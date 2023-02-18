No way Dominion settle now. I'm only guessing, but perhaps Fox kept that little tidbit under wraps because they never expected the case to get this far?



I wouldn't accept any settlement offer at this point as Fox clearly can't be trusted.



Every single Fox "opinion piece" anchor needs to be made to open and close their nightly TV shows with a statement along the lines of, "we lied to you over the 2020 election being stolen. We knowingly fed you false information for ratings, because after years of brainwashing, you were too stupid to believe the truth. Because we are a propaganda network. So we told you what you wanted to hear rather than what you needed to hear. "



I'd say repeat that every night until after the 2024 election.