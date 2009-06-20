As far as I can tell, smartmatic are a much bigger company too they will want more cash .



This will change this kind of news they cant just brush off fines of this magnitude. They will force themselves to be more truthful.. or less obviously lying anyway



Exactly - plenty of left-leaning (and more left) lawyers and legal experts said at the time that Dominion's lawsuit would likely result in a "tens of millions" actual damages been assigned - it was, by some margin, the largest ever "requested" damages sought when compared to the size of the company and what damage could actually have been done to revenue. Their entire revenue is less than $20m - so the $1.4 billion they were suing over was 11500% of their revenue - clearly a ridiculous amount; they settled for a *ENORMOUS* 4500% of their revenue.Fox clearly judged that the PR damage they would suffer + the small amount of the actual fine (probably close to $50m by most counts) would be greater than nearly $800B they've settled for, which is why they settled; and from dominion's side, that money is 45 years of their entire revenue, so would be stupid not too!Smartmatic, on the other hand, are well over fifteen times their size, with a global revenue of more than $250m. They've only sued for $2.7B - about 1000% of their revenue - if they settle for, proportionally, the same as Dominion, it would be about $11 BILLION. So Fox would find it much, much, much harder to settle - and Smartmatic therefore much more likely to have the legal day in court.