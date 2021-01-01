usually i Get it from the top on pc or laptop or when Im on iPad or iPhone where it says share, press more and then press copy





[img width= height= alt=IMG-2499" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/QXcVNkF/IMG-2499.jpg[/img]



<a target='_blank' href='https://nonprofitlight.com/dc/washington/postsecondary-national-policy-institute'>national policy institute[/url]









I saw these at The Stadium in 76. They were brilliant. The tickets were £1 or 50p if you had a voucher from Sounds, who promoted the tour. How times have changed.









<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMPjs55hNzQ</a>





Yes. I swapped a Judas Priest album ('British Steel' I think it was) for Whole Lotta Rosie 7" with a mate circa 1983.



He regretted it the next day and tried to get it back. He still jokes about it to this day



UK single version had 'Hell ain't no bad place be' on the B-Side. Class track too.



Cheers bud, appreciated. Some good folk have already beaten me to it this timeThey did a show at the Hammersmith Apollo/Odeon whatever it was called at the time in 2002-2003 for a tenner - think Carling were doing throw back prices to the last time they played there as sponsors of the venueAmazing to see them on such a relatively small venueHa ha I recall swapping my 7 inch single of the Anfield Rap with my brother for Sweet Child O Mine - not sure why he wanted it he supports Everton 😂