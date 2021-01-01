« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: great rock intros'  (Read 16971 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:24:43 pm »
  Shawn James - The Devil's Daughters     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBFlqI9pzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBFlqI9pzY</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
  Hozier - Arsonist's Lullabye   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XoQvbDROucQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XoQvbDROucQ</a>   
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:35:19 pm »
  Reignwolf - Keeper     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/guXUr-LK3Yk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/guXUr-LK3Yk</a>
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,677
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:36:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M4Czx8EWXb0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M4Czx8EWXb0</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:44:19 pm »
Foreigner -Juke Box Hero
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ic02W1bWeFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ic02W1bWeFU</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:46:35 pm »
 The Black Angels - Young Men Dead
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VvKjpGP6P5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VvKjpGP6P5Y</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:51:17 pm »
Top Drawer - Song Of A Sinner     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HB4ensVdcFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HB4ensVdcFQ</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:54:18 pm »
  Muddy Waters - Tom Cat
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RnK4mvFNj64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RnK4mvFNj64</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:58:40 pm »
Church of the Cosmic Skull - Evil In Your Eye   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMJTofSaKUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMJTofSaKUM</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:14:18 pm »
Chelsea Wolfe - The Waves Have Come
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjpc9KE-kW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjpc9KE-kW0</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:20:52 pm »
Janelle Monae - Given 'Em What They Love Ft Prince
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/56mGbtZT5cU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/56mGbtZT5cU</a>
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:26:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:52:57 pm »
Nothing But Thieves - Impossible
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8irM5QFkr6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8irM5QFkr6Q</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:59:32 pm »
Isabelle Pierre - La Temps Est Bon     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3t5xR80_hoQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3t5xR80_hoQ</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:06:43 pm »
Gerry Rafferty - Get It Right Next Time   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s4vifUFbqjc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s4vifUFbqjc</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:09:10 pm »
The Moody Blues - Nights In White Satin     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cs4RG9u8IVU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cs4RG9u8IVU</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:11:09 pm »
Rob Zombie - House of a 1000 Corpses
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vlK8EdDkdEg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vlK8EdDkdEg</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #297 on: Today at 11:14:31 pm »
The Hollies - Stop Stop Stop     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jmJMHhmFIRQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jmJMHhmFIRQ</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #298 on: Today at 11:24:28 pm »
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary       
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZCOSPtyZAPA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZCOSPtyZAPA</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #299 on: Today at 11:29:31 pm »
Lee Moses - Hey Joe   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HL04E1APQnY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HL04E1APQnY</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #300 on: Today at 11:32:45 pm »
Black Pistol Fire - Hope In Hell
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kVseqK7BKcA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kVseqK7BKcA</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:35:36 pm »
Koko Taylor & Willie Dixon - Insane Asylum     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fq3QySTQlmI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fq3QySTQlmI</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,239
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:39:35 pm »
Rival Sons - Too Bad     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pBUHEMlqRiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pBUHEMlqRiI</a>
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,677
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:46:07 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHhrZgojY1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHhrZgojY1Q</a>
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,677
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:50:04 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1t4KLOm7pO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1t4KLOm7pO0</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 