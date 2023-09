Donald Trump appeared Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge to face criminal charges, but he may not have to worry about the other legal cases against him—at least for the time being.That's according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who said the former president's cases in her state and Georgia will likely have to be adjourned until the Justice Department's federal case is decided.James has an investigation into alleged financial fraud in Trump's family and businesses. Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Bragg indicted Trump in late March on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels that was made shortly before the 2016 presidential election.