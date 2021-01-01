It's a "news" channel that makes false claims all the time, trust me they've set aside money for lawsuits. Probably not in the region of 700mil but they would be idiots not to do it.



No matter the sum it's still a blow to justice. The only way to wake people up is to drag it into the light of day and make people aware. A settlement means nothing to fox other than sweep it under the rug and carry on with life. Nothing changes.



And Dominion is a company which has a duty to make money for its shareholders$787m is the biggest settlement in US history by a huge marginAnd then consider Smartmatic have a $2.7bn lawsuit against them.. I cant imagine that going any better for Fox..Bear in mind that the enquiry from the original lawsuit ordered by the judge is still going ahead. This accused Fox of failing to tell the truth and obscure evidenceThis is a massive massive punishment for them