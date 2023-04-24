Probably leaving Fox to be Trump's VP
There was a report last year suggesting that Carlson could go into politics, maybe even have a presidential run of his own.
It's scarily possible. He has the same populist approach of Trump, but is far more cunning and intelligent, and more capable at manipulating an audience. Think about the reach he has. Fox News is still the most popular news network, and viewers swallow just about everything they're told.
On the plus side, he couldn't hide behind his media "I'm just asking questions" status anymore - he'd be far more vulnerable to legal action if he says the wrong thing about the wrong person. But he's also excellent at implying and planting grenades for others to use.