop or when Im on iPad or iPhone where it says share, press more and then press copy[img width= height= alt=IMG-2500" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/CmfkJc1/IMG-2500.jpg[/img]<a target='_blank' href='https://nonprofitlight.com/dc/washington/postsecondary-national-policy-institute'>national policy institute[/url]
I saw these at The Stadium in 76. They were brilliant. The tickets were £1 or 50p if you had a voucher from Sounds, who promoted the tour. How times have changed.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ</a>
Yes. I swapped a Judas Priest album ('British Steel' I think it was) for Whole Lotta Rosie 7" with a mate circa 1983.He regretted it the next day and tried to get it back. He still jokes about it to this dayUK single version had 'Hell ain't no bad place be' on the B-Side. Class track too.
Page created in 1.125 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]