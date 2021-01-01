Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
47
48
49
50
51
[
52
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet. (Read 272413 times)
SamLad
Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,302
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
«
Reply #2040 on:
Today
at 07:27:59 pm »
in his first interview since the news broke, Carlson made one simple statement:
I did Nazi that coming!
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
47
48
49
50
51
[
52
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2