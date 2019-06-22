« previous next »
Re: The Fall
June 22, 2019, 09:30:56 AM
A good friend of mine was Mark E Smith's next door neighbour in Prestwich. Never failed to marvel at the stunningly beautiful women he could attract, the scruffy urchin.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Re: The Fall
June 22, 2019, 10:18:58 PM
Quote from: God's Left Peg on June 22, 2019, 09:30:56 AM
A good friend of mine was Mark E Smith's next door neighbour in Prestwich. Never failed to marvel at the stunningly beautiful women he could attract, the scruffy urchin.

No way! Was he a good neighbour?



Been listening to this version of Time Enough At Last on repeat recently. The original version is on Code:Selfish (1992 or 4). But this version is from a flurry of part compilation part live CD's that came out in the mid 90's called Cheetham Hill (re-released into a 3xCD called... Time Enough At Last (which is what I have). I need to find out a bit more about this version as it sounds a bit live but isn't. My guess it's just a straightforward 'as live' studio recording with bits added on at the end. It's the first track on the CD and currently in the car and it's a great send off.

The original version is a highlight of Code:Selfish but this is better... One of their slow ones (and a bit longer).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hdtLWCa_tkk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hdtLWCa_tkk</a>
Re: The Fall
June 24, 2019, 07:58:27 PM
Yeah he was sound. A bit scruffy but a nice enough bloke. Kept himself to himself mostly.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Re: The Fall
August 2, 2019, 08:26:18 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmdndTuRBjY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmdndTuRBjY</a>
Re: The Fall
August 19, 2019, 11:19:10 PM
Pacifying Joint (live at the Palais London 2007)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/77X5_Jbbehc?start=291" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/77X5_Jbbehc?start=291</a>
Re: The Fall
August 19, 2019, 11:41:11 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCxZHBfof2I?" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCxZHBfof2I?</a>
Re: The Fall
September 20, 2019, 12:02:49 AM
The Fall: Immortality (Peel session/March/ 92)

On the fantastic Complete Peel sessions CD that I have recently been blessed to receive, this is a standout. Thinking cd4 is my favourite.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TYcaaxgFJUU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TYcaaxgFJUU</a>



edit:

1.   "Deadbeat Descendant"   
2.   "Cab It Up"   
3.   "Squid Lord"   
4.   "Kurious Oranj"   
Session 13, 17 December 1989
No.   Title   Length
5.   "Chicago Now"   
6.   "Black Monk Theme"   
7.   "Hilary"   
8.   "Whizz Bang" (this track was not broadcast)   
Session 14, 5 March 1991
No.   Title   Length
9.   "The War Against Intelligence"   
10.   "Idiot Joy Showland"   
11.   "A Lot of Wind"   
12.   "The Mixer"   
Session 15, 19 January 1992
No.   Title   Length
13.   "Free Range"   
14.   "Kimble" (Lee "Scratch" Perry cover)   
15.   "Immortality"   
16.   "Return"


That is something else.
Re: The Fall
September 27, 2019, 10:15:47 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G7waCkAWgBg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G7waCkAWgBg</a>

Succesful coding operation on a FriDAY NIGHT.  One of their finest...
Re: The Fall
October 30, 2019, 11:11:26 PM
25 mins. Good luck. x

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ke2TQJ6W6VA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ke2TQJ6W6VA</a>
Re: The Fall
November 1, 2019, 11:34:59 PM
Paul Hanley, drummer of The Fall from 1980-85 has just written a great book on the making, 'meaning', process, ideology, ego's and love that this great band had going on in the making of Hex Enduction Hour in 'Have a Bleedin Guess'. Had some good laughs on the way too. The story of them taking a break in recording by going to the park for a kickabout will live long. Smith was insistent that the 6 of them should play a game on actual dimensions and started measuring out a full size pitch and full sized goals - the band complained, so Smith walked off with the ball.

Those who even pretend to doubt the greatness of this album should be viewed with some suspicion. I think some people try and make a mistake of trying to out do others in their summation of the Fall. Lay a hard mast here instead of there. It's not about that.




Re: The Fall
November 2, 2019, 09:06:33 AM
Quote from: Filler. on November  1, 2019, 11:34:59 PM

*already slumped in my seat.


I've been revisiting them recently, and thinking about dead pop stars. John Lennon was only forty years old when he was shot and killed. That's hard to comprehend when I'm in my fifties, but the bullets provide the hard truth, and I was young and he was almost incomprehensibly famous, and I shrug it off. David Bowie is dead. He was important, significant to me, but he wasn't mine, I didn't grow up dreaming of Ziggy, and Major Tom was always beyond my world. And he was a decent age when he went, much older than me, and he died of something awful, and he died with such panache and style and grace. Of course he did. But Mark E Smith? He was old, and ill, and he should have died a thousand deaths during my lifetime, which sort of makes his actual death far more incomprehensible to me now. I still find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that since my teens I took The Fall for granted, I grew up with them and they were accessible to me, and I was offhand with their significance, and now I will never see him stalk the stage again.
Re: The Fall
November 3, 2019, 12:12:44 PM
They both died brilliantly I think. In their own way and very differently, but left some poetry for us still here.


I also wish I saw The Fall more times. I regret not making it 'a thing' to see them once a year at least. Nobody entered the stage with such devastating grandeur than Smith. I'll never forget that. But the music lives on, and they'll always get played and they will continue to be marveled at forever.


(had to delete that personal bit)x
Re: The Fall
November 8, 2019, 09:30:53 PM
Here's to you MichaelA:

The lesser spotted Dedication Not Medication (2014). This was the Fall at their heaviest yet. This is Friday night before Sunday after all. Find a moment for this little fella... but do it first when you can do it loud. Top tip.


edit: playback on other websites disabled.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_e7haJ0ITak" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_e7haJ0ITak</a>
Re: The Fall
November 9, 2019, 07:51:45 AM
Good morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1QyNGkrZiCY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1QyNGkrZiCY</a>
Re: The Fall
November 10, 2019, 06:51:16 PM
He Pep! (1996)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/POIxckjGd-w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/POIxckjGd-w</a>
Re: The Fall
November 10, 2019, 07:58:41 PM
This.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_k6Sx_J6NxQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_k6Sx_J6NxQ</a>
Re: The Fall
November 16, 2019, 01:25:11 AM
So the big flashy 3xLP reissue of this monster is out... hugely tempting. Have the original, but some bits I just don't have.

Plus... I could listen to this whenever I wanted: This is the shit.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9bSNJKrSTg4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9bSNJKrSTg4</a>


edit: see? Never ever ever ever ever ever Ever any better. Ever.


Re: The Fall
November 16, 2019, 02:37:40 PM
Quote from: Filler. on November 16, 2019, 01:25:11 AM
So the big flashy 3xLP reissue of this monster is out... hugely tempting. Have the original, but some bits I just don't have.

Plus... I could listen to this whenever I wanted: This is the shit.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9bSNJKrSTg4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9bSNJKrSTg4</a>


edit: see? Never ever ever ever ever ever Ever any better. Ever.




I've been playing it on Spotify all week on and off, and I still haven't got through all of it. In fact, I stopped and went back to Live At The Witchtrials and I moving through the back catalogue in chronological order. The music still has the power to shock, surprise, make you laugh, but it's still so controlled. the absolute power of MES is absolute.
Re: The Fall
November 16, 2019, 08:51:20 PM
Quote from: MichaelA on November 16, 2019, 02:37:40 PM
I've been playing it on Spotify all week on and off, and I still haven't got through all of it. In fact, I stopped and went back to Live At The Witchtrials and I moving through the back catalogue in chronological order. The music still has the power to shock, surprise, make you laugh, but it's still so controlled. the absolute power of MES is absolute.

Is there a better opener than 'Frightened' from Live At The Witch Trials? Possibly. But not many. An opener to their debut LP no less... an opener containing the lyric 'I'm better than them, and I think I'm the best'. Whole album recorded in one day too. Came flying out the traps with it. All 21 and under with Mark Riley 17 years of age. It's quite something.

Good interview with Paul Hanley the other day. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000b6ng (starts at 1:06:29 with the song Fortress/Deer Park words/info edit: Jawbone and the Air Rifle  ). His book Have a Bleedin' Guess highly recommended - out in paperback next week. Good Christmas present.

I like the chronological idea. Must do that myself one day month.

Here's a great alphabetical playlist from the Quietus to celebrate MES 60th birthday. 60 tracks picked by various people. Used to listen to this constantly - but it just works brilliantly A-Z like this and not in shuffle mode. Don't ask why!?

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4D1Cm3XbRiz8o1r7LLqHWj?si=Pt8MpvNcS3OpNiywDsX6VQ


I'll see if I can bring the complete Peel sessions together from YT. Bought the boxset (£60) recently - constantly on in the car. BUT!.. today I found this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K8ooMMQiYbI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K8ooMMQiYbI</a>


3 hours of some great versions here. Some completely new to me... of note, their cover of New York Dolls' : Jet Boy is superb.

Re: The Fall
November 16, 2019, 10:39:35 PM
The whole of that 3 hour youtube collection is brilliant from beginning to end. Goes up to 2010... don't want to ruin it... BUT... the last session is just... magical.
Re: The Fall
November 16, 2019, 10:46:21 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K8ooMMQiYbI?start=9700" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K8ooMMQiYbI?start=9700</a>

Their last session on this compilation 2010


[2010-06-16 East Village Radio] - 01 - Mexico Wax Solvent  Pt1 02:41:41
[2010-06-16 East Village Radio] - 02 - Hungry Freaks Daddy 02:46:49
[2010-06-16 East Village Radio] - 03 - Over Over 02:51:21
[2010-06-16 East Village Radio] - 04 - Mexico Wax Solvent Pt 2 02:54:28


Re: The Fall
November 23, 2019, 09:05:03 AM
Will try that A-Z list, thanks Rob.
Re: The Fall
November 25, 2019, 09:43:34 PM
Quote from: MichaelA on November 23, 2019, 09:05:03 AM
Will try that A-Z list, thanks Rob.


One of the great things about it is that there are SO many classic, stand out Fall tracks not on it. Article for the list: https://thequietus.com/articles/21904






Glastonbury is in the news. Here's The Fall playing at Glastonbury 2015 in full.

Opens with Smith saying: 'We are The Fall from laahhnn? long days-ah. Not used to the countryside... they're half asleep*... the group... they're so happy to be here. In the Salford of Manchester... they think they're in/it's sss .. such a great place. [to sound engineers] Thanks for turning the volume down... c*nts. All of this [?]... here we go...'

* see 'Hard Life In Country' and 'Contraflow' for a deeper understanding of Smith's view of the countryside.



...but here's a slice of classic Fall live: During the sound check, Smith, out of the blue, tells the band to try out a well known early Captain Beefheart track 'Dropout Boogie'. He probably dictated parts etc (edit: reminded whatever etc -g'eed).. but it sounded dreadful apparently and they thought nothing of it. Before they went on stage, Smith had an altercation with a member of Fat White Family - with Smith chucking a drink over his face. Fat White Family had just played a tune of theirs 'I Am Mark E Smith' (obv references to 'I Am Damo Suzuki' etc) that Smith may have taken a dislike to, who knows, but he did say 'They came and sat next to us and thought they were it. Big mistake... I like the stuff of theirs Ive heard though'. Anyway, that's why it looks like Smith has pissed himself.

So they're on stage, doing their set and then Smith has an idea. Now I've seen 'Dropout Boogie' as a separate linked youtube song plenty of times but until tonight hadn't seen the build up... so hoping this works. You can see his cogs working... mischievous bastard that he was. Live on TV... biggest audience the band had ever played infront of, and probably the biggest he'd played infront of... you can see the fear  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/StqC3yxY1ck?start=1597" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/StqC3yxY1ck?start=1597</a>

It works. Whoop.


edit2: Note about the band he had pretty much kept together for the last 10 years of his life. They were fucking superb.


Re: The Fall
November 29, 2019, 10:51:15 PM
Double Bill:

Fall: US 80's 90's (Live at [I think] Town and Country Club 95-97 ish maybe) - available on the Cheetham Hill compilation + Time Enough At Last 3xCD, where one review on Drowned in Sound said in his opening paragraph:

'And so it goes on, and The Fall regroup and deconstruct and implode and regather, and here we are again, and this triple CD set of 90s rarities and dodgy live tracks is a mediocre and overblown addition to the ouvre of this prolific and decidedly disrespectful outfit.'

'Prolific and decidedly disrespectful outfit.' Enjoyed that. ffs. I have this 3CD box set but have lost 2 of them, thankfully I have this. It's only had 124 views, but it is the best version of this classic Fall song by far.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DqrDlUNtCUQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DqrDlUNtCUQ</a>




Greenway (live Incubate Festival Tilburg The Netherlands 2011)

Completely new to me today from an album I may have listened to once or 1.5x, 'Ersatz GB' (2011). Superb. Had about 4 really good tracks on it but none sounded much like this...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qp8hgqX7JQU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qp8hgqX7JQU</a>
Re: The Fall
December 10, 2019, 09:01:29 PM
The Fall: Weather Report 2. (2010)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vsTu3mQl0J0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vsTu3mQl0J0</a>



On about 70 minutes tonight... I thought of the final spoken line by MES as a reflection of my state of mind. Hope the wind dies down.
Re: The Fall
December 10, 2019, 09:50:27 PM
Bizarrely, my favourite Fall track popped up on youtube while doing the dishes. Which is nice.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G7waCkAWgBg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G7waCkAWgBg</a>

A tune they never played live.



I will repeat things like this.
Re: The Fall
Today at 12:41:05 AM
and happy chrisymasses to you too x

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qU4dLGwfsqY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qU4dLGwfsqY</a>
