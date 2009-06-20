Its all about winning shiny things.
many many great intros out there but the one that stirs me the most is War Pigs/Black Sabbath - that siren swelling up under the power chords puts chills down my spinenot my favourtie Sabbath song but defo my favourite intro
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Some great shouts. The original and the best:Johnny B Goode, Chuck Berryhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf4rxCB4lys
'Can't you hear me knockin'?' - The Rolling Stones
Close thread
When the Levee Breaks - Zep
