PSA were suggesting that Dominion are playing hardball with Fox because there are other cases in the works too. They feel the sought after damages are probably unlikely to be met though.



Yeah, they're not just suing Fox after all. They're suing Lindell as well. They're not interested in giving anybody a back door, which is great.tbf, from what little I've seen Dominion certainly have suffered material damages. They've had to invest in security; people have left the company out of fear, and they've proved difficult to replace for the same reason. They've lost business too, I believe.I do think though, that someone (perhaps many) at the company like the idea of being the ones who finally nailed Fox to the wall for something, anything, where they were finally held accountable for their actions.