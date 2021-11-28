« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Guess who I just met in the Asda?  (Read 1539454 times)

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6440 on: November 28, 2021, 07:58:01 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 28, 2021, 01:40:05 am
Nearly ran Steve Bruce over last week in Knutsford.

Obviously you didn't manage to circumvent the collision avoidance systems then.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6441 on: November 28, 2021, 08:37:09 am »
Imagine the damage he'd have done
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6442 on: November 29, 2021, 03:11:04 pm »
Stevie walking his dog with his missus yesterday morning when it was freezing.

Not sure if he moved back permanently or not
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,952
  • Truthiness
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6443 on: November 29, 2021, 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on November 29, 2021, 03:11:04 pm
Stevie walking his dog with his missus yesterday morning when it was freezing.

Not sure if he moved back permanently or not
Missed opportunity. You could have whipped out your phone and told him about all the research we have been doing on service stations on the M6 and the best commuting routes for him.  I'm sure he'd have been dead grateful.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6444 on: November 29, 2021, 04:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on November 28, 2021, 07:58:01 am
Obviously you didn't manage to circumvent the collision avoidance systems then.

 ;D

Quote from: God's Left Peg on November 28, 2021, 08:37:09 am
Imagine the damage he'd have done

Nowhere near the mental damage I managed to inflict on the United fans in the office. "Never guess who i've just seen, right after you've sacked Ole..."
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6445 on: November 29, 2021, 04:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on November 28, 2021, 07:58:01 am
Obviously you didn't manage to circumvent the collision avoidance systems then.

Reminds me of a Tommy Cooper joke : My wife got knocked down by a lorry yesterday. I said to the driver, "why didn't you drive around her ?" he said, "I didn't have enough petrol"
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 05:31:55 pm »
Just saw JC coming out of the printers. It was dark and drizzly and there's me parked kerbside with me window down to de-fog the windscreen.

"Jamie"...I sez...

He spun round 360 looking for the source of the salutation....but like all defenders his awareness was still sharp and he pinged me grinnin at him from the seat of me car.

"Love your punditry mate...."  said I.

"Arr thanks mate.." he replied with a kindly grin.

We bumped fists and he went on his merry little way.

I had a little chuckle to meself and continued to flick through the radio channels...

 ;D
Logged
YNWA

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • Igor
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm »
Been delivering pizzas in the evening as a side job to save up some money for a trip to New York.

Had an order Saturday night, couldn't find the house so rang the mobile number given, guy on the phone sounds familiar, but couldn't put my finger on it.

Then when he says 'I'll send my security out to the road to help you out' I know it must be someone famous.

See the guy on the road and he's got a Liverpool training sweater on, so I know it has to be one of the 1st team, ask him who and he reluctantly said 'it's Virgil'.

Then I realised it was his voice when I called as he has a distinctive voice.

So forever now, I will be able to say I delivered a pizza to Virgil Van Dijk. 😁

(Also have his number in my dialled list)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on November 29, 2021, 04:26:09 pm
Reminds me of a Tommy Cooper joke : My wife got knocked down by a lorry yesterday. I said to the driver, "why didn't you drive around her ?" he said, "I didn't have enough petrol"

Policeman: I'm sorry Sir, but it's your wife. Looks like she's been hit by a lorry

Husband: Yeah, I know, but she's got a great personality
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,968
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 12:38:52 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm
Been delivering pizzas in the evening as a side job to save up some money for a trip to New York.

Had an order Saturday night, couldn't find the house
It's the centre house, it's No.4...

Quote
so rang the mobile number given, guy on the phone sounds familiar, but couldn't put my finger on it.

Then when he says 'I'll send my security out to the road to help you out' I know it must be someone famous.

See the guy on the road and he's got a Liverpool training sweater on, so I know it has to be one of the 1st team, ask him who and he reluctantly said 'it's Virgil'.

Then I realised it was his voice when I called as he has a distinctive voice.

So forever now, I will be able to say I delivered a pizza to Virgil Van Dijk. 😁

(Also have his number in my dialled list)
That's pretty cool. What toppings did he have on his pizza?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 