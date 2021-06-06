Most of the LFC contingent in Formby live around there don't they?
My in-laws moved in quite close by and are having some work done, every builder/carpenter/electrician they've had in has told them different lines about which players live in the area
I've not bumped into any of the squad in my three months here so far. Gutted.
They do. Victoria Road, Shireburn Road and Larkhill Lane are where the vast majority of players either currently live or have lived in Freshfield.
It's common knowledge and all over the internet, otherwise I'd not name the roads. The Echo seem to do a piece on the players and their houses whenever they are short of a story to fill their website.
Last time I had a drink in The Freshfield, Trent AA was in there with his mates. In the 90s you'd see loads of players in The Grapes. Usually Ruddock acting a dickhead.