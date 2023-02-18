The top executive at Fox News was furious one of the networks reporters was fact-checking Donald Trumps false claims about the 2020 election, writing in a December 2020 email that it was bad for business.
Suzanne Scott, the chief executive of Fox News, was responding in early December 2020 to an on-air fact-check by Eric Shawn, one of the networks anchors. This has to stop now, she wrote to Meade Cooper, another Fox executive. This is bad business and there clearly is a lack of understanding [sic] what is happening in these shows. The audience is furious and we are just feeding them material. Bad for business.