« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet.  (Read 270078 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 11:59:27 am »
PSA were suggesting that Dominion are playing hardball with Fox because there are other cases in the works too. They feel the sought after damages are probably unlikely to be met though.
Logged
Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,654
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 12:46:26 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:59:27 am
PSA were suggesting that Dominion are playing hardball with Fox because there are other cases in the works too. They feel the sought after damages are probably unlikely to be met though.

Yeah, they're not just suing Fox after all. They're suing Lindell as well. They're not interested in giving anybody a back door, which is great.

tbf, from what little I've seen Dominion certainly have suffered material damages. They've had to invest in security; people have left the company out of fear, and they've proved difficult to replace for the same reason. They've lost business too, I believe.

I do think though, that someone (perhaps many) at the company like the idea of being the ones who finally nailed Fox to the wall for something, anything, where they were finally held accountable for their actions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 01:49:33 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:59:27 am
PSA were suggesting that Dominion are playing hardball with Fox because there are other cases in the works too. They feel the sought after damages are probably unlikely to be met though.
Asking for $1.6 bill damages but afaik the jury will decide on the Punitive damages, some estimate it could cost Fox $4 bill. we shall see but find it hard to believe they know what the jury will award.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,502
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 01:51:18 pm »
I wonder if the lawsuit is going to be shown on court tv? That would be fantastic.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:49:33 pm
Asking for $1.6 bill damages but afaik the jury will decide on the Punitive damages, some estimate it could cost Fox $4 bill. we shall see but find it hard to believe they know what the jury will award.

Would be nice,  but the podcast suggested that Dominion itself is only worth $80m.
Logged
Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 01:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:51:18 pm
I wonder if the lawsuit is going to be shown on court tv? That would be fantastic.

Would great just to see the Fox texts read out.
Logged
Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,502
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:56:38 pm
Would great just to see the Fox texts read out.

They do like the high profile cases so here's hoping!!
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,067
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:06:22 pm

Jan 6th. whole world was focused on the storming of the capitol. shame nobody told Fox news, they were talking about cancel culture.  :-[
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:56:02 pm
Would be nice,  but the podcast suggested that Dominion itself is only worth $80m.
I heard $2 bill but I suppose a lot depends on assets etc.
I maybe wrong but I think I remember someone talking about insurance and not knowing if Fox are covered for this, hope not, hope it wipes them out.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 06:47:25 pm »
Quote
ABC News
Dominion-Fox News live updates: Judge authorizes special master
9m ago

Dominion Voting Systems, in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, has accused Fox News of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden's favor, in what Dominion claims was an effort to combat concerns over declining ratings and viewer retention. Fox has defended its coverage, dismissing the suit as a "political crusade in search of a financial windfall."
 
After sanctioning Fox News last week for a delay in turning over evidence, Judge Eric Davis has now officially authorizec a special master to investigate Fox News' potential "discovery issues," according to a new order from the judge.

The order comes just before opening arguments in the case are scheduled to begin.

According to the order, the investigation by the special master will "include a determination" of whether Fox News and Fox Corp "complied with their discovery obligations."

The special master, who was previously appointed to oversee discovery in the case, is now "further authorized and empowered" to look into multiple declarations made by Fox attorneys in the case, the order says.

In his initial instructions to the jury, Judge Eric Davis told jurors not to talk amongst themselves or discuss the case with family or friends.

"You have to fight human nature. This is the hardest thing you'll have to do during the trial," Davis said. "You have to refrain from talking about the case with your fellow jurors or a third party."

The judge also reminded the jurors that they are not Dick Tracy.

"Do not do any detective work," he said. "You cannot do any independent research about this case."

Davis told jurors they can bring water or some other beverage into the courtroom, provided it has a cap or lid.

"You can bring some type of drink," Davis said, jokingly adding, "non-alcoholic."

The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

A jury has been seated to hear the defamation accusations against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems.

The jury is made up of six women and six men who were previously asked about their Fox News viewing habits. Six women and six men were also seated as alternates.

The jurors will remain anonymous for the duration of the trial. Judge Eric Davis had expressed concern about possible jury tampering amid the international attention on the case.

Immediately after the jurors were sworn in, alternate juror No. 3 raised his hand from his seat and told the judge, "Sir I can't do this. I've been up all night. I can't do this."

Judge Davis offered to talk with the man off the bench and, ultimately, opted to dismiss him from service.

"I've excused alternate No. 3 and we will swear in a new No. 3," Davis said.

The jury is expected to be seated by the end of the morning, with opening statements expected to begin shortly thereafter, according to the judge in the case.

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News said Monday morning that the trial will proceed Tuesday, saying a delay like this "is not unusual."

Judge Eric Davis' remarks in court Monday morning came after an [eleventh-hour delay]} in the case was announced Sunday night before the trial was set to begin Monday morning.

The Wall Street Journal -- a publication owned by Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch -- reported Sunday night that Fox had made a "late push to settle the dispute out of court," according to "people familiar with the decision."

Judge Davis made no mention of potential settlement talks Monday morning.

"It's a six-week trial, things happen," he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/dominion-fox-news-live-updates-judge-authorizes-special-master/ar-AA1a0Fok?ocid=mailsignout&pc=U591&cvid=8fe2261ae6e644d99bdd3cb20039a097&ei=13
Logged
Brevity is the soul of wit, Andy.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,502
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 06:52:39 pm »
Not being televised. Booooo :(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 