Was stood outside the Peveril of the Peak in Manchester yesterday when a posh new Audi pulls up outside, out steps Mike Myers. He'd been at the Etihad, was happy to chat and have photos. I overheard someone ask him whether he was here to buy a club and he said Tranmere. It sounded like a gag but keep your eyes peeled around Eastham.



It would make sense after what has happened at Wrexham. Reynolds and Myers are both Canadians and if it did not make sense for that pair to buy Wrexham, there's more sense in Myers buying into a local club (who play Wrexham next year). His parents were from Old Swan and he's an LFC fan (so not sure why he's filling an Etihad seat)