Would it not be more appropriate to deny it any air time rather than comment on this made up nonsense.



They can't really ignore it though. As a news network who pride themselves on honest reporting, CNN kind of have to pull Fox on their bullshit and dishonesty. Fox on the other hand, have no interest in truth or honesty. They're essentially an entertainment company masquerading as a news network. Their M.O. isn't to "report" in the true sense of the word. Their job is to pounce on left leaning political topics and reframe them in a way that appeals to their target audience. Unfortunately for CNN, Fox generate most of their "content" and "talking points" directly from CNN's coverage of them.That's why the Fox business model is so deviously and parasitically brilliant. The more CNN discredit them the more Fox can sink their teeth into them and shit out the bullshit that their audience has been cultivated to swallow. And so, through no real fault of their own, CNN are left on the end of a hiding to nothing. They can't just take the moral high ground and ignore Fox. CNN are beholden to truth, which requires fact checking and objective reporting. Fox are beholden to being "Fair and Balanced", which falls outside the parameters of objectivity and is essentially a free pass to say whatever the fuck they feel likeAs depressing and frightening as it is that Fox are top of the cable ratings, you kind of have to hand it to the c*nts. They've got CNN roped into a dog fight that CNN can't back away from nor can CNN ever conceivably win. As I say, it's a heck of a model