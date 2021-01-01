« previous next »
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 09:55:31 pm »
Settled for 787 million. Sounded great until I saw Fox has 4.1 billion cash in hand so its far from a death knell. Ah well at least this will finally expose Fox as liars and lose their audience, right guys? Guys? Oh right the audience doesnt care and likes their bedtime stories


Edit - should have refreshed the page before posting, thought I had a scoop there  ;D
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 10:06:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:22:40 pm
The Pillow guy will be shitting himself.

Think he's been doing that for years ,why he sell sheets.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:47:07 pm
Fox has never really lost a case before either. They always wriggled out of it. They really cocked up on this.

And they didnt lose this case either. No apology, settlement for less than 50% of the claim and most importantly not legal precedent set for future cases.

This is by far the worst logical outcome.
Offline thejbs

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 10:16:30 pm »
Absolute cowards.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 10:17:47 pm »
They'll also have to settle with Smartmatic.
Offline TSC

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm »
Not surprising Dominion settled. If the figure from previous page is accurate and the company is worth 80m this is a massive financial outcome for them.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:30:46 pm
It's a "news" channel that makes false claims all the time, trust me they've set aside money for lawsuits. Probably not in the region of 700mil but they would be idiots not to do it.

No matter the sum it's still a blow to justice. The only way to wake people up is to drag it into the light of day and make people aware. A settlement means nothing to fox other than sweep it under the rug and carry on with life. Nothing changes.
And Dominion is a company which has a duty to make money for its shareholders

$787m is the biggest settlement in US history by a huge margin

And then consider Smartmatic have a $2.7bn lawsuit against them.. I cant imagine that going any better for Fox..

Bear in mind that the enquiry from the original lawsuit ordered by the judge is still going ahead. This accused Fox of failing to tell the truth and obscure evidence

This is a massive massive punishment for them
Online Chakan

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:23:36 pm
And Dominion is a company which has a duty to make money for its shareholders

$787m is the biggest settlement in US history by a huge margin

And then consider Smartmatic have a $2.7bn lawsuit against them.. I cant imagine that going any better for Fox..

Bear in mind that the enquiry from the original lawsuit ordered by the judge is still going ahead. This accused Fox of failing to tell the truth and obscure evidence

This is a massive massive punishment for them

Oh i'm not saying I don't understand why Dominion have taken the settlement, it's obvious they would settle if they were offered enough money, i'm just disappointed that it's basically been swept under the rug.

From a "justice" standpoint there is none.

I'm not sure anything will come from the enquiry either, slap on the wrist maybe and a "don't do it again".
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 10:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:31:32 pm
Oh i'm not saying I don't understand why Dominion have taken the settlement, it's obvious they would settle if they were offered enough money, i'm just disappointed that it's basically been swept under the rug.

From a "justice" standpoint there is none.

I'm not sure anything will come from the enquiry either, slap on the wrist maybe and a "don't do it again".
As far as I can tell, smartmatic are a much bigger company too they will want more cash.

This will change this kind of news they cant just brush off fines of this magnitude.  They will force themselves to be more truthful.. or less obviously lying anyway
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 11:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:31:32 pm
Oh i'm not saying I don't understand why Dominion have taken the settlement, it's obvious they would settle if they were offered enough money, i'm just disappointed that it's basically been swept under the rug.

From a "justice" standpoint there is none.

I'm not sure anything will come from the enquiry either, slap on the wrist maybe and a "don't do it again".


The justice is the payout surely ?
Online Chakan

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 11:08:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:51:34 pm
As far as I can tell, smartmatic are a much bigger company too they will want more cash.

This will change this kind of news they cant just brush off fines of this magnitude.  They will force themselves to be more truthful.. or less obviously lying anyway

Will it though? I dunno I have serious doubts anything will change at Fox.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:02:59 pm

The justice is the payout surely ?

That's the settlement amount to make it all just go away. I was thinking on a bit grander scale like, getting people on the stand to admit they lied and knowingly told lies to get ratings. Having to be accountable to the American people per se, and just to see them admit it all in open court.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 11:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:08:14 pm
Will it though? I dunno I have serious doubts anything will change at Fox.

That's the settlement amount to make it all just go away. I was thinking on a bit grander scale like, getting people on the stand to admit they lied and knowingly told lies to get ratings.

Having to be accountable to the American people per se.


Could be wrong but they're not off the hook for lying in Court are they ?

Smartmatic will take them to the cleaners as well.
Online Chakan

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 11:16:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:09:44 pm

Could be wrong but they're not off the hook for lying in Court are they ?

Smartmatic will take them to the cleaners as well.

No there's till the investigation into the evidence stuff.

Will have to see how the Smartmatic lawsuit goes.

Ah well one small step and all that I guess.

Just was expecting a fireworks show and got a bit of wet noodle really.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 11:18:00 pm »
Quote
Smartmatic vows to 'expose the rest' of Fox News' alleged 'misconduct' after Dominion settles massive lawsuit: report

In the wake of Dominion Voting Systems settling its defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million  just under half of the $1.6 billion it had sued for  Smartmatic, which is suing the right wing cable network for $2.7 billion, is vowing to expose the rest of the misconduct it is alleging.

Dominions litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Foxs disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest, the company said in a statement, as The New York Times reports.

Smartmatic is a privately held multinational electronic voting systems company that is also alleging defamation against Rupert Murdochs Fox News. The case has not yet gone to trial.

Semafors Ben Smith adds Smartmatic also said: Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.

Dominion appears pleased with the settlement, with its chief executive John Poulos calling the settlement historic, The Times notes.

Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion, Poulos said.

The Atlantics David Frum muses about how much more money Smartmatics lawsuit against Fox News might cost the company, should it win its defamation case.

Until extremely recently, the largest libel verdict in US history was $222 million in 1997, Frum says, pointing to a Washington Post article about a case against Dow Jones over its Wall Street Journal article.

The $965 million verdict against Alex Jones last year topped that, Frum adds. Foxs $787 million is now the runner-up.

Continuing to muse about how much Smartmatic might get, if it were too win its case, From says, Pending the Smartmatic settlement, which may pole-vault Fox into first place ahead of Alex Jones. Itll be remarkable if one company settles two out of three biggest defamation cases in US history within a few weeks of each other. Shareholder derivative suits may then follow.

Indeed, similarly, NBC News Ben Collins suggested the Fox News settlement, by comparison, was not enough.

InfoWars has to pay out almost a billion. Three-quarters of that for a much more well-funded and expansive set of lies  a lie which they continue to entertain  seems like small potatoes, Collins tweeted, adding: To me.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:16:28 pm
No there's till the investigation into the evidence stuff.

Will have to see how the Smartmatic lawsuit goes.

Ah well one small step and all that I guess.

Just was expecting a fireworks show and got a bit of wet noodle really.

I think that we were all hoping for it mate & we might just get it.
Online Chakan

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:18:49 pm
I think that we were all hoping for it mate & we might just get it.

True, here's hoping!

That Smartmatic article gives me a bit of hope.
