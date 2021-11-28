Been delivering pizzas in the evening as a side job to save up some money for a trip to New York.



Had an order Saturday night, couldn't find the house so rang the mobile number given, guy on the phone sounds familiar, but couldn't put my finger on it.



Then when he says 'I'll send my security out to the road to help you out' I know it must be someone famous.



See the guy on the road and he's got a Liverpool training sweater on, so I know it has to be one of the 1st team, ask him who and he reluctantly said 'it's Virgil'.



Then I realised it was his voice when I called as he has a distinctive voice.



So forever now, I will be able to say I delivered a pizza to Virgil Van Dijk. 😁



(Also have his number in my dialled list)