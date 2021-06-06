« previous next »
Saw Stephen Warnock on his phone outside Tower Building in town before going in. Guess he lives / has a place there.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  6, 2021, 01:32:30 pm
Loads of them out in Cheshire now.

Hendo is in Knutsford I think. Milner in Mobberley. Think Virgil and Salah are in Alderley Edge kind of way arent they.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  6, 2021, 07:22:29 pm
Hendo is in Knutsford I think. Milner in Mobberley. Think Virgil and Salah are in Alderley Edge kind of way arent they.

Yeah, Thiago too, and I think Bobby and possibly Alisson.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  6, 2021, 08:08:33 pm
Yeah, Thiago too, and I think Bobby and possibly Alisson.

Thiago getting a house renovated in Formby.

Alisson was in birkdale he may be formby now

Bobby was defo Formby as his little girl was in my son's nursery. Think he still here. Would make sense as Fabinho lives next door to Mane. All the Brazilian boys together
Quote from: courty61 on June  6, 2021, 08:15:16 pm
Thiago getting a house renovated in Formby.

Alisson was in birkdale he may be formby now

Bobby was defo Formby as his little girl was in my son's nursery. Think he still here. Would make sense as Fabinho lives next door to Mane. All the Brazilian boys together

Thought Bobby had moved, his daughters go to The Ryleys now.

Thiago's son is at the same school as Mo's daughter I think but maybe that's temporary. His wife is definitely around Northwich/Tatton area a lot.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  6, 2021, 08:56:52 pm
Thought Bobby had moved, his daughters go to The Ryleys now.

Thiago's son is at the same school as Mo's daughter I think but maybe that's temporary. His wife is definitely around Northwich/Tatton area a lot.

Ah right wasnt sure. Only going off what I've been told being in the bubble!
So our Brazilians have all fucked off and left Captain Pigeon all on his own in Formby?

Typical RS behaviour.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June  6, 2021, 09:29:36 pm
So our Brazilians have all fucked off and left Captain Pigeon all on his own in Formby?

Typical RS behaviour.

Not a surprise its the Everton player living closer to Liverpool, bet he still has a purple wheelie bin too
Bloody hell, talking about what nursery/school players kids attend is a tad creepy to be honest, putting it out there online
Quote from: Jayo10 on June  8, 2021, 02:14:15 pm
Bloody hell, talking about what nursery/school players kids attend is a tad creepy to be honest, putting it out there online

It's out there in plain sight on the players' and their families' social media in many cases, it's not like people are stalking outside the school gates (though I can only speak for myself there but I'll assume that's the case ;))
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  6, 2021, 07:22:29 pm
Hendo is in Knutsford I think. Milner in Mobberley. Think Virgil and Salah are in Alderley Edge kind of way arent they.

Quote from: fucking appalled on June  8, 2021, 04:39:23 pm


:D

I just thought not a lot of people knew that.
Quote from: courty61 on June  6, 2021, 08:15:16 pm
Thiago getting a house renovated in Formby.

Alisson was in birkdale he may be formby now

Bobby was defo Formby as his little girl was in my son's nursery. Think he still here. Would make sense as Fabinho lives next door to Mane. All the Brazilian boys together

Sadio's in Formby, down the road from the Freshy. My brother may or may not have had a peek in his bins and reported back to me but that's neither here nor there.
Seen Joel running in Sefton Park on numerous occasions so I think hes in the south.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June  9, 2021, 01:27:05 am
Sadio's in Formby, down the road from the Freshy. My brother may or may not have had a peek in his bins and reported back to me but that's neither here nor there.

Most of the LFC contingent in Formby live around there don't they?

My in-laws moved in quite close by and are having some work done, every builder/carpenter/electrician they've had in has told them different lines about which players live in the area :lmao

I've not bumped into any of the squad in my three months here so far. Gutted.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June  9, 2021, 11:37:31 pm
Most of the LFC contingent in Formby live around there don't they?

My in-laws moved in quite close by and are having some work done, every builder/carpenter/electrician they've had in has told them different lines about which players live in the area :lmao

I've not bumped into any of the squad in my three months here so far. Gutted.
They do. Victoria Road, Shireburn Road and Larkhill Lane are where the vast majority of players either currently live or have lived in Freshfield.

It's common knowledge and all over the internet, otherwise I'd not name the roads. The Echo seem to do a piece on the players and their houses whenever they are short of a story to fill their website.

Last time I had a drink in The Freshfield, Trent AA was in there with his mates. In the 90s you'd see loads of players in The Grapes. Usually Ruddock acting a dickhead.  :hally
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:48:23 am
They do. Victoria Road, Shireburn Road and Larkhill Lane are where the vast majority of players either currently live or have lived in Freshfield.

It's common knowledge and all over the internet, otherwise I'd not name the roads. The Echo seem to do a piece on the players and their houses whenever they are short of a story to fill their website.

Last time I had a drink in The Freshfield, Trent AA was in there with his mates. In the 90s you'd see loads of players in The Grapes. Usually Ruddock acting a dickhead.  :hally

Asking where his Porsche was?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:19:55 pm
Asking where his Porsche was?
Of course.  ;D
They seem to go through phases don't they?  Caldy and Heswall (Wirral) used to be popular.  A mate of mine used to live next door to Ian Rush in Caldy.  Robbie Fowler still lives there.  John Barnes lives in Heswall.  I used to see Emile Heskey quite a lot back in the day. Oh and of course Rafa still resides over here.

I saw Mark Wright not too long ago in Aldi  :D.
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:33:38 am

I saw Mark Wright not too long ago in Aldi  :D.
I saw Rushy in a discount supermarket once. Can't remember which one, but knowing him it was probably in the back of the Netto...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:33:26 am
I saw Rushy in a discount supermarket once. Can't remember which one, but knowing him it was probably in the back of the Netto...

haha
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:33:26 am
I saw Rushy in a discount supermarket once. Can't remember which one, but knowing him it was probably in the back of the Netto...

Was it definitely him? Always a chance it was Aldo in the Aldi.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:56:08 am
Was it definitely him? Always a chance it was Aldo in the Aldi.
True, there's lidl difference between them
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:24:20 pm
True, there's lidl difference between them


Didn't he come way before them in the 50s?
Early pages of this thread are essentially just a running commentary of where Momo Sissoko is at any given time

I know he covered a lot of ground, but bloody hell
Quote from: Millie on Today at 06:33:38 am
They seem to go through phases don't they?  Caldy and Heswall (Wirral) used to be popular.  A mate of mine used to live next door to Ian Rush in Caldy.  Robbie Fowler still lives there.  John Barnes lives in Heswall.  I used to see Emile Heskey quite a lot back in the day. Oh and of course Rafa still resides over here.

I saw Mark Wright not too long ago in Aldi  :D.
I know Rushie sold his house in Caldy last year. It was on Rightmove for quite some time and he reduced the price. I don't know if he's moved on or just bought a different house in the area. He was on the same road as Rafa, as was McManaman at one time. For me, Caldy is far and away the premier area to live on Merseyside/Wirral.

I've seen Jan Molby walking his dog in Thurstaston Country Park too. Also driving down the Strand in Liverpool. I clocked a number plate spelling out his name so looked at the driver as I passed. It was Big Jan.

I know Freshfield has always been popular with players. So has Selworthy Road in Birkdale. Blundellsands used to be in vogue some decades ago and is making something of a comeback. Gerrard used to live on Hall Road, as did Henchoz. Tommy Smith did for years. Ancelotti and Wijnaldum also living on Hall Road this season. Gerrard lived on a private, gated cul-de-sac on Hall Road and I read that some Red won the lottery and bought a house there to be by him. Andy Carroll also had a £2m mansion on Hall Road but trashed it, leaving the owners who rented it to him well pissed off. Of course, Carragher has a massive place in Blundellsands too.

We used to see Houllier and his wife in Sefton Park when he was manager. They had a flat overlooking the park.
Barney used to live in Aughton - about 1990 I had done a delivery and was driving down the road and clocked him stood on the front step of this great big house. Ex Blue Andy King lived not far from him, I delivered to his house once as well.

The very first delivery I ever did when I started in Tool Hire in 1988 was a ladder to a house in Ainsdale, the customer was a Miss S Cross. When she gave me the cheque, it said Mrs S Van Den Hauwe, yep she was the first wife of that knobhead.

John Barnes used to live in a flat in Anfield above a dental surgery late 80s. Prob when he split up from Suzie I imagine. Used to brighten my day on the way to uni though if I say him :D
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 06:17:30 pm
John Barnes used to live in a flat in Anfield above a dental surgery late 80s. Prob when he split up from Suzie I imagine. Used to brighten my day on the way to uni though if I say him :D

usually around 2:30?
