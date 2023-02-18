« previous next »
Author Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet.  (Read 268021 times)

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1880 on: February 18, 2023, 12:44:52 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 18, 2023, 12:44:08 pm
Careful, you may get internally decapitated...

The wind tells me Im a ghost is a fantastic line though!
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1881 on: February 18, 2023, 12:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 18, 2023, 12:44:52 pm
The wind tells me Im a ghost is a fantastic line though!

Mine tells me my internals are in upheaval...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1882 on: February 18, 2023, 12:46:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 18, 2023, 12:45:41 pm
Mine tells me my internals are in upheaval...

And just like that poof hes gone, like a fart in the wind
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1883 on: February 27, 2023, 09:47:09 pm »
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1884 on: February 28, 2023, 09:17:27 am »
Amazing how many of them admitted, in discoverable text, that Fox was only pushing the big (electoral fraud) lie for ratings and profit. Apparently the bar is quite high when trying prove defamation in the states, but this lot are having a good go at giving up the goods.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1885 on: February 28, 2023, 10:35:07 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on February 28, 2023, 09:17:27 am
Amazing how many of them admitted, in discoverable text, that Fox was only pushing the big (electoral fraud) lie for ratings and profit. Apparently the bar is quite high when trying prove defamation in the states, but this lot are having a good go at giving up the goods.

If they're not royally fucked from this then the law is broken. They've effectively been the 'fake media' that they've said the other networks have always been.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1886 on: February 28, 2023, 11:07:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 28, 2023, 10:35:07 am
If they're not royally fucked from this then the law is broken.

Pretty sure they've argued in court before (and won) that Carlson, Hannity etc aren't "news" shows and so aren't held up to the same standardof having to report facts.

Obviously the air on a channel explicitly called News, so not sure how that works...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1887 on: February 28, 2023, 11:58:54 am »
No entity has made it this far against Fox during a defamation case, and there have been many. Given the recent disclosures, the case should be unwinnable for Fox.

They weren't reporting the news. They were complicit in knowingly crafting a false narrative; one that they knew had no merit or standing.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1888 on: March 1, 2023, 01:06:07 pm »
Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1889 on: March 1, 2023, 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  1, 2023, 01:06:07 pm
Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?
That was my reaction - or part of it. But I also feel Murdock is going for, it was not a 'malicious falsehood', it was just business - as proof, just look at all the advertising revenues we generated from it for Fox. In the US's batshit legal system, the approach might even work. Just like how Musk managed to argue his way out the libel case brought against him after he accused that diver (with zero evidence) of being 'a pedo'. (Though, in that case, Musk claimed that it was 'just a joke').

https://bc-llp.com/whats-the-difference-between-libel-slander-and-malicious-falsehood/
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1890 on: March 1, 2023, 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 28, 2023, 10:35:07 am
If they're not royally fucked from this then the law is broken. They've effectively been the 'fake media' that they've said the other networks have always been.

And argued in Court that they're just entertainment and not meant to be taken seriously.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1891 on: March 1, 2023, 01:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  1, 2023, 01:06:07 pm
Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?

Their defence is that they were simply reporting on what many people were saying, and that to punish them for doing so would chill journalism and freedom of expression.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1892 on: March 1, 2023, 02:48:43 pm »
The documents released prove Fox were not reporting the news. They were actively participating in shaping the narrative, one the email correspondence proves their lead people knew to be false. On top of that, they sought to squash reporting in the organisation to the contrary, so there was no balance.

These "just reporting the big news of the day" and "nobody takes our opinion pieces seriously " defences have worked for them in the past, but they don't seem to be getting any traction this time. If Fox settles, then everyone being sued is likely fucked.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1893 on: March 1, 2023, 03:09:05 pm »
"If someone says it's raining and another person says it's dry, it's not your job to quote them both," goes a quote often attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster. "Your job is to look out of the fucking window and find out which is true."
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1894 on: March 1, 2023, 04:30:11 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wl4nhjTMM6M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wl4nhjTMM6M</a>

Fwiw
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1895 on: March 2, 2023, 11:07:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  1, 2023, 01:53:22 pm
Their defence is that they were simply reporting on what many people were saying, and that to punish them for doing so would chill journalism and freedom of expression.

The problem then becomes that they *were*, in many cases, the "many people" who were saying that.  It would be ridiculous if that defence (along with the - we made loads of money in advertising so it wasn't bad) works
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1896 on: March 4, 2023, 01:59:57 am »
Quote
Matthew Gertz
@MattGertz
Rupert Murdoch gave Trump son-in-law/aide Jared Kushner access to "Fox confidential information about  Biden's ads," apparently showing them to him before they were public.

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1897 on: March 4, 2023, 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  4, 2023, 01:59:57 am


I've heard it's being treated as some form of campaign contribution. Obviously illegitimate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1898 on: March 4, 2023, 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  4, 2023, 10:14:06 am
I've heard it's being treated as some form of campaign contribution. Obviously illegitimate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQXZWjJPaQk&amp;t=51s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

Forgetting the campaign contributions issue for a minute what about the breach of confidentiality? What if KFC had a game changer offering that would smash McNasty's or Pepsi had an ad that nailed Coca-Cola? Who'd ever spend their advertising $ on Fox knowing that Murdoch could pass it on to other parties so it could benefit him.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1899 on: March 8, 2023, 06:39:31 am »
Fucker Carlson stirring the pot again. How long is Rupert going to put up with him?

Quote
Republicans slam Fox News' Tucker Carlson over Capitol riot clips

Senate Republicans and Capitol police have criticised Fox News after one of its hosts aired previously unseen clips of the riot two years ago at Congress, and played down the violent disorder.

Host Tucker Carlson showed the video on Monday night, arguing it "does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress", but rather "mostly peaceful chaos".

A top congressional Republican gave Mr Carlson exclusive access to the video.

But some Republicans say the Fox host mischaracterised the raid on Congress.

The top-rated host on Fox News, a conservative network, has long insisted that other media outlets exaggerated violence at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the complex as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. He has also suggested without evidence that government agents could have instigated the riot.

In the roughly 45-minute segment, Mr Carlson said the video showed that while a minority of protesters did commit violence, most were "sightseers".

His show on Tuesday night included an interview with Tarik Johnson, a former Capitol Police officer who said he donned a pro-Trump red hat during the riot in order to help fellow officers escape the melee.

Mr Carlson questioned why intelligence about possible violence that day wasn't relayed to rank-and-file officers, but he did not broadcast much new video from the riot.

Criticism of Monday's segment came from Democrats as well as top Republicans in Washington, the head of the Capitol police, and the family of a police officer whose death was mentioned by Mr Carlson in the show.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it had been a "mistake for Fox News to depict this in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks" about the riot.

Mr McConnell pointed to an internal memo by Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, whose agency is responsible for protecting the buildings where the lawmakers meet.

In that memo, Mr Manger says the primetime Monday broadcast was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the January 6 attack".

"The programme conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video," he wrote.

"The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments."

During Monday's programme, the Fox host showed footage of the "QAnon Shaman" - a man named Jacob Chansley - wandering around the Capitol building trailed by police officers who show no signs, at least in the clips broadcast, of attempting to stop or arrest him.

Chansley, who was bare-chested and wearing a headdress made of fur and horns that day, became one of the most recognisable figures from the Capitol riot.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to obstructing an official proceeding and is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence.

Mr Carlson said the videos - which have not been viewed by the BBC or any other media organisation in full - showed that police had acted as Chansley's "tour guide".

This version of events was rejected by Mr Manger, who called the allegation "outrageous and false".

"Those officers did their best to use de-escalation tactics to try to talk rioters into getting each other to leave the building," he wrote.

The justice department says about 140 police officers were assaulted that day.

Around 1,000 people have been arrested so far in connection with the riot, most of them charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building, according to justice department figures.

More than 300 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including more than 100 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to a police officer.

Mr Carlson also focused on Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after returning to his office during the siege and died the next day.

Fox News showed footage of Mr Sicknick continuing to perform his duties inside the Capitol after being pepper-sprayed.

"Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not to do with the violence he suffered outside the Capitol," Mr Carlson said.

In April 2021, a medical examiner found that Mr Sicknick had died of natural causes from a medical condition not brought on by an injury.

On Tuesday Mr Sicknick's family issued a statement saying they were "outraged" at the coverage and lambasted the network as "propaganda".

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64883668
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1900 on: March 8, 2023, 09:24:26 am »
That alone should get Fucker sued. That's not "just asking questions " or a puff opinion piece. That's outright gaslighting. Over a thousand people have been arrested ffs.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1901 on: March 8, 2023, 09:30:43 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  1, 2023, 03:09:05 pm
"If someone says it's raining and another person says it's dry, it's not your job to quote them both," goes a quote often attributed to journalism professor Jonathan Foster. "Your job is to look out of the fucking window and find out which is true."

But of course both can be true depending on where you are
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm »
First Trumps indictment and now Fox News heading to court

https://twitter.com/seungminkim/status/1641894601412825096?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 02:40:47 am »
The top executive at Fox News was furious one of the networks reporters was fact-checking Donald Trumps false claims about the 2020 election, writing in a December 2020 email that it was bad for business.

Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News, was responding in early December 2020 to an on-air fact-check by Eric Shawn, one of the networks anchors. This has to stop now, she wrote to Meade Cooper, another Fox executive. This is bad business and there clearly is a lack of understanding [sic] what is happening in these shows. The audience is furious and we are just feeding them material. Bad for business.
