« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: great rock intros'  (Read 16827 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:24:43 pm »
  Shawn James - The Devil's Daughters     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBFlqI9pzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBFlqI9pzY</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
  Hozier - Arsonist's Lullabye   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XoQvbDROucQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XoQvbDROucQ</a>   
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:35:19 pm »
  Reignwolf - Keeper     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/guXUr-LK3Yk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/guXUr-LK3Yk</a>
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,675
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:36:20 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M4Czx8EWXb0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M4Czx8EWXb0</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:44:19 pm »
Foreigner -Juke Box Hero
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ic02W1bWeFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ic02W1bWeFU</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:46:35 pm »
 The Black Angels - Young Men Dead
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VvKjpGP6P5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VvKjpGP6P5Y</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:51:17 pm »
Top Drawer - Song Of A Sinner     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HB4ensVdcFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HB4ensVdcFQ</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:54:18 pm »
  Muddy Waters - Tom Cat
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RnK4mvFNj64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RnK4mvFNj64</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:58:40 pm »
Church of the Cosmic Skull - Evil In Your Eye   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMJTofSaKUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMJTofSaKUM</a>
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:14:18 pm »
Chelsea Wolfe - The Waves Have Come
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjpc9KE-kW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjpc9KE-kW0</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 