Guess who I just met in the Asda?

Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
May 24, 2023, 01:38:04 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  2, 2023, 07:37:49 pm
Was stood outside the Peveril of the Peak in Manchester yesterday when a posh new Audi pulls up outside, out steps Mike Myers. He'd been at the Etihad, was happy to chat and have photos. I overheard someone ask him whether he was here to buy a club and he said Tranmere. It sounded like a gag but keep your eyes peeled around Eastham.


It would make sense after what has happened at Wrexham. Reynolds and Myers are both Canadians and if it did not make sense for that pair to buy Wrexham, there's more sense in Myers buying into a local club (who play Wrexham next year). His parents were from Old Swan and he's an LFC fan (so not sure why he's filling an Etihad seat)
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
May 24, 2023, 03:50:05 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 24, 2023, 01:38:04 pm

It would make sense after what has happened at Wrexham. Reynolds and Myers are both Canadians and if it did not make sense for that pair to buy Wrexham, there's more sense in Myers buying into a local club (who play Wrexham next year). His parents were from Old Swan and he's an LFC fan (so not sure why he's filling an Etihad seat)
He'd just been to our match against City, I presume; 1st April
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
May 24, 2023, 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 24, 2023, 01:38:04 pm

It would make sense after what has happened at Wrexham. Reynolds and Myers are both Canadians and if it did not make sense for that pair to buy Wrexham, there's more sense in Myers buying into a local club (who play Wrexham next year). His parents were from Old Swan and he's an LFC fan (so not sure why he's filling an Etihad seat)

Look at the date of the post, he saw Wayne at the away game v ADFC on April 1st ;)
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
May 24, 2023, 04:08:01 pm
Ta, a slow thread then
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
May 24, 2023, 04:10:06 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 24, 2023, 04:08:01 pm
Ta, a slow thread then
Neil D no longer hangs around the Asda? Too busy with TAW stuff ;)
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
June 19, 2023, 10:33:48 am
Peter Hook drove past me in Manchester (outside the Hacienda actually) last week in his Ferrari. Personalised plate spellng 'Hooky' obviously.
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
June 19, 2023, 10:38:23 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 19, 2023, 10:33:48 am
Peter Hook drove past me in Manchester (outside the Hacienda actually) last week in his Ferrari. Personalised plate spellng 'Hooky' obviously.

Thought he was skint after Tony Wilson ripped them off, allegedly.
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm
Andreas Kornmayer in the Aldi
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
Yesterday at 05:21:02 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm
Andreas Kornmayer in the Aldi

for a while he was mini-Klopp
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
Today at 01:52:25 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on June 19, 2023, 10:38:23 am
Thought he was skint after Tony Wilson ripped them off, allegedly.

Not to derail the thread, but BBC did a great doc on the Hacienda a while back, its on YouTube and Hook is interviewed.
