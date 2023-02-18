« previous next »
Author Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet.  (Read 269237 times)

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1880 on: February 18, 2023, 12:44:52 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 18, 2023, 12:44:08 pm
Careful, you may get internally decapitated...

The wind tells me Im a ghost is a fantastic line though!
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1881 on: February 18, 2023, 12:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 18, 2023, 12:44:52 pm
The wind tells me Im a ghost is a fantastic line though!

Mine tells me my internals are in upheaval...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1882 on: February 18, 2023, 12:46:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 18, 2023, 12:45:41 pm
Mine tells me my internals are in upheaval...

And just like that poof hes gone, like a fart in the wind
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1883 on: February 27, 2023, 09:47:09 pm »
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1884 on: February 28, 2023, 09:17:27 am »
Amazing how many of them admitted, in discoverable text, that Fox was only pushing the big (electoral fraud) lie for ratings and profit. Apparently the bar is quite high when trying prove defamation in the states, but this lot are having a good go at giving up the goods.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1885 on: February 28, 2023, 10:35:07 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on February 28, 2023, 09:17:27 am
Amazing how many of them admitted, in discoverable text, that Fox was only pushing the big (electoral fraud) lie for ratings and profit. Apparently the bar is quite high when trying prove defamation in the states, but this lot are having a good go at giving up the goods.

If they're not royally fucked from this then the law is broken. They've effectively been the 'fake media' that they've said the other networks have always been.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1886 on: February 28, 2023, 11:07:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 28, 2023, 10:35:07 am
If they're not royally fucked from this then the law is broken.

Pretty sure they've argued in court before (and won) that Carlson, Hannity etc aren't "news" shows and so aren't held up to the same standardof having to report facts.

Obviously the air on a channel explicitly called News, so not sure how that works...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1887 on: February 28, 2023, 11:58:54 am »
No entity has made it this far against Fox during a defamation case, and there have been many. Given the recent disclosures, the case should be unwinnable for Fox.

They weren't reporting the news. They were complicit in knowingly crafting a false narrative; one that they knew had no merit or standing.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1888 on: March 1, 2023, 01:06:07 pm »
Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1889 on: March 1, 2023, 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  1, 2023, 01:06:07 pm
Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?
That was my reaction - or part of it. But I also feel Murdock is going for, it was not a 'malicious falsehood', it was just business - as proof, just look at all the advertising revenues we generated from it for Fox. In the US's batshit legal system, the approach might even work. Just like how Musk managed to argue his way out the libel case brought against him after he accused that diver (with zero evidence) of being 'a pedo'. (Though, in that case, Musk claimed that it was 'just a joke').

https://bc-llp.com/whats-the-difference-between-libel-slander-and-malicious-falsehood/
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1890 on: March 1, 2023, 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 28, 2023, 10:35:07 am
If they're not royally fucked from this then the law is broken. They've effectively been the 'fake media' that they've said the other networks have always been.

And argued in Court that they're just entertainment and not meant to be taken seriously.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1891 on: March 1, 2023, 01:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  1, 2023, 01:06:07 pm
Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?

Their defence is that they were simply reporting on what many people were saying, and that to punish them for doing so would chill journalism and freedom of expression.
« Reply #1892 on: March 1, 2023, 02:48:43 pm »
The documents released prove Fox were not reporting the news. They were actively participating in shaping the narrative, one the email correspondence proves their lead people knew to be false. On top of that, they sought to squash reporting in the organisation to the contrary, so there was no balance.

These "just reporting the big news of the day" and "nobody takes our opinion pieces seriously " defences have worked for them in the past, but they don't seem to be getting any traction this time. If Fox settles, then everyone being sued is likely fucked.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1893 on: March 1, 2023, 03:09:05 pm »
"If someone says it's raining and another person says it's dry, it's not your job to quote them both," goes a quote often attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster. "Your job is to look out of the fucking window and find out which is true."
« Reply #1894 on: March 1, 2023, 04:30:11 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wl4nhjTMM6M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wl4nhjTMM6M</a>

Fwiw
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1895 on: March 2, 2023, 11:07:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  1, 2023, 01:53:22 pm
Their defence is that they were simply reporting on what many people were saying, and that to punish them for doing so would chill journalism and freedom of expression.

The problem then becomes that they *were*, in many cases, the "many people" who were saying that.  It would be ridiculous if that defence (along with the - we made loads of money in advertising so it wasn't bad) works
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1896 on: March 4, 2023, 01:59:57 am »
Quote
Matthew Gertz
@MattGertz
Rupert Murdoch gave Trump son-in-law/aide Jared Kushner access to "Fox confidential information about  Biden's ads," apparently showing them to him before they were public.

« Reply #1897 on: March 4, 2023, 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2023, 01:59:57 am


I've heard it's being treated as some form of campaign contribution. Obviously illegitimate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1898 on: March 4, 2023, 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  4, 2023, 10:14:06 am
I've heard it's being treated as some form of campaign contribution. Obviously illegitimate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

Forgetting the campaign contributions issue for a minute what about the breach of confidentiality? What if KFC had a game changer offering that would smash McNasty's or Pepsi had an ad that nailed Coca-Cola? Who'd ever spend their advertising $ on Fox knowing that Murdoch could pass it on to other parties so it could benefit him.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1899 on: March 8, 2023, 06:39:31 am »
Fucker Carlson stirring the pot again. How long is Rupert going to put up with him?

Quote
Republicans slam Fox News' Tucker Carlson over Capitol riot clips

Senate Republicans and Capitol police have criticised Fox News after one of its hosts aired previously unseen clips of the riot two years ago at Congress, and played down the violent disorder.

Host Tucker Carlson showed the video on Monday night, arguing it "does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress", but rather "mostly peaceful chaos".

A top congressional Republican gave Mr Carlson exclusive access to the video.

But some Republicans say the Fox host mischaracterised the raid on Congress.

The top-rated host on Fox News, a conservative network, has long insisted that other media outlets exaggerated violence at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the complex as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. He has also suggested without evidence that government agents could have instigated the riot.

In the roughly 45-minute segment, Mr Carlson said the video showed that while a minority of protesters did commit violence, most were "sightseers".

His show on Tuesday night included an interview with Tarik Johnson, a former Capitol Police officer who said he donned a pro-Trump red hat during the riot in order to help fellow officers escape the melee.

Mr Carlson questioned why intelligence about possible violence that day wasn't relayed to rank-and-file officers, but he did not broadcast much new video from the riot.

Criticism of Monday's segment came from Democrats as well as top Republicans in Washington, the head of the Capitol police, and the family of a police officer whose death was mentioned by Mr Carlson in the show.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it had been a "mistake for Fox News to depict this in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks" about the riot.

Mr McConnell pointed to an internal memo by Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, whose agency is responsible for protecting the buildings where the lawmakers meet.

In that memo, Mr Manger says the primetime Monday broadcast was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack".

"The programme conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video," he wrote.

"The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments."

During Monday's programme, the Fox host showed footage of the "QAnon Shaman" - a man named Jacob Chansley - wandering around the Capitol building trailed by police officers who show no signs, at least in the clips broadcast, of attempting to stop or arrest him.

Chansley, who was bare-chested and wearing a headdress made of fur and horns that day, became one of the most recognisable figures from the Capitol riot.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to obstructing an official proceeding and is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence.

Mr Carlson said the videos - which have not been viewed by the BBC or any other media organisation in full - showed that police had acted as Chansley's "tour guide".

This version of events was rejected by Mr Manger, who called the allegation "outrageous and false".

"Those officers did their best to use de-escalation tactics to try to talk rioters into getting each other to leave the building," he wrote.

The justice department says about 140 police officers were assaulted that day.

Around 1,000 people have been arrested so far in connection with the riot, most of them charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building, according to justice department figures.

More than 300 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including more than 100 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer.

Mr Carlson also focused on Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after returning to his office during the siege and died the next day.

Fox News showed footage of Mr Sicknick continuing to perform his duties inside the Capitol after being pepper-sprayed.

"Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not to do with the violence he suffered outside the Capitol," Mr Carlson said.

In April 2021, a medical examiner found that Mr Sicknick had died of natural causes from a medical condition not brought on by an injury.

On Tuesday Mr Sicknick's family issued a statement saying they were "outraged" at the coverage and lambasted the network as "propaganda".

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64883668
« Reply #1900 on: March 8, 2023, 09:24:26 am »
That alone should get Fucker sued. That's not "just asking questions " or a puff opinion piece. That's outright gaslighting. Over a thousand people have been arrested ffs.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1901 on: March 8, 2023, 09:30:43 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  1, 2023, 03:09:05 pm
"If someone says it's raining and another person says it's dry, it's not your job to quote them both," goes a quote often attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster. "Your job is to look out of the fucking window and find out which is true."

But of course both can be true depending on where you are
« Reply #1902 on: March 31, 2023, 11:03:39 pm »
First Trumps indictment and now Fox News heading to court

https://twitter.com/seungminkim/status/1641894601412825096?
« Reply #1903 on: April 1, 2023, 02:40:47 am »
The top executive at Fox News was furious one of the networks reporters was fact-checking Donald Trumps false claims about the 2020 election, writing in a December 2020 email that it was bad for business.

Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News, was responding in early December 2020 to an on-air fact-check by Eric Shawn, one of the networks anchors. This has to stop now, she wrote to Meade Cooper, another Fox executive. This is bad business and there clearly is a lack of understanding [sic] what is happening in these shows. The audience is furious and we are just feeding them material. Bad for business.
« Reply #1904 on: April 10, 2023, 07:32:24 am »
Hopefully a bellwether for the Dominion case.

Quote
Fox News settles defamation with businessman they linked to voting fraud

Fox News and one of its former hosts, Lou Dobbs, have settled a defamation suit with a Venezuelan businessman who had been linked by the network to voting-system fraud in the 2020 election.

In a letter filed Saturday to a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, the parties said they had reached a confidential settlement. They did not disclose the terms.

This matter has been resolved amicably by both sides, a spokesperson for Fox News said in an email. We have no further comment.

The settlement comes days before jury selection this week in a major case that Fox News is defending. That case, a $US1.6 billion ($2.4 billion) defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, says that Fox News lied about voter fraud in the 2020 election, and that Fox hosts and guests repeatedly made false claims about Dominion machines and their supposed role in a plot to steal the election from President Donald Trump in 2020.

In that trial, which is expected to begin April 17, a jury will weigh whether Fox spread false claims about Dominion while knowing that the claims were untrue, and it will determine any damages.

Dominions lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, the Fox spokesperson said.

In the case against the Venezuelan businessman, Majed Khalil, Dobbs and Sidney Powell, a regular guest on Fox News, said on-air and in related Twitter posts that Dominion was using software to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden, or to add votes for Biden.

One of the tweets falsely said Khalil was the effective COO of the election project. In an earlier complaint, the plaintiffs said neither Fox News nor Dobbs had reached out to Khalil for comment.

Fox Business cancelled Dobbs weekday show in February 2021.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/fox-news-settles-defamation-with-businessman-they-linked-to-voting-fraud-20230410-p5czd9.html
« Reply #1905 on: April 10, 2023, 08:30:11 am »
I hope Dominion refuses to settle and insists on their day in court. Nobody has got so close to holding these bastards to account.
« Reply #1906 on: April 10, 2023, 09:33:50 am »
Is it wrong to hope Dominion win massively and the loss kills Murdoch?
« Reply #1907 on: April 10, 2023, 10:24:19 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 10, 2023, 09:33:50 am
Is it wrong to hope Dominion win massively and the loss kills Murdoch?

No.
« Reply #1908 on: April 10, 2023, 11:11:46 am »
Given the damages Dominion are demanding, it would take a huge offer from Fox to persuade them to settle. I hope they get stiffed, but I'm pretty sure Murdoch is immortal at this point. And his kids are just as bad.
« Reply #1909 on: April 10, 2023, 12:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 10, 2023, 11:11:46 am
Given the damages Dominion are demanding, it would take a huge offer from Fox to persuade them to settle. I hope they get stiffed, but I'm pretty sure Murdoch is immortal at this point. And his kids are just as bad.

A $2b settlement with an NDA would suit Fox just fine.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1910 on: April 10, 2023, 12:11:54 pm »
I hope dominion refuse settlement and make them go to court and it's live tv.
« Reply #1911 on: April 10, 2023, 12:44:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 10, 2023, 12:04:55 pm
A $2b settlement with an NDA would suit Fox just fine.

Too late for an NDA, too much already came out.
« Reply #1912 on: Yesterday at 03:30:07 am »

Quote
Judge not happy after Fox News reveals Rupert Murdoch is a company officer

Wilmington: A judge said Fox News had a credibility problem as it prepares for a $US1.6 billion ($2.4 billion) defamation trial after the company disclosed for the first time in nearly two years of litigation that Rupert Murdoch was an officer of the company.

On Monday, Fox News and its parent company Fox Corp head to trial over Foxs coverage of false election-rigging claims. Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp, is expected to testify.

Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox damaged its business by Fox knowingly and repeatedly airing false claims that Dominion machines were used to flip the 2020 US presidential election against former president Donald Trump, a Republican, and in favour of Democrat Joe Biden, who won.

Fox News had disclaimed that Murdoch was a company officer, which shaped how Dominion litigated the case, according to Nelson. As a Fox News officer, Murdoch would likely have been subject to more probing discovery by Dominion.

It is very troubling, but this is where we are, Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said, adding that Dominion only learnt of Murdochs role on Sunday and got its first document with Murdochs title of Fox News executive chairman on Tuesday morning.

A Fox lawyer told the hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, that Murdoch disclosed the title in a February deposition, and he called the title honorific.

A spokeswoman for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis called the delayed disclosure bizarre and chided Fox lawyers for having made representations that Murdoch wasnt an officer of Fox News, only to reverse on the eve of trial.

Im not very happy right now, Davis said. You have a credibility problem.

Dominion says that depositions by Murdoch and others, as well as troves of internal Fox communications, prove top network personnel knew the election-rigging claims were false but aired them anyway to appease Foxs conservative viewers.

Determining who knew what, when and how much power they had over Fox coverage is likely to be a critical task for jurors, who will start being selected on Thursday ahead of opening statements on Monday.

Dominions Nelson said at Tuesdays hearing that the company was still trying to determine what action if any it would ask of the judge for the delayed disclosure.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/judge-not-happy-after-fox-news-reveals-rupert-murdoch-is-a-company-officer-20230412-p5czqm.html
« Reply #1913 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 am »
No way Dominion settle now. I'm only guessing, but perhaps Fox kept that little tidbit under wraps because they never expected the case to get this far?

I wouldn't accept any settlement offer at this point as Fox clearly can't be trusted.

Every single Fox "opinion piece" anchor needs to be made to open and close their nightly TV shows with a statement along the lines of, "we lied to you over the 2020 election being stolen. We knowingly fed you false information for ratings, because after years of brainwashing, you were too stupid to believe the truth.  Because we are a propaganda network. So we told you what you wanted to hear rather than what you needed to hear. "

I'd say repeat that every night until after the 2024 election.
« Reply #1914 on: Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm »
Fox just digging their graves

https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2023/04/12/judge-sanctions-fox-news-for-withholding-evidence-in-dominion-lawsuit/?sh=71dfc38f176b

Quote
Judge Sanctions Fox News For Withholding Evidence In Dominion Lawsuit

A Delaware judge sanctioned Fox News on Wednesday for withholding evidence in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, according to multiple reports, delivering a legal blow to the network just days before a high-profile trial to decide the case is set to begin.

Judge Eric Davis reportedly told Fox News that Dominion should be allowed to conduct new depositions, telling the network: Fox will do everything they can to make the person available, and it will be at a cost to Fox, according to the New York Times.

NBC News reported the ruling came after Dominion lawyers played recordings of former Fox News employee Abby Grossberg they did not receive during discovery.

Grossberga producer for Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromosued Fox News last month, claiming Fox News lawyers coerced, intimidated, and misinformed her into giving misleading information during her September deposition.

Grossberg said in an amended complaint Tuesday that she has secret recordings of former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell privately admitting they did not have evidence to back up claims they made on Fox News that Dominion was somehow involved in a voter fraud schemeevidence that was not given to Dominion during discovery.

Dominions lawyers also said Wednesday Fox News is still turning over critical evidence, according to the Times, like an email they recently received between Bartiromo and Powell where Powell names a woman who claimed to have special powers, like the ability to time travel, as her source for Dominion fraud allegations.

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.
« Reply #1915 on: Yesterday at 08:59:25 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5WZ1wjIw4GY&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5WZ1wjIw4GY&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
« Reply #1916 on: Today at 03:36:05 am »
And yet there's more.

Quote
Alex Wagner Airs Secret Recordings Showing Giuliani and Trump Aide Telling Fox News They Couldnt Prove Voter Fraud

MSNBCs Alex Wagner aired potentially devastating recordings of Rudy Giuliani and a campaign official for Donald Trump telling Fox News they lacked receipts regarding the former presidents claims about fraud in the 2020 election.

Earlier in the day, the recordings were played for the judge in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News. Dominion is suing the network after hosts and guests suggested and claimed the companys voting machines were rigged against Trump. Fox denies wrongdoing and says its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

The recordings were provided by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who has filed two lawsuits of her own against her ex-employer. She alleges the network allowed a culture of sexual harassment and misogyny.

Dominions lawyers argued the recordings should have been handed over during discovery. The judge in the case agreed and sanctioned Fox for withholding evidence.

Wagner aired some of the recordings on Wednesdays Alex Wagner Tonight, explaining that Grossberg and her attorneys gave her show the audio. The first recording featured an off-air conversation between Giuliani and Fox host Maria Bartiromo on Nov. 8, 2020:
Quote
BARTIROMO: Im going to be asking you for as much evidence as you can tell us about these lawsuits. Whatever you can tell us in terms of evidence would be really helpful. Ok, great.

GIULIANI: I can tell you exactly what we have.

BARTIROMO: Perfect. And what about the software, this dominion software

GIULIANI: Thats a little harder

BARTIROMO: Seems troubling.

GIULIANI: to tell you rightits being analyzed right now. I mean, there are a couple of races that have been reversed because the Democrat was triple-counted, two already in Michigan. Now, whether that applies for the whole state or not, I cant tell you yet.

BARTIROMO: This Dominion software, does Nancy Pelosi have an interest in it?

GIULIANI: Ive read that. I cant prove that.
Wagner then aired an audio snippet of a Fox News producer speaking with Trump campaign officials on Dec. 5, 2020:
Quote
FOX NEWS PRODUCER: Are any of the machinesI know it was on War Room the other day with Steve Bannon. Have any of the machines been looked at? He had said that one was looked at in Georgia.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL: Id have to check on that in terms of Georgia. I know during the audit, they did check on those machines. Theyre reallyif we can just go off the record for one second?

FOX NEWS PRODUCER: Yeah, of course. I dont want us to say it if its not. Thats why were checking.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL: Yeah, I wouldI think they have looked at the machines. When the secretary of state did its audit, there was a lot, I think a fair bit of looking at the machines. The audit came in pretty darn close to what the machine count was with the receipts. So, I dont know the outcome of those, but our understanding  again, this is from the secretary of states office  was that there werent any physical issues with machines on those inspections
Dominion is seeking to prove that Fox News knowingly allowed its on-air talent and guests to make false claims about its machines and voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Private communications from Fox News employees previously obtained by Dominion and publicly released in court filings show several Fox News employees questioned the veracity of election fraud allegations by Trump and his allies.

Jury selection in the civil trial begins on Thursday.

As our lawyer explained in court today, we learned that there might be responsive audio recordings for the first time on March 20 from Grossbergs errata sheet, Fox News said in a statement to Mediaite. Our attorneys then accessed the forensic image of Grossbergs phone and reviewed the recordings, which were produced within 15 days of first learning of their existence.

Some legal experts believe Dominion has a strong case.

I would not want to be in the position of defending Fox here, said CNN chief legal analyst Elie Honig the day before the aforementioned recordings were released. I think theyre headed for a full-blown journalistic and legal disaster.

Watch above via MSNBC.

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/alex-wagner-airs-secret-recordings-showing-giuliani-and-trump-aide-telling-fox-news-they-couldnt-prove-voter-fraud/
