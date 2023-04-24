I don't think he's the most dangerous man in America. He just got really lucky filling the far right space Bill O'Reilly left when he got fired.



What John Oliver fails to touch on is his TV history. He's been on CNN (there is a great video of Jon Stewart destroying him on Crossfire. 'You're 35 and you wear a bow tie'), PBS and MSNBC. Typically left leaning news channels. So he was able to hone his skills being the right leaning balance to debates and opinions. The equivalent of having Farrage on Question Time every week or Piers Moron on Good Morning Britain



The shite he spouts on FOX is exactly what FOX and their viewers want to hear. I doubt he actually feels as strongly about the opinions he shouts about on TV. He just knows it will get a reaction and therefore ratings. A Biden America is a fucking goldmine for him



The most dangerous people in America are the people that allow him the airtime he gets and the people that watch and agree with him.



It's not just the election was stolen lies, he and all the other Fox news presenters don't believe any of the shit they tell their viewers, they are like JRM. they will one argument for something they support then make a completly opposite argument for something else a few months later.I remember Carlson telling his viewers to stop parents with children wearing face masks during Covid. tell them it's child abuse and you are going to call the police or child welfare. couple of months later someone stopped him in a store and tore into him, he was on TV telling his viewers this isn't the American way blah blah, people should be able to walk around without being in fear of being stopped by strangers in the street.