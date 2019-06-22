

I've been revisiting them recently, and thinking about dead pop stars. John Lennon was only forty years old when he was shot and killed. That's hard to comprehend when I'm in my fifties, but the bullets provide the hard truth, and I was young and he was almost incomprehensibly famous, and I shrug it off. David Bowie is dead. He was important, significant to me, but he wasn't mine, I didn't grow up dreaming of Ziggy, and Major Tom was always beyond my world. And he was a decent age when he went, much older than me, and he died of something awful, and he died with such panache and style and grace. Of course he did. But Mark E Smith? He was old, and ill, and he should have died a thousand deaths during my lifetime, which sort of makes his actual death far more incomprehensible to me now. I still find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that since my teens I took The Fall for granted, I grew up with them and they were accessible to me, and I was offhand with their significance, and now I will never see him stalk the stage again.