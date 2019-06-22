Will try that A-Z list, thanks Rob.
One of the great things about it is that there are SO many classic, stand out Fall tracks not on it. Article for the list: https://thequietus.com/articles/21904
Glastonbury is in the news. Here's The Fall playing at Glastonbury 2015 in full
.
Opens with Smith saying: 'We are The Fall from laahhnn? long days-ah. Not used to the countryside... they're half asleep*... the group... they're so happy to be here. In the Salford of Manchester... they think they're in/it's sss .. such a great place. [to sound engineers] Thanks for turning the volume down... c*nts. All of this [?]... here we go...'
* see 'Hard Life In Country' and 'Contraflow' for a deeper understanding of Smith's view of the countryside.
...but here's a slice of classic
Fall live: During the sound check, Smith, out of the blue, tells the band to try out a well known early Captain Beefheart track 'Dropout Boogie'. He probably dictated parts etc (edit: reminded whatever etc -g'eed).. but it sounded dreadful apparently and they thought nothing of it. Before they went on stage, Smith had an altercation with a member of Fat White Family - with Smith chucking a drink over his face. Fat White Family had just played a tune of theirs 'I Am Mark E Smith'
(obv references to 'I Am Damo Suzuki' etc) that Smith may have taken a dislike to, who knows, but he did say
'They came and sat next to us and thought they were it. Big mistake... I like the stuff of theirs Ive heard though'. Anyway, that's why it looks like Smith has pissed himself.
So they're on stage, doing their set and then Smith has an idea. Now I've seen 'Dropout Boogie' as a separate linked youtube song
plenty of times but until tonight hadn't seen the build up... so hoping this works. You can see his cogs working... mischievous bastard that he was. Live on TV... biggest audience the band had ever played infront of, and probably the biggest he'd played infront of... you can see the fear <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/StqC3yxY1ck?start=1597" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/StqC3yxY1ck?start=1597</a>
It works. Whoop.
edit2: Note about the band he had pretty much kept together for the last 10 years of his life. They were fucking superb.