« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet.  (Read 247294 times)

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1840 on: March 15, 2022, 02:42:38 pm »
Newsweek
Vladimir Putin Could Read Donald Trump, Son Says (then play him like a drum)
Gerrard Kaonga - 3h ago


Quote
Russian President Vladimir Putin could read Donald Trump's character and beliefs, claimed the former idiot president's idiot son while speaking to Fox News' resident idiot Sean Hannity.

Eric Trump spoke to Hannity on Monday night, and insisted Putin could tell Donald Trump was a "strong person."

He said one of the reasons Putin was able to analyze Donald Trump was due to his training with the KGB, the Soviet Union's main security agency.

Eric Trump also reinforced his father's claims regarding the Ukraine and Russian conflict, that Putin would not have invaded if Donald Trump was still president.

"Putin was in with the KGB, he can read people and he could tell Donald Trump was a very strong person," Eric Trump said. "My father was tested, Sean. Kim Jong Un tried to do it, as you remember very well.

"What did my father say? 'Kim you mess around with us, you will be met with fire and fury the likes of which you have never seen before.'

"[Donald Trump] talked about the button on his desk actually working and then a couple of months later they are shaking hands in North Korea and the relationship was perfect after that.

"He was tested, he showed backbone, he showed strength, he represented what America should be. Biden does the exact opposite of that every single day."

Eric Trump then went on to criticize how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have handled the Ukrainian situation.

Hannity claimed Biden should take a more aggressive approach towards Putin. Eric Trump agreed and said Donald Trump would have been willing to threaten Russia if it threatened the U.S. with escalation in the conflict.

"It seems to me, if Vladimir Putin mentions the words nukes or you read all these reports that they might use chemical weapons or bioweapons or cyberattacks, rather than say 'we'll do that to you if you ever dare touch us,' it seems like Joe [Biden] gets afraid," Hannity said.

"My father would have called up and said 'Vladimir don't even think about it, don't even try us, it is not going to work out very well for you,'" Eric Trump replied.

"When Putin is watching him drone generals like [Quassem] Soleimani, when he is watching us drop MOAB bombs on top of terrorist camps, people knew that Donald Trump was very serious and unpredictable.

"Donald Trump was incredibly strong and he would fight for this country." (Never. "Bone spurs")

Over the weekend, Donald Trump reiterated that he was one of the reasons Putin did not invade Ukraine. During a rally on March 12 in Florence, South Carolina, Trump said it was his personality that prevented the U.S. from getting into a war.

"The fake news said my personality is going to get us into a war...but actually my personality is what kept us out of war," Trump said.

"This could lead to World War III. I see what's happening. Because if you think Putin is going to stop, it's going to get worse and worse.

"He's not going to accept it and we don't have anybody to talk to him. You had somebody to talk with to him with me." (Actually, Vlad did the talking, Trump looked shellshocked)

ttps://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/vladimir-putin-could-read-donald-trump-son-says/ar-AAV4qSp?ocid=msedgntp
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1841 on: March 15, 2022, 02:56:25 pm »
Imagine being the type of person who would formulate their opinions based a upon what that waste of skin & bone Eric Trump had to say  ::)

Trump looked like a whipped dog when he emerged from that the Helsinki meeting with Putin, the same look he had when arrived back at the White House bedraggled after being punked by the kiddie tik tokkers into thinking a million people were showing up to his rally.

As for Hannity & Carlson & the like, the are the modern equivalents of Lord Haw Haw & Axis Sally. Traitors for profit.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1842 on: March 15, 2022, 11:03:49 pm »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1843 on: March 15, 2022, 11:07:59 pm »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1844 on: March 15, 2022, 11:33:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 15, 2022, 11:07:59 pm
Wonder what sort of a tribute or even mention Fucker Carlson will give his fallen colleagues.
Fucker's not a journalist or a reporter. 

Just a muckraking, lowlife provocateur.
« Last Edit: March 15, 2022, 11:35:25 pm by jambutty »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1845 on: March 17, 2022, 03:18:56 am »
The Independent
Tucker Carlson doubles down on Ukraine, calling support the largest political flashmob in American history
Gustaf Kilander - 10h ago
Quote
Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticised the strong support for Ukraine from US civic, business, and political leaders, calling it the largest political flash mob in American history.

Mr Carlson compared it to the support for public health measures during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.

Masks were a training exercise. Mandatory masking was a shock collar designed to teach Americans unquestioning obedience and, of course, it worked because shock collars do work, Carlson said on Tuesday night. In a single day last month we watched, for example, our entire professional class dutifully changed their Twitter avatars from mask up to the now mandatory Ukrainian flag.

The Fox News host claimed that there was no debate about doing this, no reflection. There was not even a real conversation. They just did it. Millions of people simply assumed reflexively a partisan position in a highly complicated foreign crisis, the next crisis, and as they did it, they moved in perfect lockstep.

They were guided by their masters of the social media companies who were themselves taking direction from the White House, he claimed.

The whole thing was like watching synchronized swimming in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, Carlson said.

It was an amazing performance. Most amazing of all was seeing Republican leaders join the herd after two years of Covid training, they couldnt help themselves. The result was the largest political flashmob in American history  Republicans, Democrats, business titans and the media all on one side, he added.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought Republicans and Democrats together in a rare moment of bipartisan fury directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pushed a false narrative to motivate his invasion, baselessly claiming that Russian speakers in Ukraine were victims of genocide and that Ukraine was being led by drug addicts and neo-Nazis.

Once again I speak to the Ukrainian soldiers, Mr Putin said on 25 February. Do not allow neo-Nazis and Banderites [historical Ukrainian fascists] to use your children, your wives and the elderly as a human shield. Take power into your own hands. It seems that it will be easier for us to come to an agreement than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.

Carlson claimed that dissent of any kind was banned instantly ... and those who persisted in asking questions because they were lucky enough to have a rare, protected platform, found themselves threatened with something worse maybe indictment, maybe arrest.

Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill spoke on MSNBC on Tuesday, ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskys virtual speech to Congress on Wednesday morning.

She said Mr Zelensky needs to warn America about allowing Putin to use them for his propaganda. I particularly hope he mentions the false flag about biological weapons in Ukraine so that all the Republicans hear that Tucker Carlson and others are really, really close to treason in terms of what they are saying and parroting what is Putins dream  that he could have American media spreading his propaganda in the middle of his murderous assault on innocent children and civilians in Ukraine.

Oh, so defending our country from your recklessness and unwise decision-making is treason? Declare your loyalty to Ukraine or youve committed a crime, right? Carlson asked on his Tuesday night broadcast.

Claire McCaskill, whatever you think of her, was not talking like that two years ago. No one in public was talking that way two years ago, before Covid. In a free country, youre allowed to say what you think is true. You can defend your country if you want, even if politicians disagree with you. That was the whole point of living in the United States, but not anymore.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/tucker-carlson-doubles-down-on-ukraine-calling-support-the-largest-political-flashmob-in-american-history/ar-AAV8sE0?ocid=msedgntp


The clowns at Fox must be paid to come up with the most outlandish statements, then have Fucker actually try to argue them.

The only language he speaks is Bile.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1846 on: March 18, 2022, 11:14:12 am »
Newsweek
Tucker Carlson Upset His Show Is Called 'Organ of Russian Disinformation'
Daniel Villarreal - Yesterday 11:17 PM

After weeks of seemingly defending Vladimir Putin and having clips of his show played on Russian state media, Tucker Carlson is taking umbrage at being called an enabler for Russian disinformation.

Carlson's reaction comes at a time when two Republican legislators have accused him of spreading Russian propaganda connected to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In the Thursday broadcast of Carlson's Fox News program, he said that Republican Texas Representative Michael McCaul had recently called his show an "organ of Russian disinformation."

Carlson didn't cite a specific instance of McCaul saying such a thing.

"In other words, not only are we wrongwhich is finewe're disloyal Americans doing the bidding of a foreign power," Carlson said. "It's not fine. It's slander."

Carlson then said that his show is "only and narrowly interested in the interests of our own country." He then accused McCaul and other Republicans of "suddenly talking like Joe Biden" who "calls anything he doesn't like Russian disinformation."

As proof of his claim, Carlson referred to Biden's comments stating that Russia had an interest in furthering claims that Biden had used his political standing to benefit the Ukraine-based business dealings of his son, Hunter.

An 87-page report released in mid-September 2021 by Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin examined these claims. Their report neither cited any instances of criminal financial activity by Hunter Biden nor presented concrete evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

Carlson has continued to broadcast these claims. The Biden administration has since said that Russia has repeated these allegations in order to aid in its characterization of Ukraine's government as corrupt and in need of a regime change.

Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has also recently accused Carlson's show of spreading Russian propaganda.

Part of Kinzinger's claim stems from Carlson's recent broadcasts about the U.S. allegedly funding bioweapon labs in Ukraine. In fact, on Tuesday, Democratic Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen accused Carlson of spreading misinformation about the labs.

In a March 9 broadcast, Carlson claimed that the U.S. and Western media had tried to disavow the labs' existence. He said that testimony by U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland proved that Russia's claims of U.S. involvement in the labs were "totally and completely true."

However, fact-checkers pointed out that the U.S. government had previously stated that the labs were researching possible epidemics, not bioweapons like Russian sources have long claimed. In fact, the U.S. has said Russia's claims about U.S. bioweapons in Ukraine may be a cover for Russia to launch its own bio-attack and then blame the U.S. or Ukraine for the attack.

Russian state media has also broadcast a conversation between Carlson and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who predicted Russia would "annihilate" Ukrainian troops if they did not surrender.

The Russian government has instructed its news outlets to show clips of Carlson "as much as possible" because of his critical views of the U.S. policy, according to Mother Jones.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tucker-carlson-upset-his-show-is-called-organ-of-russian-disinformation/ar-AAVdtWN?li=BBnb7Kz


I assume calling him an organ is a euphemism.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,043
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1847 on: March 18, 2022, 11:43:42 am »
I'm sure Michael McCaul isn't engaged in slander. He's just asking questions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1848 on: March 29, 2022, 08:08:55 pm »
The Daily Beast
Hannity Welcomes Kellyanne Trump After Railing Against Bidens Cognitive Decline
Justin Baragona - 1h ago

Quote
Moments after once again accusing President Joe Biden of struggling with cognitive decline, Fox News star Sean Hannity on Monday night suffered his own self-described Biden moment when he introduced former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway as Kellyanne Trump.

Amid the global uproar over Biden recently saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, administration officials have backtracked on the presidents comments and insisted the White House has not reversed its stance on regime change in Russia. Biden, meanwhile, has since said he makes no apologies and that his remarks were an expression of moral outrage over Russias war on Ukraine rather than of official U.S. policy.

Hannity, who has made it a nightly habit to suggest the president is senile, opened his primetime Fox News show on Monday by blasting Biden over his multiple gaffes on the world stage last week.

We have a president that clearly is not cognitively up to this job, the pro-Trump host grumbled. This is not an opinion. This is a fact. The presidents cognitive decline is dangerous.

He then turned to former Speaker of the House and current Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich to further criticize Bidens performance during his recent European trip. According to the 78-year-old Gingrich, the United States has a cognitively challenged president, and therefore, no place to turn to for leadership.

After wrapping up his conversation with one ally of the twice-impeached former president, Hannity turned to a whole panel of Trump sycophants to continue bashing the current president over his gaffes and mental acuity. In doing so, the Trump confidant made an embarrassing gaffe of his own.

Here now with more reaction, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Trump, Hannity blurted out while introducing Conway alongside Fox News contributors Mike Huckabee and Ari Fleischer.

A short time later, the conservative Fox host made a point to correct his error while jokingly comparing himself to the president.

By the way, I have to walk backKellyanne Conway, not Kellyanne Trump, Hannity declared. Im having my own Joe Biden moment.

Conway, laughing, quickly interjected: Theyre gonna have fun with that one, Sean. (As of this publication, Kellyanne Trump is trending on Twitter.)

After Hannity attested to his own personal mental fitness by saying he can ad-lib on radio three hours a day, Conway assured him that his mistake doesnt compare to any of Bidens.

Sean, that is a gaffe and a blooper, she added. Thats not what Joe Biden is doing. Joe Biden is not up to the job.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/hannity-welcomes-kellyanne-trump-after-railing-against-biden-s-cognitive-decline/ar-AAVDglu?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b219b641b9f146ef94e7fffd69a1ef91
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1849 on: April 5, 2022, 05:35:23 pm »
The Washington Post
The unique, damaging role Fox News plays in American media
Opinion by Philip Bump - Yesterday 11:23 AM

Quote
Sometimes news is newsworthy not because it is particularly revelatory but because it confirms something obvious that lacked confirmation or because it provides something broadly understood with a sense of scale. This certainly applies to the revelation  uncovered by the New York Timess Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns and reported by CNNs Brian Stelter  that President Biden views Rupert Murdoch, founder of Fox News, as the most dangerous man in the world.

Obvious in broad strokes but now confirmed and with a sense of scale.

But this top-line assessment of the face most associated with the right-wing cable network misses an important secondary assessment included in the Martin-Burns reporting. Fox News, the president feels, is one of the most destructive forces in the United States, as the reporters put it. This is the more important revelation as it recognizes the breadth of Fox Newss influence even beyond the elder Murdoch.

There are four elements outside of Murdoch that make Fox News a uniquely damaging part of the American news landscape: its strength on the political right, the demonstrated way in which it shapes its viewers beliefs, its grip on Republican power and the views of its leadership.

Fox News has a unique partisan power
In December, The Washington Post and University of Maryland conducted a national poll that included an assessment of where people get their news about politics and government. Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, a variety of sources  CNN, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, NPR, the Times, The Post  were identified as a main source of news by at least 3 in 10. Among Republicans, though, only two were: local television and Fox News.

The unique, damaging role Fox News plays in American media
This has always been the reason that Fox News wins the ratings battle. Cable-news viewership skews toward demographics that are more Republican in the first place, and CNN and MSNBC are fighting for a similar base of viewers  viewers who also partake of news from other outlets. Fox Newss strength with 43 percent of the country (the percentage that is Republican or Republican-leaning independent, according to Gallup) gives it a distinct advantage in ratings.

Most Americans dont care about ratings, of course. So its important to put this in a more useful context: Fox News has a larger audience than its competitors  an audience that is largely politically homogeneous. And new research reinforces that this homogeneity is not solely a function of Republicans choosing Fox News but of the network filtering what it shows its viewers.

The network shapes how its viewers see the world
On Sunday, David E. Broockman of the University of California at Berkeley and Joshua L. Kalla of Yale University published a paper documenting a years-long experiment focused on measuring the effects of cable-news coverage and Fox News in particular. In September 2020, the researchers paid Fox News viewers to watch CNN, measuring compliance with a series of quizzes about what theyd seen. At the end of the month, they measured the difference in how those viewers understood news events with how a control group of Fox News viewers did.

The experiment found evidence of manifold effects on viewers attitudes about current events, policy preferences, and evaluations of key political figures and parties, Broockman and Kalla write. For example, we found large effects on attitudes and policy preferences about COVID-19. We also found changes in evaluations of Donald Trump and Republican candidates and elected officials. Participants in the experiment even grew to recognize the way in which Fox News presents reality: group participants became more likely to agree that if Donald Trump made a mistake, Fox News would not cover it  i.e., that Fox News engages in partisan coverage filtering.

The thrust of the paper is to introduce a different understanding for how the media shapes understanding of the world. Its not just about framing (how news is presented) but also filtering (what news is shown).

It was an interesting month in which to conduct the experiment. The researchers found that what CNN viewers saw was largely coverage about the coronavirus pandemic and Trumps failures on limiting the viruss spread. It also covered the security of mail-in voting, in contrast to what Trump was touting as he prepared for his likely reelection defeat. On Fox, the main coverage was about how the left embraced an extreme racial ideology and downplaying the pandemic. There was also a chunk of programming centered on the purported risks of mail balloting. Much of what Fox News showed, in other words, was exaggerated or untrue.

CNN didnt escape criticism; the researchers found that Fox News was far more likely to report facts favorable to Republicans while CNN was far more likely to do the same for Democrats. But they also found that exposing Fox News viewers to an alternate viewpoint, while promoting recognition about Foxs bias, was nonetheless short-lived. The impacts of the experiment largely receded as treated participants primarily returned to their prior viewership habits. This is a particular skill of Fox News: When reality intrudes, the network quickly neutralizes it.

Fox News has a grip on political leaders that has no peer elsewhere
Because so many Republicans watch Fox News and because the network is assiduous about shaping its viewers understanding of events, its a necessarily powerful force in Republican politics. A Democratic official can go on Rachel Maddows show on MSNBC or be interviewed for NPR and reach a lot of Democrats, but its not the same. Go on Tucker Carlsons Fox News show and you are guaranteed not only a large group of heavily Republican viewers but also a chance to shape the networks and the rights narrative for the next 24 hours. Maddow does this for the left on occasion; Carlson and his colleagues do so regularly.

One effect is that Republican officials often clearly target Fox News coverage as a political tactic. When legislators like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) ask exaggerated questions of President Bidens Supreme Court nominee, ones of limited applicability to actually serving on the bench, they do so understanding that anything that can be framed as undercutting the president or the left will move into heavy rotation on the network. And since Fox News sets the conversation for half the country, its priorities tend to trickle out to other outlets as well.

When Blackburn asked nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson how she defined woman on March 22, she went from an average of one mention on Fox News per day over the previous week to five mentions per day in the week beginning March 22. For elected officials seeking support from Republicans, the incentive to create conflict and amplify the networks own partisan viewpoints is strong.

Its not only Rupert Murdoch
Those who dont pay much attention to the media industry may still understand Rupert Murdoch as the guiding hand for Fox News. These days, though, Murdochs son Lachlan oversees Fox Newss parent company. He understands the networks power, claiming in an interview last month that the channel competes more with network television than with its cable-news peers. This is partly bluster; it is also recognition of the lock his network has on the political right.

So how does the younger Murdoch view politics? He gave a speech last week in which he criticized Americans purported unwillingness to fight for our country in the unlikely event of invasion (Murdoch himself is British) and compared the New York Timess 1619 Project to Russias ongoing effort to stoke division in America.

He had specific criticism for Nikole Hannah-Jones, a lead on the project, and her claim that all journalism is activism. When saying that, she pointed to this newspapers motto; democracy dies in darkness is not a value-neutral statement.

We have to try to be fair and accurate, and I dont know how you can be fair and accurate if you pretend, publicly, that you have no feelings about something you clearly do, she told CBS News. Fox News covered her remarks by contextualizing them with commentary from the right-wing activist organization NewsBusters.

Murdoch didnt even go into Hannah-Joness explanation of her point. He simply elevated the activism line and offered his analysis: Thats wrong. And it has done great damage.

It is true that activism in the guise of journalism has done and continues to do great damage.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/the-unique-damaging-role-fox-news-plays-in-american-media/ar-AAVQ3cc?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=15467d951452415f97ac58dc57a82969
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,831
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1850 on: April 6, 2022, 12:06:47 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/06/us-right-wing-republicans-russia-ukraine-disinformation

US right wing figures in step with Kremlin over Ukraine disinformation, experts say

False narratives pushed by Tucker Carlson and key Republicans in Congress have been embraced and recycled by Moscow
Peter Stone
Wed 6 Apr 2022 07.00 BST
Last modified on Wed 6 Apr 2022 10.47 BST

False and conspiratorial narratives pushed by some American conservative politicians and media figures about Russias brutal invasion of Ukraine have bolstered and created synergies with the Kremlins legendary disinformation machine, experts on information manipulation say.

But even though Russia has embraced and promoted American disinformation, as well as the Kremlins own much larger stock of Ukraine war falsehoods, both brands have been widely debunked by experts and most media outlets, underscoring Moscows setbacks in the information war.

Led by Tucker Carlson at Fox News, a few Republican rightwingers in Congress, and some key conservative activists, a spate of comments that have disparaged Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and echoed other Russian war disinformation have been recycled by Moscow, say experts.

A feedback loop between the Kremlin and parts of the American right has been palpable since the wars start in February, which Moscow falsely labeled as a special military operation aimed at stopping genocide of Russians in Ukraine and denazification  two patently bogus charges that drew widespread international criticism.

Still, the influential figure of Carlson has pushed several false narratives to millions of Fox News viewers that have been eagerly embraced and recycled by Moscow and parts of the American right. Last month, for example, Carlson touted rightwing conspiracies that attempted to link Joe Bidens son, Hunter Biden, to a discredited allegation that the US financed bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

On a separate front, two Republican congressional conservatives, Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene, delighted Moscow last month by condemning Zelenskiy without evidence in conspiracy-ridden terms that sparked some bipartisan criticism. Cawthorn called Zelenskiy a thug and his government incredibly corrupt, while Greene similarly charged that Zelenskiy was corrupt.

Further, the former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat, last month attempted to soften and spin Putins onerous crackdown on independent media in Russia, where reporters and other citizens now can face prison terms of 15 years for not toeing the Kremlins Orwellian war line and spreading what Moscow deems fake news about its Ukraine invasion. Gabbard made the wild claim that what were seeing happening here [in America] is not so different from what were seeing happening in Russia.

More recently, Russian state TV lauded Gabbard as our friend Tulsi, when it introduced a Carlson interview with her in which Gabbard accused Biden of lying about his true motives in Ukraine after Biden said in Warsaw that Putin cannot remain in power, which the White House quickly clarified was not a call for regime for change.

Disinformation specialists say that the phoney narratives by the US right and the Kremlin during the war have displayed some new twists that have increased the flow of conspiracy-heavy news, but also spurred more criticism from experts for being patently false.

We often see a two-way flow of conspiratorial narratives moving from the rightwing American information ecosystem to the Kremlin and back again, in a way that creates a feedback loop that reinforces and bolsters messaging from both groups, said Bret Schafer, who leads the Alliance for Securing Democracys information manipulation team.

Schafer noted the feedback loop seems best evidenced by the recent effort to connect Hunter Biden to a US-led bioweapons program in Ukraine, where one can clearly see the merging of a favored domestic narrative into a foreign disinformation campaign that makes it feel more familiar, and therefore more plausible, to certain target audiences.

Schafer added that influential American pundits and conspiracy theorists first pushed the narrative, only to then have it amplified and legitimized at the highest levels of the Russian government.

Some members of Congress likewise see a crossover effect between elements of the American right and Moscow.

Putin and his oligarchs are well aware of the dark channels of influence in rightwing American politics today, and they exploit them whenever they can  just as corporations and rightwing billionaires do here at home, the Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse told the Guardian.

Theres also a clear affinity for Putinesque strongmen in some corners of the Republican party, which begins with Trump. All this points to the need for more transparency to help the American people understand whos influencing their politics and why, Whitehouse added.

But despite the Kremlins track record for creating vast amounts of misleading disinformation, and its current efforts at spreading new conspiracies, some former US officials say Moscow has largely failed in its attempts to distort facts as it wages a brutal war.

I think theyve utterly failed internationally with their disinformation efforts, former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst told the Guardian. I think theyve failed in Ukraine, too. Russia has lost the information war.

Herbst stressed that Zelenskiys excellent messaging skills have been a key antidote to the Kremlins latest disinformation war, coupled with heavy western media coverage inside Ukraine of Russias well-documented attacks on civilians, medical facilities and brutal war tactics that are being investigated by the international criminal court and others as potential war crimes.

Thats one reason Putin has resorted to draconian steps against the remaining spaces of free media, added Herbst.

Moscow is highly unlikely to give up promoting more false narratives to confuse and rally Russian and American war supporters, as Putin demonstrated in late March with a bizarre riff about cancel culture targeting Russian artists to punish the Kremlin for its war against Ukraine and pressure Russian cultural figures to denounce it.

Putin likened these efforts to attacks on author JK Rowling for her views on transgender issues, which spurred the author to quip that critiques of western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics.

Schafer said that criticism of cancel culture, big tech censorship and the mainstream media have long been staples of Russian propaganda targeting audiences on the American political right and the fringes of the anti-imperialist political left, and stressed that these themes have proven to be wildly successful at attracting American audiences in the past.

Schafer noted, however, that there is significant irony in media outlets and pundits funded by a government that has systematically destroyed freedom of speech and freedom of the press for 140 million Russian citizens decrying censorship in the west. But that irony is either lost, or ignored, by external audiences attracted to the message.

More broadly, Herbst emphasized that Putins supporters among some Trump Republican loyalists and Trump-minded media have often pursued themes that indicate ignorance of Ukraine and insufficient understanding of the dangers that Putins aggressive foreign policy poses to vital American interests.

Judging the impact of the feedback loop between Moscow and parts of the American right is always exceptionally challenging, Schafer said. But if the same narratives are being repeated by influential political figures and pundits on the most-watched news networks in Russia and the United States, those narratives are reaching a significant audience.

He added: Given that many within those audiences have been primed to dismiss and distrust the mainstream media and expertise writ large, theres no amount of factchecking and objective reporting that is likely to change attitudes once certain falsehoods become adopted as facts.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1851 on: April 8, 2022, 11:15:12 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vyB7RaOTw6E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vyB7RaOTw6E</a>
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1852 on: April 18, 2022, 01:54:47 pm »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1853 on: April 18, 2022, 02:18:34 pm »
I might be wrong, but isn't heat supposed to be bad for your fertility? Hence there being a need for testicles being outside your body in the first place? Not that there's anything wrong with right wing nutters lowering their fertility and not producing offspring...
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1854 on: April 19, 2022, 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 18, 2022, 02:18:34 pm
I might be wrong, but isn't heat supposed to be bad for your fertility? Hence there being a need for testicles being outside your body in the first place? Not that there's anything wrong with right wing nutters lowering their fertility and not producing offspring...

Correct on both. Alt-right, please proceed with testicle tanning. Own the libs.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1855 on: April 19, 2022, 02:34:55 pm »
Quote from: stara on April 18, 2022, 01:54:47 pm
Per Tucker Carlson: Testicle tanning is a thing
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-tucker-carlsons-new-special-does-in-fact-promote-testicle-tanning/

Hard pass.

"The end of men" :lmao.  Couldn't be more homoerotic. Carlson is beyond parody.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1856 on: April 19, 2022, 07:41:56 pm »
We must not secure the existence of our people by frying our bollocks.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1857 on: May 17, 2022, 12:27:19 am »
A year ago.

Bet it's worse now.


Guardian
Study finds Foxs usage of the word has increased over time, with a notable spike around the time that Trumps presidency began
Martin Pengelly
Tue 29 Sep 2020 08.24 EDT

Quote
Fox News uses the word hate five times more often than its main competitors, according to a new study  particularly when discussing opposition to Donald Trump.

Robert Mathew Entman, professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, and Curd Knüpfer, assistant professor of political science at Freie Universität Berlin, studied more than 1,000 transcripts from the two ideologically branded channels  rightwing Fox and leftwing MSNBC in primetime, 6pm to 10.59pm, from 1 January to 8 May this year.

We expected to find that both of the strongly ideological networks made use of such words, they wrote for the Conversation, perhaps in different ways. Instead, we found that Fox used antipathy words five times more often than MSNBC. Hate really stood out: it appeared 647 times on Fox, compared to 118 on MSNBC.

Fox usually pairs certain words alongside hate. The most notable was they  as in, they hate. Fox used this phrase 101 times between January and May. MSNBC used it just five times.

To put their findings in historic context, Entman and Knüpfer said, they searched for usage of the word hate in a database going back to 2009, adding CNN for context.

We found Foxs usage of they hate has increased over time, they wrote, with a clear spike around the polarising 2016 Trump-Clinton election. But Foxs use of hate really took off when Trumps presidency began. Beginning in January 2017, the mean usage of they hate on the network doubled.

The study found that when Fox News says they hate, it most often means Democrats, liberals, political elites and the media.

As for the object of all this hatred, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and other Fox hosts most often name Trump. Anchors also identify their audience  you, Christians and us  as the target of animosity  these language patterns construct a coherent but potentially dangerous narrative about the world.

In one famous example this summer, Carlson called Tammy Duckworth, a Democratic senator from Illinois who lost her legs when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq, a deeply silly and unimpressive person and a coward who hates the country.

The study did not only consider uses of hate by Fox News hosts, citing remarks by House minority leader Kevin McCarthy to Hannity on 13 February: Democrats  dont just hate the president, they hate you, they hate me, they hate the viewers. They hate everything about us.

The authors pointed to Pew Research findings which say Republicans are likely to see Democrats as immoral or unpatriotic, and to trust Fox News more than other outlets.

Foxs use of the word hate, they said, represented a successful if dangerous business plan when shared crises demand Americans empathy, negotiation and compromise. Foxs talk of hate undermines democratic values like tolerance and reduces Americans trust of their fellow citizens.

This fraying of social ties helps explain Americas failures in managing the pandemic, they said. More than 7m have been infected with the coronavirus in the US and more than 200,000 have died.

The professors said such division bodes badly for its handling of what seems likely to be a chaotic, divisive presidential election. In pitting its viewers against the rest of the country, Fox News works against potential solutions to the the very crises it covers.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/sep/29/fox-news-uses-hate-five-times-more-often-than-competitors-study-finds
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
As the link suggests, both hilarious and disconcerting that this is a hugely popular and influential show over there

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/05/20/this-tucker-carlson-supercut-from-a-single-episode-is-both-hilarious-and-mildly-terrifying/
Logged
Believer

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 10:52:07 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0kie9hvmClE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0kie9hvmClE</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:46 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 