« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: great rock intros'  (Read 5006 times)

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #120 on: September 4, 2023, 07:50:07 am »
Love Spreads - The Stone Roses
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,395
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #121 on: September 4, 2023, 08:25:59 am »
Some great shouts. The original and the best:

Johnny B Goode, Chuck Berry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf4rxCB4lys
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,977
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #122 on: September 4, 2023, 09:37:30 am »
Not really a rock intro, but the start of I Feel Fine by the Beatles was a brilliant intro with the feedback and opening riff.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm »
many many great intros out there but the one that stirs me the most is War Pigs/Black Sabbath - that siren swelling up under the power chords puts chills down my spine

not my favourtie Sabbath song but defo my favourite intro
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,977
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:32:03 pm »
Heard More Than A Feeling by Boston before on the car radio and forgot how good that intro was.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,265
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 05:25:41 pm
many many great intros out there but the one that stirs me the most is War Pigs/Black Sabbath - that siren swelling up under the power chords puts chills down my spine

not my favourtie Sabbath song but defo my favourite intro

Die Young is my Fav intro by Black Sabbath but War Pigs is a cracker agreed.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  4, 2023, 08:25:59 am
Some great shouts. The original and the best:

Johnny B Goode, Chuck Berry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf4rxCB4lys

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE</a>
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,347
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:37:53 pm »
A few for me.

Muse Plug in baby

The Cult. She sells sanctuary

Stiltskin. inside


Feel free to deride me.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,332
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:17:59 pm »
there she goes
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,977
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:21:32 pm »
Stargazer by Rainbow.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YmJIccPWnEk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YmJIccPWnEk</a>
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,973
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: the good half on May  7, 2015, 08:24:15 am
'Can't you hear me knockin'?' - The Rolling Stones
Close thread
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,053
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:05:36 pm
Close thread
Was the one that sprang straight to mind when I saw the thread title.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,053
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: great rock intros'
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: SportBilly on December  8, 2006, 02:09:36 am
When the Levee Breaks - Zep
Also a great shout.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 