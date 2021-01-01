Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
great rock intros'
Author
Topic: great rock intros' (Read 16971 times)
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #280 on:
Today
at 09:24:43 pm »
Shawn James - The Devil's Daughters
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBFlqI9pzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBFlqI9pzY</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 09:31:11 pm »
Hozier - Arsonist's Lullabye
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XoQvbDROucQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XoQvbDROucQ</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #282 on:
Today
at 09:35:19 pm »
Reignwolf - Keeper
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/guXUr-LK3Yk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/guXUr-LK3Yk</a>
Terry de Niro
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,677
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #283 on:
Today
at 09:36:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M4Czx8EWXb0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M4Czx8EWXb0</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #284 on:
Today
at 09:44:19 pm »
Foreigner -Juke Box Hero
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ic02W1bWeFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ic02W1bWeFU</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #285 on:
Today
at 09:46:35 pm »
The Black Angels - Young Men Dead
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VvKjpGP6P5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VvKjpGP6P5Y</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #286 on:
Today
at 09:51:17 pm »
Top Drawer - Song Of A Sinner
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HB4ensVdcFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HB4ensVdcFQ</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #287 on:
Today
at 09:54:18 pm »
Muddy Waters - Tom Cat
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RnK4mvFNj64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RnK4mvFNj64</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #288 on:
Today
at 09:58:40 pm »
Church of the Cosmic Skull - Evil In Your Eye
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMJTofSaKUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMJTofSaKUM</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #289 on:
Today
at 10:14:18 pm »
Chelsea Wolfe - The Waves Have Come
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjpc9KE-kW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjpc9KE-kW0</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #290 on:
Today
at 10:20:52 pm »
Janelle Monae - Given 'Em What They Love Ft Prince
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/56mGbtZT5cU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/56mGbtZT5cU</a>
Dubred
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #291 on:
Today
at 10:26:41 pm »
Twist of Cain - Danzig
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-hFg9XiBpA
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #292 on:
Today
at 10:52:57 pm »
Nothing But Thieves - Impossible
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8irM5QFkr6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8irM5QFkr6Q</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #293 on:
Today
at 10:59:32 pm »
Isabelle Pierre - La Temps Est Bon
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3t5xR80_hoQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3t5xR80_hoQ</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #294 on:
Today
at 11:06:43 pm »
Gerry Rafferty - Get It Right Next Time
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s4vifUFbqjc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s4vifUFbqjc</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #295 on:
Today
at 11:09:10 pm »
The Moody Blues - Nights In White Satin
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cs4RG9u8IVU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cs4RG9u8IVU</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #296 on:
Today
at 11:11:09 pm »
Rob Zombie - House of a 1000 Corpses
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vlK8EdDkdEg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vlK8EdDkdEg</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #297 on:
Today
at 11:14:31 pm »
The Hollies - Stop Stop Stop
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jmJMHhmFIRQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jmJMHhmFIRQ</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #298 on:
Today
at 11:24:28 pm »
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZCOSPtyZAPA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZCOSPtyZAPA</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #299 on:
Today
at 11:29:31 pm »
Lee Moses - Hey Joe
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HL04E1APQnY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HL04E1APQnY</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #300 on:
Today
at 11:32:45 pm »
Black Pistol Fire - Hope In Hell
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kVseqK7BKcA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kVseqK7BKcA</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #301 on:
Today
at 11:35:36 pm »
Koko Taylor & Willie Dixon - Insane Asylum
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fq3QySTQlmI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fq3QySTQlmI</a>
Sir Capon of Debaser
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,239
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #302 on:
Today
at 11:39:35 pm »
Rival Sons - Too Bad
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pBUHEMlqRiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pBUHEMlqRiI</a>
Terry de Niro
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,677
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #303 on:
Today
at 11:46:07 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SHhrZgojY1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SHhrZgojY1Q</a>
Terry de Niro
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,677
Re: great rock intros'
«
Reply #304 on:
Today
at 11:50:04 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1t4KLOm7pO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1t4KLOm7pO0</a>
