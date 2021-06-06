They seem to go through phases don't they? Caldy and Heswall (Wirral) used to be popular. A mate of mine used to live next door to Ian Rush in Caldy. Robbie Fowler still lives there. John Barnes lives in Heswall. I used to see Emile Heskey quite a lot back in the day. Oh and of course Rafa still resides over here.



I saw Mark Wright not too long ago in Aldi .



I know Rushie sold his house in Caldy last year. It was on Rightmove for quite some time and he reduced the price. I don't know if he's moved on or just bought a different house in the area. He was on the same road as Rafa, as was McManaman at one time. For me, Caldy is far and away the premier area to live on Merseyside/Wirral.I've seen Jan Molby walking his dog in Thurstaston Country Park too. Also driving down the Strand in Liverpool. I clocked a number plate spelling out his name so looked at the driver as I passed. It was Big Jan.I know Freshfield has always been popular with players. So has Selworthy Road in Birkdale. Blundellsands used to be in vogue some decades ago and is making something of a comeback. Gerrard used to live on Hall Road, as did Henchoz. Tommy Smith did for years. Ancelotti and Wijnaldum also living on Hall Road this season. Gerrard lived on a private, gated cul-de-sac on Hall Road and I read that some Red won the lottery and bought a house there to be by him. Andy Carroll also had a £2m mansion on Hall Road but trashed it, leaving the owners who rented it to him well pissed off. Of course, Carragher has a massive place in Blundellsands too.We used to see Houllier and his wife in Sefton Park when he was manager. They had a flat overlooking the park.