Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1800 on: December 10, 2021, 12:05:56 pm »
Its the old Evil/Mad debate with this creature. Perhaps hes both?
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1801 on: December 11, 2021, 02:48:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on December 10, 2021, 12:05:56 pm
Its the old Evil/Mad debate with this creature. Perhaps hes both?

Media power mad.

He's the new Limbaugh, just younger and scarier.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1802 on: December 13, 2021, 07:00:49 am »
Whatever sanity there was is now gone.

In a major loss for Fox News, anchor Chris Wallace leaves for CNN

New York: Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Foxs news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the networks opinion side.

Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving at the end of the Fox News Sunday show he moderates, and within two hours CNN announced he was joining its new streaming service as an anchor. CNN+ is expected to debut in early 2022.

It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this, Wallace, who is 74, said on his show, which airs on the Fox network and is later rerun on Fox News Channel.

Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.

Wallace was a veteran broadcast network newsman, working at both ABC and NBC News, before the late Roger Ailes lured him to Fox with the promise of his own Sunday show.

Methodical and never showy  in contrast to his father Mike, the legendary 60 Minutes (US) reporter  Chris Wallace was known for his methodical preparation and willingness to ask hard questions of all guests.

He was the first Fox News personality to moderate a presidential debate, doing it in 2016 and 2020. The debate he moderated last year went off the rails when then-president Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

He is the most tenacious interviewer in the television business, based on intense preparation and plain old persistence, said Howard Kurtz, host of Foxs Media Buzz. He has the kind of seasoned judgment that only comes from so many years of covering political issues and he may be the best debate moderator ever.
Kurtz said it was a major loss for Fox News, no question about it.

Two Fox News pundits quit over concerns about conspiracy-mongering Jan. 6 documentary
Wallace generally co-existed with Foxs opinion side and infrequently took them on publicly, although in 2017 he said it was bad form when opinion hosts bashed the media.

But he had grown privately frustrated with the overall tenor at Fox, where conservative opinion hosts have been elevated and amplified, particularly after the networks ratings took a brief hit following the 2020 election. The network ousted two news executives involved in the controversial  but correct  election night declaration that Biden had won in Arizona, a call that infuriated Republican Trump.

Wallace had expressed his concern about the strident opinion programming to Fox executives multiple times, including recently after Tucker Carlsons documentary on the January 6 Capitol insurrection, Patriot Purge, aired on Foxs streaming service. Two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, cited that program in choosing to quit the network.

Wallace was one of a prominent triumvirate of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.

His track record had given Wallace a large measure of independence at Fox, despite the networks overall tilt. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our countrys leaders to account, he said on Sunday. Its been a great ride.

His announcement came as a surprise; even guests on his show Sunday hadnt been tipped off they were seeing his finale.

In contrast to when Smith left, Wallace was coming to the end of his contract with Fox. But he turned down an offer for a multiyear extension and pay raise to leave for CNN.

We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years, Fox said on Sunday. The legacy of Fox News Sunday will continue.

Until a successor is named, Fox said Wallace will be replaced by a rotating series of guest anchors, including Baier, John Roberts, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Neil Cavuto, Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

Wallace said that he wanted to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things Im interested in.

In CNNs announcement, he said, I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape  and finding new ways to tell stories.

CNN said more details about Wallaces new role will be forthcoming. Hes the biggest name among the hires at CNN+, which has also brought on former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt and business journalist Scott Galloway.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/in-a-major-loss-for-fox-news-anchor-chris-wallace-leaves-for-cnn-20211213-p59gyy.html
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1803 on: December 13, 2021, 10:18:25 am »
But have they caught the jihadi Christmas tree arsonist yet?
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1804 on: January 1, 2022, 01:37:53 am »
New York Daily News
Eric Swalwell exposes Tucker Carlson fan who said he deserved to die
Joseph Wilkinson - Yesterday 10:02 PM

This Fox News fan was outfoxed.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) put a Tucker Carlson fan on blast Thursday night on Twitter after the man said Swalwell should be shot.

Traitor hopefully (you) get hung one day, the man wrote in a direct Instagram message to Swalwell. Traitor (you) should be shot.

The congressman said he reported the harassment to Twitter, either a typo or a curious choice because the message came over Instagram. Either way, he said he got little help.

So Swalwell took it upon himself to figure out what the harasser was up to. He struck up a friendly conversation and eventually learned the mans name, location and occupation: Jeremy Marshall from Vancouver, Canada. Along the way, Swalwell lied about having family in Canada so he could build camaraderie.

Marshall admitted that listening to Carlson and podcaster Joe Rogan inspired him to send the messages wishing death upon Swalwell. Marshall apologized to Swalwell, calling him really easy going and friendly during the exchange.

After sharing the private messages, Swalwell asked people not to harass Marshall. That request apparently failed because Marshall deleted his Instagram account.

Touche guess (you) got (your) revenge, a ton of not so nice messages right back at me, Marshall wrote to Swalwell. Im deserving, Ill agree.

Swalwell said he disagreed, but he did not blur out Marshalls username while sharing the messages. He said his main goal was to report Marshall to law enforcement.

Bottom-line: the lies from Tucker and others are radicalizing people across not just (in) America but the world, Swalwell wrote in a closing tweet. And the lies are inspiring people to make threats of violence against lawmakers. Tucker & Co. know this. And thats why they tell their lies. They want to incite the mob.

Carlson and Swalwell have been in a long-running feud, which has devolved in different ways but boils down to the two men existing on different ends of the political spectrum.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nba/eric-swalwell-exposes-tucker-carlson-fan-who-said-he-deserved-to-die/ar-AASisfK?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1805 on: January 3, 2022, 10:16:53 am »
A new candidate.

Remember this name.
   
Kevin R. Brock brings a rare mix   of experience from the highest levels of the Federal Bureau of   
Investigation and the Office of Director of National Intelligence, (sic)
As a career FBI Agent, Mr. Brock gained extensive experience directing complex, high risk and   high profile investigations.   Toward the end of his   FBI career,   Mr. Brock was called upon when there was a   need   for a   strategic leader to help establish   a number of important initiatives. For example, he authored the founding justification documents establishing, defining, and resourcing a new Cyber Division within the   FBI.   Later, Mr. Brock was named the FBIs first Assistant Director for Intelligence where he helped start-up, establish and lead a new   Intelligence Directorate in the FBI following   recommendations of the 9/11 Commission.   
He was then asked to   become the first   Principal Deputy   Director of   a post 9/11 presidential initiative known as the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).   There, he negotiated,   crafted, and helped firmly establish NCTCs   operational role   within the   Intelligence Community.   
Mr.   Brock was   recognized   with   the Presidential   Rank   Award for   Meritorious Service to   the Nation   in 2006.   
In 2015, he founded   NewStreet   Global Solutions, LLC,   a collaboration of accomplished   executives   uniquely positioned to provide specific   expertise to companies   looking to   bring   leading edge technology to   the public   safety and   intelligence communities.         
Mr.   Brock is a   Senior Fellow for Cybersecurity Strategy at   the Center   for Financial Stability;    a Federal   Advisory Board   Member for Dell   EMC; and is on the Board of   Advisors of a unique and fast growing software design company, Appster.
Mr. Brock   is a   graduate of the   University   of Connecticut.

He wrote this:

The Hill
America isn't experiencing a crime wave  we're suffering a crime hoax
Kevin R. Brock, opinion contributor - Yesterday 9:00 AM

It seems like hoax open season. Here are a few more: the practical elimination of shoplifting felonies; the removal of bail restrictions; the defunded withdrawal of police protections in troubled neighborhoods; the flaccid tolerance of urban rioting; and the accommodation of squalid homeless encampments populated primarily by the mentally ill and drug enslaved who desperately need real help.

Who, in their right mind, would see these ludicrous initiatives as good things for American society? Who could claim with a straight face that they didn't foresee the predictable and dramatic increases in crime rates unfolding in major cities today? These foolish policies are essentially a "crime stimulus package."

Only a few cynical individuals would purposefully create such destructive agendas. And that's what makes them hoaxes. Hoax policies are being pushed by alt-left politicians, prosecutors and their wealthy patrons that are increasing crimes of violence and property crimes in jurisdictions where they hold power.

And here's the kicker: The increased crime is likely a goal and not an unanticipated result or unintended consequence.

Why would anyone want to purposefully increase crime? It's an absurd notion to most commonsense Americans. But, then again, most Americans do not buy into the totalitarian philosophies that animate the alt-left political class. These philosophies are worth understanding.

They find their roots in a few dead European philosophers of the 19th and 20th centuries whose thinking still disproportionately pollutes academia, where today's leftist politicians and journalists have been tenderized.

Common threads weave through the philosophies of Karl Marx, Friedrich Nietzsche and, later, Jean-Paul Sartre and Michel Foucault, who are so adulated by the tenured leftists teaching young minds. First, they were all atheists who rebelled against a traditional system sensitive to the idea of a God who moderates certain personal behaviors.

They asserted one's own human will as the supreme good, and "truth" as relative to what one wants it to be. They strongly advocated revolutionary actions to disrupt the traditional moral code, cast it off, and "fundamentally transform" society.

Those who assert their will most forcefully get to live the way they want and impose their own relative moral code and versions of "truth" on others. Gaining the power necessary to assert their will and moral code comes from sowing divisive chaos in society - where they ultimately can ride to the rescue and restore order through increasingly oppressive controls.

Chaos and division in a country such as ours is best achieved by sparking and fanning the flames of class envy, tensions among the races, distrust between males and females, and a metastasizing spread of destabilizing crime.

Elite leftists have turned certain dials to increase crime in America. They have cloaked their radical policy initiatives in pious "social justice" language designed to appeal, in particular, to minority communities. That the results of their initiatives end up inflicting additional pain on minorities exposes the lie of a social justice facade.

Purposefully enacting policies that are bound to increase crime is a hoax. A hoax is a malicious deception. In this case, the idea of social justice is the product being sold, but what is actually delivered is social chaos. It's a chaos craved by leftist elites because their dead heroes deemed it necessary to overthrow the traditional values that stifle the way they want to live.

So, to some extent the crime spiking now in several urban areas exists because alt-left mayors, prosecutors and legislators have pushed these destructive hoaxes. Images cross our daily news feeds of smash-and-grab robberies and coordinated flash mobs of shoplifters and random sidewalk/subway assaults, and the victim factories of homeless encampments.

As crime spills from inner cities into surrounding suburbs, a secondary salutary effect important to the alt-left agenda is occurring, as racial fears and tensions are heightened.

By stimulating crime, more criminals are created. They are useful pawns for the alt-left hoax agenda. They are not "Les Miserables" souls desperate to feed their families; it is not a loaf of bread they seek at Nordstroms, Louis Vuitton and jewelry stores. There is no nobility in tempting citizens to commit crimes when they otherwise might not do so.

By stimulating crime, more victims are created. Consider them collateral damage of the alt-left hoax agenda. But crime victims suffer very real physical, psychological and economic pain. Law enforcement sees this up close and it is gut-wrenching. It's not TV or movies or make believe; these are real people suffering as a result of the hoax policies that needlessly create more victims.

Sensing this, the alt-left elites now feign surprise at the rising crime in their domains. Leftist city officials are nervously rethinking their "re-imaginings" of public safety. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) cannot understand "where this attitude of lawlessness comes from." Unlike the crime victims, the pain these elites feel is purely political. Their bewilderment is a sham that Americans of all stripes can see through.

The underlying concerns of minority communities on issues of excessive force, disproportionate and unwarranted attention by police officers, and incarceration inconsistencies are real and must be addressed on a constant basis if we want to fulfill our constitutional ideal of blind justice. There are people of good will on both sides of the political spectrum who want to honestly address these important issues.

However, enacting hoax policies that create more criminals and more victims are clearly not the answer. They serve the cynical goals of an elite alt-leftist class generally untouched by the devastating effects of their policies. These elitists appear to be hellbent on sowing the chaos they need to transform America from a country endowed by a Creator to one aligned with the fraught vision of philosophers who hated the idea of a Creator. Does this sound like a good trade-off - or a hoax?

Kevin R. Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI, was an FBI special agent for 24 years and principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). He independently consults with private companies and public-safety agencies on strategic mission technologies.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/america-isn-t-experiencing-a-crime-wave-we-re-suffering-a-crime-hoax/ar-AASm8Cb?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1806 on: January 3, 2022, 10:33:10 am »
This comment on the Daily Kos:  Be sure to check the final link.  Tells you all you need to know.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/5/7/1856146/-Kevin-R-Block-who-are-these-guys

Kevin R. Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI, was an FBI special agent for 24 years and principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). He is a founder and principal of NewStreet Global Solutions, which consults with private companies and public-safety agencies on strategic mission technologies.

But man, does he have an axe to grind: (links at Kos)

James Comey is in trouble and he knows it

Mueller Report Concludes It Was Not Needed in First Place       

Mueller has exposed James Comey

Did McCabe Try to Set Up Rosenstein?           

He seems to hate Comey and  McCabe, as well as Peter Strozk, loves Rosenstein and is feeding the anti-FBI conversation, which seems particularly odd for a G-man.

So who is he, really   does anyone know?  What drives him to push a false narrative into the public realm?  The only obvious weirdness I could find is this bit of moral rectitude:

www.map-of-life.org/

Who are these guys?
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1807 on: January 3, 2022, 02:50:31 pm »
My thought upon completing Brocks article for The Hill was that it was an awful lot of words and supposition to basically say, leftists want to impose secularity. The map of life  link confirmed
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1808 on: January 3, 2022, 06:41:11 pm »
So this is a tech guy at the FBI at 9/11 when Cheney orders all gloves off.

This guy had anything and everything the U.S. government and their allies can unearth available to him and all powers associated with for years.  No oversight or reportability to anyone but President Bush.

Then you see what he's like under the skin.

Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1809 on: January 6, 2022, 09:15:04 am »


Peter Paypal Thiel.

Brock's moneyman.

Scary CV with lots of money.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1810 on: January 6, 2022, 07:32:43 pm »
The Washington Post
Tucker Carlson mocks Ted Cruz, Republicans for saying Jan. 6 was a violent terrorist attack
Timothy Bella - 3h ago

Tucker Carlson mocks Ted Cruz, Republicans for saying Jan. 6 was a violent terrorist attack

After Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Wednesday described the Jan. 6 riot as a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol, GOP strategist Karl Rove urged Republicans nationwide to reflect on the first anniversary and show their patriotism by offering no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy.

But on Fox News, Tucker Carlson not only mocked the idea that the storming of the Capitol was an insurrection but also accused Cruz and other Republicans of repeating the talking points that Merrick Garland has written for them. The attorney general earlier Wednesday vowed to hold accountable all those responsible for the Jan. 6 riot  whether they were at the U.S. Capitol or committed other crimes surrounding the days events.

Every word Ted Cruz uses is used intentionally. Hes a lawyer, Carlson said Wednesday night. He described Jan. 6 as a violent terrorist attack. Of all the things Jan. 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasnt an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry! So why are you telling us that it was, Ted Cruz?

Carlson asked: What the hell is going on here?

Carlsons words come as Republicans continue to grapple with the aftermath of the insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths and injured 140 law enforcement officers. Federal prosecutors in D.C. announced last week that they have charged more than 725 people with assault, resisting arrest and other crimes in the events of Jan. 6, 2021. About 165 people have pleaded guilty, the U.S. attorneys office said.

President Biden on Thursday squarely blamed former president Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and accused him of continuing to propagate falsehoods and stoke unrest over the past year.

He cant accept that he lost, even though thats what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said, Biden said of Trump. He lost.

Trump  who has led the efforts to whitewash the violence carried out that day by a pro-Trump mob attempting to disrupt the certification of Bidens electoral college win  has pushed a majority of his party into a full embrace of his false allegations of election fraud. At least 163 Republicans who have embraced Trumps false claims are running for statewide positions that would give them authority over the administration of elections, according to a tally by The Washington Post.

Cruz led a group of Republican senators and senators-elect last year in rejecting electors from certain states won by Biden, citing Trumps unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. The senator and his colleagues contended that they were not trying to reverse the election results but give a voice to those who did not believe the 2020 presidential election was conducted fairly. No investigation or court found any evidence of wrongdoing.

Cruz recently predicted that Republicans would move to impeach Biden whether its justified or not if they retake the House in this years midterm elections.

But on the eve of the first anniversary, Cruz again acknowledged the events of Jan. 6 in a Senate Rules Committee hearing.

We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week, he said. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.

Cruz has previously described the riot to lawmakers as a terrorist attack on the Capitol.

Cruzs office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The comments immediately got the attention of the MAGA media world. Stephen K. Bannon, the former Trump White House adviser indicted in November for refusing to testify before the Jan. 6 congressional committee, expressed disgust after playing a clip of Cruzs comments on his podcast Wednesday.

My problem is with the gutless Republican Party.  They will not take a stand, Bannon said. This is why weve won more elections than weve lost and weve lost the country in the process.

Amid the pushback from Carlson and Bannon on Cruzs comments, Rove wrote in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, headlined Republicans Jan. 6 Responsibility, that the GOP has a duty to condemn the riot.

There can be no soft-pedaling what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow our democracy, he wrote Wednesday. Love of country demands nothing less. Thats true patriotism.

While Rove claimed that most who were at the Capitol were not violent, the former deputy chief of staff for President George W. Bush pushed Republicans to think about a scenario in which the events of Jan. 6 unfolded with liberals storming the Capitol instead of a pro-Trump mob.

If Democrats had done what some Trump supporters did on that violent Jan. 6, Republicans would have criticized them mercilessly and been right to do so, he wrote. Republicans would have torched any high official who encouraged violence or stood mute while it was waged and been right to do so. Republicans would have demanded an investigation to find who was responsible for the violence and been right to do so.

Roves message, however, was not a part of Carlsons show. After criticizing Garland for saying Jan. 6 was an unprecedented attack on the seat of our democracy, Carlson, who previously suggested that the riot was a false flag, turned his attention to Cruz for using similar language. The Fox News host lauded the senator as legitimately smart but wondered why Cruz and other Republicans would call the breach of the Capitol a violent terrorist attack.

Youre making us think, maybe the Republican Party is as worthless as we suspected it was. That cant be true, Carlson concluded. Reassure us, please, Ted Cruz.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tucker-carlson-mocks-ted-cruz-republicans-for-saying-jan-6-was-a-violent-terrorist-attack/ar-AASuZQc?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz



The arsecracks widen. 8)
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1811 on: January 8, 2022, 09:26:53 am »
Its hard to tell who are more dangerous & loathsome: the zealots like Stephen Miller, Bannon et al or these craven opportunists like Carlson & Hannity who dont actually care about anything other than their own bottom line.
« Reply #1812 on: January 8, 2022, 10:25:49 am »
For anyone who can stomach it.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ygHqfGKZZz4&amp;t=466s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ygHqfGKZZz4&amp;t=466s</a>
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1813 on: January 12, 2022, 01:36:27 am »
The Washington Post
Another Jan. 6 conspiracy theory suffers a reality-inflicted blow
Philip Bump - 3h ago

Measured in Fox News airtime, there is perhaps no Jan. 6 conspiracy theory more popular than the idea that federal agents helped spur the violence that overwhelmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And within that particular theory, no individual has received more attention than Ray Epps, an Arizona man who has been identified as the person encouraging a pro-Trump crowd on Jan. 5 to enter the Capitol the following day and who appeared near the scene of the first barrier breach.

To Tucker Carlson and his followers  including members of the House and Senate  that Epps was never arrested is a strong indicator that he was a federal agent who was at the scene specifically to gin up violence. Heres how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) pressed the case in a hearing Tuesday afternoon, asking questions of an FBI representative.

Who is Ray Epps? Cruz asked.

I am aware of the individual, FBI executive assistant director for the national security Jill Sanborn replied. I dont have the specific background of him.

There are a lot of people who are understandably very concerned about Mr. Epps, Cruz replied, echoing his Im-the-voice-of-a-concerned-public argument that he used as rationalization for his effort to block the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6 itself. Eppss behavior was so strange, Cruz continued, that the crowd around him on Jan. 5 yelled, Fed! Fed! Fed!

Ms. Sanborn, he continued, was Ray Epps a fed?

Sanborn said she couldnt answer the question  which is very much what you would expect. Federal law enforcement and intelligence officials dont confirm or deny such questions because even a denial potentially reveals confidential information. After all, if Sanborn says Epps isnt a federal agent, when shes later asked about someone else, anything but a denial suggests confirmation. So she declined to answer, as would anyone else in her position. This is a well-understood concept, except for those who choose not to understand it.

Cruz kept going, asking whether Epps urged people to tear down barricades  the sort of question thats asked to plant the idea that maybe this is what happened. Sanborn, of course, declined to answer.

Mr. Epps has not been charged with anything, Cruz later continued. No ones explained why a person videoed urging people to go to the Capitol, a person whose conduct was so suspect the crowd believed he was a fed, would magically disappear from the list of the people the FBI was looking at. That last point is a reference to Eppss having appeared on a wanted list before being removed.

But of course, people have explained why Epps might not be arrested or even sought by federal investigators. Here, for example, is HuffPosts Ryan Reilly, explaining why succinctly.

Reilly is tracking the grass-roots effort to identify those who entered the Capitol building, so he knows of what he speaks. Theres lots of footage of lots of people violating federal law by doing so; the available footage does not show Epps. In other words, theres another likely reason that Epps wasnt being sought by the FBI: he was already cleared.

As it turns out, hed already been investigated by another body, too. A few hours after Cruzs performance, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack released a statement through a spokesperson. The committee, it turns out, had talked to Epps who  offering testimony that could subject him to criminal prosecution if he lies  denied being a federal agent.

The Select Committee is aware of unsupported claims that Ray Epps was an FBI informant based on the fact that he was on the FBI Wanted list and then was removed from that list without being charged, it said in a statement provided to The Washington Post. The Select Committee has interviewed Mr. Epps. Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

Epps does have a job, as the tabloid Daily Mail discovered when it tracked him down in Arizona. He hosts weddings at a ranch he owns in the desert.

There have been repeated investigations into Eppss purported government links over the months, all of which start from the point of assuming that he is what the conspiracy theorists are looking for and then cobbling together evidence to support that view. This is known as confirmation bias. The suspicious things about Epps are suspicious largely because they are the things that have been pulled into the conspiracy theory. A group of people convinced without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen then deciding that some guy was a federal agent is not robust evidence for that being true.

Carlson deserves special mention here. Hes regularly amplified claims about Epps, with Epps being mentioned on his show on Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Dec. 14, Dec. 28, Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Epps played a central role in Carlsons fringey documentary that attempted to blame federal agents for the Capitol riot, elevating claims by Darren Beattie, a far-right conservative media figure fired from the Trump administration for having attended a white nationalist conference. As Carlsons former colleague Jon Ward wrote in his evisceration of Carlsons documentary, a similarly accused individual identified by Beattie was later arrested. Beattie also at one point appeared on Carlsons show to accuse other unnamed individuals of being federal agents; one was quickly revealed as an arrestees wife.

The point here isnt that Epps was an agent provocateur. It was that, in their hunt for an agent provocateur  and, by extension, in their hunt to shift blame for the riot away from the pro-Trump right  Epps was good enough. Now that the argument that hes evaded scrutiny has been undercut, we can expect one of two responses. Either that Epps was lying to the committee, perhaps with a wink, or that some other random person was the real federal agent.

Cruz asked that question specifically.

Did federal agents are those in service of federal agent actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on January 6th? he asked Sanborn.

Not to my knowledge, she replied.

A few hours later  and after that statement from the Jan. 6 committee  Cruz pressed ahead anyway.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/another-jan-6-conspiracy-theory-suffers-a-reality-inflicted-blow/ar-AASG7EV?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1814 on: January 12, 2022, 01:39:43 am »
Quote from: John C on January 11, 2022, 11:18:19 pm
I'm sick of US politics.


John,

If I'm giving you lot too much detail let me know.

I figure some can stand the annoying insight.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1815 on: January 12, 2022, 11:36:14 am »
The worst part about US politics is that its spread like the other virus we are all in thrall to. Trump was certainly not the first populist strongman but many have been emboldened by his authoritarian words & actions & taken his methods as a playbook. That its infecting even those nations who previously positioned themselves as bastions of democracy is whats really sickening.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1816 on: January 12, 2022, 07:50:33 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January 12, 2022, 01:39:43 am
John,

If I'm giving you lot too much detail let me know.

I figure some can stand the annoying insight.
No you're not mate, the articles are informative and of course we can all chose what to read.
Despite me saying be patient about any prosecutions, my point is aligned with the sceptics together with the extent of perniciousness throughout the GOP and many media outlets. Plus the activity at County level to install rogue vote counters, etc.

There may be a time after the mid-terms when I have to decide to review my podcasts, watching and reading material :)

No worries Jam.
Re: The Most Dangerous Man in America
« Reply #1817 on: January 29, 2022, 12:08:44 pm »
The Hill
Soros group pushes back on Tucker Carlson documentary
Chloe Folmar - Yesterday 10:39 AM

The Open Society Foundations, a group founded by George Soros, is pushing back on a recent documentary by Tucker Carlson taking aim at Soros and his relationship with his homeland of Hungary,The Washington Post reports.

Carlson's "Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization," which was created for the Fox Nation streaming service, pits Soros against Hungarian right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán.

Carlson says that Soros, a liberal billionaire whose Open Society Foundations says it aims to improve democracies and make governments accountable, "is waging a kind of war - political, social and demographic war - on the West."

The Fox host asserts that the group is "trying to eliminate national borders, to oust democratically elected leaders, and install ideologically aligned puppets into positions of power."

Open Society Vice President Laura Silber told the Post that Soros and his group "have worked for more than 30 years to support vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to the people they serve."

"Mr. Carlson appears to prefer authoritarian rule, state capture of media and the courts, crony corruption and rigged elections," she said.

Carlson defended the documentary episode during his Fox News show on Thursday night, saying Soros and Orban have been at "loggerheads for years."

"And so we thought that was interesting enough, enough of a metaphor for the struggle that is going on globally between nationalists and people who oppose them. We thought it was worthy of our season finale documentary for our series Tucker Carlson Originals," he said.

He also responded to pushback, saying, "You have a right to know exactly what George Soros is doing to this country and to other countries around the world and we think we have an obligation to tell you, so we are going to continue to."

Carlson praises Orbán in the documentary for his political efforts to incentivize family growth and for his "normal" lifestyle.

"Orbán has been in politics for 30 years, but he seems surprisingly normal," Carlson says in the documentary. "He often drives himself to work. He has dinner in Budapest without security. Every Thursday, he spends the day reading."

Orbán became prime minister of Hungary in 2010 and has a legacy of hard-line anti-immigration stances, for which he was praised by former President Trump.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/soros-group-pushes-back-on-tucker-carlson-documentary/ar-AATfaXG?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The Fux Network and all its Clowns.
« Reply #1818 on: February 4, 2022, 05:02:28 pm »
All The News That's Fit to Stink.
Re: The Fux News Circus and all its Clowns.
« Reply #1819 on: February 4, 2022, 05:49:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aFQFB5YpDZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aFQFB5YpDZE</a>

For those that don't know how John Stewart cost Fucker his Crossfire TV job.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1820 on: February 10, 2022, 03:02:07 pm »
The Daily Beast
Russias Big, Bizarre Thank You! to Tucker Carlson and Josh Hawley
Julia Davis - Yesterday 12:51 PM

Theres no question about it: the Kremlin has found a group of advocates in Fox News and the GOP, and Russian state media mouthpieces couldnt be more grateful. Scarcely a day goes by without a supportive mention of Tucker Carlson on Russian airwaves, and his open opposition to U.S. support of Ukraineas it faces down the imminent threat from Russiaare bearing fruit.

Carlson, who has been described as practically the co-host of state TV propagandists and a voice of reason, is often quoted to support official Kremlin narratives. Russian senator Alexey Pushkov claimed that the Westand not Russiais provoking war. He asserted: This isnt just my opinion. Prominent Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson says that the mainstream media is getting us ready for war, demanding war.

At the same time, Russian state TV worries about the scrutiny Carlson and others are facing for insisting that the United States should abandon the fledgling democracy and allow the Kremlin to continue its conquests of Russias neighbors unabated. On Sundays edition of the weekly program Vesti Nedeli, New York-based reporter Valentin Bogdanov asserted: If youre smart, youre pro-Putin. Those who dont believe in Washingtons magic are treated as witches... Tucker Carlson is on the watch list of the hawks.

Vesti Nedeli went on to air clips from Carlsons Friday show, where the talk show host complained that during a closed-door briefing in Congress on Russia, Jim Cooper of Tennessee, a Democrat, asked an intelligence briefer to find out if this show is tied to Russia. We are not tied to Russia, of course.

Describing himself as an opposition journalist, Carlson claimed that Joe Bidens NSA secretly monitored his electronic communications last year. He was likely referring to an incidental collection linked to his communications with Kremlin intermediaries in an effort to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson criticized Republicans who now believe Russia is our greatest enemy and opined: They could stop this tomorrow. If Mitch McConnell criticized the build-up to the war with Putin, it would end immediately... The lunacy would end. But they are not doing that. Instead, Republicans are every bit as hysterical about Russia as Adam Schiff ever was... Is that what Republican voters want?

Carlson proceeded to compare a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine to whats happening at the U.S.s southern border. Texas is a state thats had well over 1 million foreign nationals pour into it illegally over the last year. Right over the border. That is a far bigger invasion than anything Vladimir Putin is planning in Ukraine, he said on Friday. In response to Carlsons complaints, Congressman Cooper's office reportedly told Tucker Carlson Tonight that Cooper has every right to ask whatever questions he thinks are important to strengthening American security during confidential House Intelligence Committee hearings.

But Russian state television doesnt see it the same way. Whats at stake, Bogdanov alleged, is not simply the taming of Carlson, but preventative sanctions against Russia or its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. He complained that by accusing former President Donald Trump of working for Russia, the Democrats tied his hands and feet and squeezed him out of the White House.

Kremlin propagandists have high hopes for Trumps triumphant returnwhich theyre promising to supportalong with what they describe as the new wave of Republicans. Classifying them as a horde or pack, Bogdanov pointed to Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who opposed the deployment of American troops to Eastern Europe, and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who has echoed Tucker Carlsons talking points on Russia, including when Marshall said: Im against sending U.S. troops to Ukraine. Id send them to the southern border [of the U.S.] before sending them to Ukraine.

Russian state television singled out their favorite of the bunch: Josh Hawley, who recently demanded that President Joe Biden suspend U.S. support for Ukraines potential NATO membership. Hawley also called on the U.S. to stop carrying the heavy burden it once did in other regions of the world, including Europe. It was such music to the Russian propagandists ears that across state media, Hawleys position was extolled and anyone who criticized him was smeared.

During last weeks White House media briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said: If you are digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with longstanding bipartisan American values, which is to stand up for the sovereignty of countries like Ukraine That applies to Sen. Hawley, but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders.

Appearing on a state TV show The Big Game on Thursday, the president of the Center for the National Interest, Dimitri Simes claimed that Jen Psaki practically accused leading Senator Hawley of acting as an agent of Russia. Simes surmised that a sharp split is taking place within the Republican party, with the two congressmen, Braun and Marshall, suddenly opposing any intervention by the United States with respect to Ukraines attempts to defend itself from Russias aggression.

Simes was so incensed that Psaki dared to criticize Hawleys stance that he compared the White House press secretary to the notorious chief of the NKVD, Lavrenty Beria, who played a major role in the bloody purges of Joseph Stalin's opponents. Concerns about Hawleys alleged persecution reverberated throughout state media channels. On Thursday, channel Rossiya-24 complained that Hawley was being harshly denounced by Psaki and English-speaking RT said that he was admonished for telling Biden to let Ukraine defend itself and focus on China.

The same day, Olga Skabeeva, the host of 60 Minutes, also criticized Psaki for coming after Hawley and agreed with panelists on the show, who argued that Democrats are on their way out. She urged Ukrainians not to rely on Biden, and instead to work on establishing better relations with Trump, especially since the former U.S. president made it clear that he would be happy to let Ukraine handle Russias aggression without Americas help.

Skabeeva concluded: Trump said he will become the 47th president [of the United States] We have already started working on that. Having elected him the first time, I think we can manage to do it again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russias-big-bizarre-thank-you-to-tucker-carlson-and-josh-hawley/ar-AATF0V2?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 10:42:14 am »
The Daily Beast
Tucker Carlson Revives Vicious Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory
William Vaillancourt - Yesterday 10:50 PM

Tucker Carlson on Monday revived a false conspiracy theory about Seth Rich, the slain Democratic National Committee staffer whose killing became a prop that Fox News used to draw attention away from Russias meddling in the 2016 election.

Carlson, who did not refer to Rich by name, was reacting to a Friday court filing by Special Counsel John Durham, who was tasked with investigating the origins of the intelligence communitys investigation into Donald Trumps ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Durham accused a lawyer for the Democrats of sharing internet data with the CIA that allegedly showed Russian-made phones being used near the White House, thus reflecting poorly on Trump. A host of right-wing media figures and politicians have falsely claimed that the filing shows that Trump was spied on and the subject of a smear campaign by Hillary Clinton.

Carlson jumped on that bandwagon on his show Monday night. The idea that Trump was the victim of a Hillary Clinton plot has been verified, he said. That claim is true. It actually happened.

The Fox News host then played a 2016 debate clip of Clinton mentioning Russias cyber attacks on American systems.

Thats probably true, in point of fact. But she was speaking about a specific quote cyber attack. She was talking about the Russians hacking the servers at the DNC, Carlson said. Heres the interesting thing: It was not true. It has never been true.

The U.S. intelligence community and Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation both found that Russians were, in fact, responsible for the hacking.

But rather than Russia, Carlson claimed, the DNC emails were very clearly stolen from within the building, most likely by a Bernie Sanders supporter who wanted to show the world how Bernie Sanders was being shafted by the very same corrupt forces in Washington that later shafted Donald Trump.

By implying that Rich is this unnamed supporter of Bernie Sanders, Carlson is sticking his toe back into waters that ultimately have gotten Fox News in a lot of trouble. A 2018 article that ended up being retracted, as well as comments from hosts like Sean Hannity, linked Richs unsolved murder in 2016 to the hacking of DNC emails as revealed by Wikileaks. In November 2020, Fox News settled a lawsuit with Richs parents, who had sued the network over emotional distress.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tucker-carlson-revives-vicious-seth-rich-conspiracy-theory/ar-AATRa4z?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 02:25:53 pm »
Reuters
Analysis-Palin's legal fight with the New York Times is far from over
By Jan Wolfe - 3h ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A surprising and unusual ruling against Sarah Palin in her defamation case has narrowed the former Alaska governor's route to victory but the high-profile suit is far from over, legal experts said.

In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday announced plans to throw out the lawsuit - even as jurors were still deliberating.

Rakoff, who did not inform the jurors of his plan, said Palin had failed to prove the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial that erroneously linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Rakoff allowed jurors to keep deliberating to reach a verdict as he announced his plans from the bench and said he would enter a formal dismissal only after they reached their own verdict.

Media law experts said it was not unprecedented for judges to issue so-called directed verdicts in defamation cases but the timing of Rakoff's announcement was highly unusual.

The U.S. Supreme Court has said that, given the importance of protecting freedom of the press, it can be appropriate for judges to take defamation cases out of the hands of jurors, said David Logan, a Roger Williams University law professor.

"The trial judge has an independent role to play in evaluating actual malice," Logan said.

However, it was more common for a judge to issue a directed verdict either before a jury begins its deliberations or after they have reached a verdict.

"The dispute isn't about what he (Rakoff) is doing," said Alexandra Lahav, a law professor at the University of Connecticut. "It is that he communicated his thinking at this stage of the case."

Rakoff said while the Times had engaged in "unfortunate editorializing," the newspaper did not act with "actual malice," a requirement in U.S. defamation cases involving public figures.

The judge added the jury verdict could still help the parties and the appellate courts resolve the case.

The New York Times will be in a stronger position if the jury also rules in its favor, said Eric David, a media lawyer at Brooks Pierce. In general, appeals courts are reluctant to second-guess factual determinations by jurors, David said.

"A jury verdict for the New York Times would be much more appeal-proof than a directed verdict," he said.

If the jury rules for Palin, the case becomes more complicated. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will then review Rakoff's directed verdict and decide whether it agrees with him that Palin failed to prove actual malice. If not, it can reinstate the jury verdict.

Palin is expected to argue on appeal that she presented strong evidence of "actual malice," but in any event the "actual malice" standard needs to be revisited by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch wrote dissenting opinions making clear they think the "actual malice" framework is outdated, but it is unclear if other justices would join them.

While the timing of Rakoff's directed verdict was unusual, Lahav said there was a certain efficiency to it given jurors took time out of their lives to hear the case and lawyers were paid a lot of money to argue it.

"You don't want all those costs to go to waste," Lahav said. "So the way to do is that is to make sure the jury verdict is preserved so they don't have to do it all again."

One potential issue with Rakoff's approach, which Palin's lawyers could raise on appeal, is that there is a risk of jurors learning Rakoff's views on the case, said Benjamin Zipursky, a law professor at Fordham University.

The jurors have been instructed to not read about the case when they go home at night. But in the digital era it can be difficult to avoid news reports and social media posts about a high-profile trial, Zipursky said.

"One worries about what will happen if the jury doesn't finish deliberating and goes home and finds out the judge didn't think the case met the standard," he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/analysis-palin-s-legal-fight-with-the-new-york-times-is-far-from-over/ar-AATS2PB?ocid=msedgntp
