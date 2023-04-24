« previous next »
Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet.

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2000 on: Today at 04:49:32 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 04:32:22 pm
Fucker Carlson is gone from Fox.

https://twitter.com/DylanByers/status/1650522061721182210
Sacked essentially

Im of the opinion that most people are inherently good at heart. But Carlson seems to be different, hes clearly very intelligent, but uses his intellect for the spread of misinformation, hatred and greed.

I expect him to pop up again very soon.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2001 on: Today at 04:53:16 pm
All we can hope is that even a small minority of the Fox viewers realise they've been lied to for so long. Carlson & Fox are c*nts, surely one of them loses credibility from this case.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2002 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:38:31 pm
Well some good news from all this.

He'll go to CNN or OAN or one of the other crazy networks.

I wish people would stop with this shit,you sound like one of the crazy repugnants trying to equate the two.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2003 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:38:31 pm
Well some good news from all this.

He'll go to CNN or OAN or one of the other crazy networks.

Admittedly I only watch CNN for the Stanley Tucci travel show or once every 4 years on US election night but are they really as crazed as Fox?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2004 on: Today at 04:57:16 pm
They've his replacement lined up

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2005 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:49:32 pm
Sacked essentially

Im of the opinion that most people are inherently good at heart. But Carlson seems to be different, hes clearly very intelligent, but uses his intellect for the spread of misinformation, hatred and greed.

I expect him to pop up again very soon.

Yeah, theres a difference between someone who is uneducated or gullible or just plain stupid that they fall for and spread the conspiratorial crap that is so prominent these days and its quite another to pretend to believe and spread such crap when you know it to be untrue but you stand to profit from its spread that you do it anyway.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2006 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:56:23 pm
Admittedly I only watch CNN for the Stanley Tucci travel show or once every 4 years on US election night but are they really as crazed as Fox?

Not even close.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2007 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2008 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm
Fucking hell. ;D

tbf, I'd say Fucker is probably the most dangerous one. Hannity is a sycophant, but Carlson seems to excel at cultivating hate, paranoia, and weaving conspiracies.

The truth is they're all equally guilty and all knew what they were pushing was bullshit. I don't know if one or the other pushed more actively, or sought to actively suppress the truth and those at the network trying to tell it, but when you work for Murdoch in a high profile position, you can expect to be thrown under the bus.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2009 on: Today at 05:03:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:54:21 pm
I wish people would stop with this shit,you sound like one of the crazy repugnants trying to equate the two.

Didn't the new owners say they wanted to to go that way. Take Fox's viewers?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2010 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:56:23 pm
Admittedly I only watch CNN for the Stanley Tucci travel show or once every 4 years on US election night but are they really as crazed as Fox?

No, but then again Carlson used to be on CNN - until he got eviscerated by John Stewart on his own Crossfire show. 
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2011 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:05:52 pm
No, but then again Carlson used to be on CNN - until he got eviscerated by John Stewart on his own Crossfire show. 

Always revisit it every now and then because it's so funny

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/aFQFB5YpDZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/aFQFB5YpDZE</a>

'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2012 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm
Probably too far gone now for someone like Carlson to go back to CNN.  A Chris Wallace/Shep Smith type, yes.  Carlson's way too Alex Jones-like for that.

Probably either OAN/Newsmax or independent Youtube/Podcasting (like Alex Jones).

Carlson comes from a lot of wealth too, so can be choosy.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2013 on: Today at 05:11:51 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2021, 08:56:35 pm
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America. He just got really lucky filling the far right space Bill O'Reilly left when he got fired.

What John Oliver fails to touch on is his TV history. He's been on CNN (there is a great video of Jon Stewart destroying him on Crossfire. 'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'), PBS and MSNBC. Typically left leaning news channels. So he was able to hone his skills being the right leaning balance to debates and opinions. The equivalent of having Farrage on Question Time every week or Piers Moron on Good Morning Britain

The shite he spouts on FOX is exactly what FOX and their viewers want to hear. I doubt he actually feels as strongly about the opinions he shouts about on TV. He just knows it will get a reaction and therefore ratings. A Biden America is a fucking goldmine for him

The most dangerous people in America are the people that allow him the airtime he gets and the people that watch and agree with him.

Still valid today
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2014 on: Today at 05:13:02 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:38:31 pm
Well some good news from all this.

He'll go to CNN or OAN or one of the other crazy networks.
CNN are crazy? are you getting mixed up with Newsmax ?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2015 on: Today at 05:15:50 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:13:02 pm
CNN are crazy? are you getting mixed up with Newsmax ?

Didn't say that but as far as I remember, the new owners of CNN wanted to go the Fox route and take their viewership, so if they wanted that, Tucker Carlson could bring a portion of Fox viewers there.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2016 on: Today at 05:19:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:15:50 pm
Didn't say that but as far as I remember, the new owners of CNN wanted to go the Fox route and take their viewership, so if they wanted that, Tucker Carlson could bring a portion of Fox viewers there.
Fucker on CNN?  won't happen in a million years.  :)
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2017 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:19:18 pm
Fucker on CNN?  won't happen in a million years.  :)

Depends what kinda show they pitch, but who knows.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2018 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2021, 08:56:35 pm
I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America. He just got really lucky filling the far right space Bill O'Reilly left when he got fired.

What John Oliver fails to touch on is his TV history. He's been on CNN (there is a great video of Jon Stewart destroying him on Crossfire. 'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'), PBS and MSNBC. Typically left leaning news channels. So he was able to hone his skills being the right leaning balance to debates and opinions. The equivalent of having Farrage on Question Time every week or Piers Moron on Good Morning Britain

The shite he spouts on FOX is exactly what FOX and their viewers want to hear. I doubt he actually feels as strongly about the opinions he shouts about on TV. He just knows it will get a reaction and therefore ratings. A Biden America is a fucking goldmine for him

The most dangerous people in America are the people that allow him the airtime he gets and the people that watch and agree with him.
It's not just the election was stolen lies, he and all the other Fox news presenters don't believe any of the shit they tell their viewers, they are like JRM. they will one argument for something they support then make a completly opposite argument for something else a few months later.
I remember Carlson telling his viewers to stop parents with children wearing face masks during Covid. tell them it's child abuse and you are going to call the police or child welfare. couple of months later someone stopped him in a store and tore into him, he was on TV telling his viewers this isn't the American way blah blah, people should be able to walk around without being in fear of being stopped by strangers in the street.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2019 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:15:50 pm
Didn't say that but as far as I remember, the new owners of CNN wanted to go the Fox route and take their viewership, so if they wanted that, Tucker Carlson could bring a portion of Fox viewers there.

They wanted to appeal to the sane Repugs not the crazies like Green and Bobcat scat.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2020 on: Today at 05:22:57 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:21:11 pm
Depends what kinda show they pitch, but who knows.
I'm willing to bet you a Bazillion virtual dollars it will never happen.

CNN would instantly lose many more viewers than they'd ever gain.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2021 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:56:23 pm
Admittedly I only watch CNN for the Stanley Tucci travel show or once every 4 years on US election night but are they really as crazed as Fox?

No. Chalk and cheese springs to mind
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2022 on: Today at 05:31:33 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:15:50 pm
Didn't say that but as far as I remember, the new owners of CNN wanted to go the Fox route and take their viewership, so if they wanted that, Tucker Carlson could bring a portion of Fox viewers there.
Sorry but it looks that way from your post. CNN or some other crazy TV Networks, how else can it be taken ?
CNN does have Republicans giving their points of view, that doesn't mean they are going full on Fox news,  we know what happened in Fox news, anyone not toeing the election was stolen lies was given the boot.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2023 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:21:11 pm
Depends what kinda show they pitch, but who knows.

I watch CNN periodically and they hate Carlson and his ilk.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2024 on: Today at 05:37:00 pm
Very hard for any serious news organisation to employ him when he's been caught saying one thing to his viewers and another behind their backs. How could CNN justify employing a proven liar?

He'll pop up somewhere else, peddling his crap to the morons who want to suck it up.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2025 on: Today at 05:41:52 pm
related I guess ...

CNN just fired Don Lemon.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2026 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:52 pm
related I guess ...

CNN just fired Don Lemon.

How's it related?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2027 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:52 pm
related I guess ...

CNN just fired Don Lemon.
Nah, he was fired for general assholeness.  Everybody hated him there and he was a total dick to pretty much everyone.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2028 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 05:47:11 pm
How's it related?
we were talking about Fox and CNN is all.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2029 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm
Probably leaving Fox to be Trump's VP
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2030 on: Today at 05:54:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:49:08 pm
we were talking about Fox and CNN is all.

Ok.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2031 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:54:04 pm
Probably leaving Fox to be Trump's VP
LOL that was my first thought.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2032 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:54:04 pm
Probably leaving Fox to be Trump's VP

There was a report last year suggesting that Carlson could go into politics, maybe even have a presidential run of his own.

It's scarily possible. He has the same populist approach of Trump, but is far more cunning and intelligent, and more capable at manipulating an audience. Think about the reach he has. Fox News is still the most popular news network, and viewers swallow just about everything they're told.

On the plus side, he couldn't hide behind his media "I'm just asking questions" status anymore - he'd be far more vulnerable to legal action if he says the wrong thing about the wrong person. But he's also excellent at implying and planting grenades for others to use.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2033 on: Today at 06:02:06 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 05:54:42 pm
Ok.
I'm no Lemon fan at all - can't stand him most of the time - but believe me there is no way in hell I'd equate Lemon and that piece of dogshit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #2034 on: Today at 06:04:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:01:34 pm
There was a report last year suggesting that Carlson could go into politics, maybe even have a presidential run of his own.

It's scarily possible. He has the same populist approach of Trump, but is far more cunning and intelligent, and more capable at manipulating an audience. Think about the reach he has. Fox News is still the most popular news network, and viewers swallow just about everything they're told.

On the plus side, he couldn't hide behind his media "I'm just asking questions" status anymore - he'd be far more vulnerable to legal action if he says the wrong thing about the wrong person. But he's also excellent at implying and planting grenades for others to use.

he'd get ripped to bits in any debate, where he would actually have to explain himself and couldn't just do the smirking open-gob "just asking questions" crap.

might not stop him trying of course.
