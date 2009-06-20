« previous next »
Author Topic: great rock intros'  (Read 5428 times)

Offline Roopy

Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #120 on: September 4, 2023, 07:50:07 am »
Love Spreads - The Stone Roses
Offline Alan_X

Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #121 on: September 4, 2023, 08:25:59 am »
Some great shouts. The original and the best:

Johnny B Goode, Chuck Berry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf4rxCB4lys
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #122 on: September 4, 2023, 09:37:30 am »
Not really a rock intro, but the start of I Feel Fine by the Beatles was a brilliant intro with the feedback and opening riff.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #123 on: September 6, 2023, 05:25:41 pm »
many many great intros out there but the one that stirs me the most is War Pigs/Black Sabbath - that siren swelling up under the power chords puts chills down my spine

not my favourtie Sabbath song but defo my favourite intro
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #124 on: September 6, 2023, 05:32:03 pm »
Heard More Than A Feeling by Boston before on the car radio and forgot how good that intro was.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #125 on: September 6, 2023, 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on September  6, 2023, 05:25:41 pm
many many great intros out there but the one that stirs me the most is War Pigs/Black Sabbath - that siren swelling up under the power chords puts chills down my spine

not my favourtie Sabbath song but defo my favourite intro

Die Young is my Fav intro by Black Sabbath but War Pigs is a cracker agreed.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #126 on: September 6, 2023, 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  4, 2023, 08:25:59 am
Some great shouts. The original and the best:

Johnny B Goode, Chuck Berry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf4rxCB4lys

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE</a>
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #127 on: September 6, 2023, 07:37:53 pm »
A few for me.

Muse Plug in baby

The Cult. She sells sanctuary

Stiltskin. inside


Feel free to deride me.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #128 on: September 6, 2023, 08:17:59 pm »
there she goes
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #129 on: September 6, 2023, 08:21:32 pm »
Stargazer by Rainbow.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YmJIccPWnEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YmJIccPWnEk</a>
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #130 on: September 6, 2023, 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: the good half on May  7, 2015, 08:24:15 am
'Can't you hear me knockin'?' - The Rolling Stones
Close thread
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #131 on: September 6, 2023, 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September  6, 2023, 10:05:36 pm
Close thread
Was the one that sprang straight to mind when I saw the thread title.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #132 on: September 6, 2023, 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: SportBilly on December  8, 2006, 02:09:36 am
When the Levee Breaks - Zep
Also a great shout.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #133 on: September 7, 2023, 08:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September  6, 2023, 10:50:14 pm
Was the one that sprang straight to mind when I saw the thread title.

I looped that and listened to it over and over.

Did the same with Brian May's solo in Got to Be Free.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #134 on: September 7, 2023, 09:48:05 pm »
Bloody well right -Supertramp
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #135 on: September 7, 2023, 10:30:31 pm »
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live) - Metallica

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qdlQyNe_9tE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qdlQyNe_9tE</a>

One - Metallica

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/apK2jCrfnsk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/apK2jCrfnsk</a>
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #136 on: September 8, 2023, 09:42:10 am »
Motorcycle Emptiness - Manic Street Preachers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B67HvsNtuTA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B67HvsNtuTA</a>
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #137 on: September 8, 2023, 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  6, 2023, 05:53:28 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE</a>


Fair point.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #138 on: September 8, 2023, 10:19:34 am »
The Fly - U2.

Love Spreads -  Stone Roses.

This Charming Man - The Smith's.

Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses

Start Me Up - The Rolling Stones.

Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones.

Alive - Pearl Jam.

Sober - Tool.

Judith - Perfect Circle.

Should I Stay Or Should I Go - The Clash.

White Riot - The Clash.

Waiting Room - Fugazi.

TV On The Radio - Wolf Like Me.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #139 on: September 8, 2023, 11:36:12 am »
Untitled by Interpol. Great album intro too.

Would probably be my walk-on music if I were a dartist.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #140 on: September 8, 2023, 11:55:37 am »
I wanna be your dog - The Stooges  is a banging intro.

I think a list of the most iconic rock intros probably should include (plus many more):

Smells Like Teen Spirit
Smoke on the Water
Kashmir
Johnny B Goode
Back in Black
Sweet Home Alabama
Enter Sandman
Paint it Black
7 nation army
Sweet Child O'Mine
All Along the Watchtower

I don't necessarily like all (or actually many) of the songs above but they are all iconic in their own ways.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #141 on: September 8, 2023, 01:21:35 pm »
Highway Star - Deep Purple
Tom Sawyer - Rush
Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love - Van Halen
Achilles Last stand - Led Zeppelin
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh

Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #142 on: September 8, 2023, 04:04:16 pm »
Doctor Doctor - UFO (Still played at the start of Maiden gigs)

South of Heaven - Slayer (One of the great intros, it builds and builds)

Dead Men Tell No Tales - Motorhead (A short but sweet intro to one of my favourite Motorhead songs)

Its a Long Way to the Top (If you Wanna Rock 'n Roll) - AC/DC

Down Payment Blues - AC/DC

No More No More - Aerosmith

House of Doom - Black Label Society

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath - Black Sabbath

A National Acrobat - Black Sabbath (Best Sabbath song with Ozzy as far as im concerned)

and a few thousand more.
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #143 on: September 8, 2023, 06:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September  8, 2023, 11:55:37 am
I wanna be your dog - The Stooges  is a banging intro.

I think a list of the most iconic rock intros probably should include (plus many more):

Smells Like Teen Spirit

Sweet Child O'Mine


I don't necessarily like all (or actually many) of the songs above but they are all iconic in their own ways.


Both great intros - For Teen Spirit, Grohl admits he absolutely ripped the drums off from the Gap Band Early In The Morning. As for Sweet Child, Slash absolutely hates that song and the guitar part was him just fucking about. McKagan said on his radio show they didn't want the song on Appetite, so fucked with it and Axl loved it...

Slayer - Seasons in the Abyss

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DECp8LKurKs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DECp8LKurKs</a>

Suicidal Tendencies - You Can't Bring Me Down

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nxcJW6bs5os" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nxcJW6bs5os</a>
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:10:15 am »
Yeah. Some great intros so far but for me nowt will ever eclipse Stay With Me by the Faces.

 :)
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:28:13 am »
"I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man" from 'Sign O' The Times' (1987)

Sheila E smashing the cans.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t5Px4jY1TVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t5Px4jY1TVc</a>
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:04:50 am »
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:10:15 am
Yeah. Some great intros so far but for me nowt will ever eclipse Stay With Me by the Faces.

 :)

Brilliant into that
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:01:58 am »
Randomly stumbled upon AC/DC Thunderstruck yesterday. Thats a juicy intro.
