Was it Lester Holt who suggested that it may be time to stop giving airtime to these idiots. Fox and other right wing outlets thrive on controversy and views. If what theyre saying is that far out and frankly, dangerous in the minds of the ignorant, perhaps the mainstream media should stop giving them the publicity they crave? Why give oxygen to batshit climate change skeptics, anti vax loons and conspiracy nuts?
I think it's a flawed argument for a few reasons, anyone watching the CNN coverage tearing apart Fox propaganda isn't being won over by those Fox news reports, they are being made aware of some of the bulls,, Trump supporters etc believe, they are now able to tackle Trump supporters with a sound argument rather than just shrugging their shoulders and saying it's all bulls.. while trying to think of a argument to show those people they are wrong.
Nobody watching those CNN reports of Fox news will be won over when CNN discuss these Fox reports, they are therefore not giving them the Oxygen they crave.
Fox news welcomes controversy as well but keeping their ratings is the most important thing for survival. Fox have been very controversial over the last 6 months, it has backfired, they are loosing viewers. think a lot of that's down to Fox viewers hearing the counter arguments that expose Fox bulls,,.
I think the argument you make applies to people like Kate Hopkins who thrives on oxygen, her whole livelihood depends on controversy. the more publicity the better. we should definitely starve her opinions.