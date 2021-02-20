« previous next »
Fox News - still lying to the planet.

oldfordie

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
February 20, 2021, 12:53:18 pm
Quote from: John C on February 19, 2021, 10:25:00 pm
Worryingly, it wasn't, it was a Federal judge that concluded Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously because he can't be regarded a 'news' source. Even though millions of pricks believe his evil gospel.
https://www.businessinsider.com/fox-news-karen-mcdougal-case-tucker-carlson-2020-9?r=US&IR=T
What was the judge thinking, so millions tune in to watch his show regularly but as you say none of them believe a word he says. there's a difference between some d/head saying something on the interment and a TV presenter slandering a member of the public. the member of the public character is smeared, they also suffer a backlash that could follow them for years.
The US has always been a bit screwed up when it comes to free speech, the argument free speech shouldn't be stifled because it will stop us attacking our politicians has never stood up as a valid reason to stop malicious unfounded accusations ruining peoples lives.
Red Berry

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
February 20, 2021, 03:00:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 20, 2021, 11:17:26 am
Not the same thing, though, is it? For one thing, Jon Stewart's viewers are more intelligent! ;) And more objectively - and on point - his show was on the Comedy Central Channel!!

And yet, they seem to plead a similar position before the courts.
Jshooters

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 2, 2021, 09:58:35 pm
In news that will shock no one Kayleigh Mcaneny has now been confirmed as joining these
FlashGordon

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 3, 2021, 09:40:31 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on March  2, 2021, 09:58:35 pm
In news that will shock no one Kayleigh Mcaneny has now been confirmed as joining these

It's shocked me, thought she was guaranteed to join OANN  ;D
Red Berry

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 15, 2021, 07:16:51 am
John Oliver went after Fucker last night. I had no idea so many young people watched his show.

 <a href="https://youtube.com/v/DsH43P7sGeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DsH43P7sGeQ</a>
KillieRed

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 15, 2021, 07:58:23 am
Fucker is the archetypal conservative; terrified of the world. Hes scared of change, scared of potential loss of status, scared of the other. Hes just the latest useful idiot for the Murdochs to proselytise their own fear through their Fox megaphone.
stara

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 19, 2021, 05:14:00 pm
You Literally Can't Believe The Facts Tucker Carlson Tells You. So Say FOX's OWN Lawyers
https://www.npr.org/2020/09/29/917747123/you-literally-cant-believe-the-facts-tucker-carlson-tells-you-so-say-fox-s-lawye

Billy The Kid

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 21, 2021, 09:39:52 am
At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense

Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.

Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut 
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 21, 2021, 09:48:53 am
Quote from: stara on March 19, 2021, 05:14:00 pm
You Literally Can't Believe The Facts Tucker Carlson Tells You. So Say FOX's OWN Lawyers
https://www.npr.org/2020/09/29/917747123/you-literally-cant-believe-the-facts-tucker-carlson-tells-you-so-say-fox-s-lawye

That was the same logic Alex Jones' lawyers used when they had to defend his on-air anger/rage issues in his divorce hearing.
Red Berry

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 21, 2021, 12:06:33 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 21, 2021, 09:39:52 am
At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense

Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.

Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut

Except Fucker isn't a moron in the slightest.  If you watched John Oliver's piece on Fucker last week, you'd realise he knows exactly what he's doing. Certainly he takes his viewers for morons though.

And the law says it's ok for a news show to outright lie to people by dressing it up as opinion.
Just Elmo?

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 21, 2021, 12:24:25 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 21, 2021, 09:39:52 am
At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense

Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.

Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut

It's funny, the Pod Save America weere making this exact same argument, but in reverse. Hannity being the moron, and Tucker being the dangerous smart onbe.
Red Berry

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 21, 2021, 01:14:39 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 21, 2021, 12:24:25 pm
It's funny, the Pod Save America weere making this exact same argument, but in reverse. Hannity being the moron, and Tucker being the dangerous smart onbe.

I'd say they're both almost equally dangerous.  I'd say Fucker is more cunning and nuanced, whereas Hannity, I think, has more appeal to the average dumb knuckle dragger. But the message they give is the same.
stoa

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 21, 2021, 01:31:07 pm
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter whether they're Einstein or one of the three Stooges. They have access to nationwide television and huge viewerships and peddle lies and other shite. They're fucking dangerous and how dangerous they are can be seen every day in the US and it was particularily visible on January 6th.
Red Berry

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 26, 2021, 04:34:30 pm
Dominion now suing FOX over its election coverage and defacto support of Trump's fraud claims.

I'm sure, though, they were just asking the question, and that no reasonable person would have believed them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S5Xzagfvv-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S5Xzagfvv-g</a>
The_Nomad

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 27, 2021, 05:03:48 am
Quote from: stoa on March 21, 2021, 01:31:07 pm
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter whether they're Einstein or one of the three Stooges. They have access to nationwide television and huge viewerships and peddle lies and other shite. They're fucking dangerous and how dangerous they are can be seen every day in the US and it was particularily visible on January 6th.

Hey, free speech on all that. I can say whatever the fuck I want to misinform people and get them to do shit but when they actually DO shit, it's not my fault that they believed me. How do free democracies navigate this mess?
Red Berry

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 27, 2021, 10:37:49 am
Brian Tyler Cohen made me smile with this.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0</a>
KillieRed

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 27, 2021, 11:03:31 am
Well, Joe & Jen should just say Fox , by their own admission, are not a news network . But I guess theres nothing to gain by doing that. It would be fun to see the little minions head explode though then roll out the faux outrage.
FlashGordon

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
March 27, 2021, 11:08:13 am
Quote from: Red Berry on March 27, 2021, 10:37:49 am
Brian Tyler Cohen made me smile with this.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0</a>

Do they not use autocue over at Fox? :D
BarryCrocker

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
Tucker Carlson has been doubling down on this 'replacement theory' he believes the Democrats are plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Quote
Its a voting-rights question. In a democracy, one person equals one vote. If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.

I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term replacement, if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate  the voters now casting ballots  with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because thats what happening, actually. Lets just say it. Thats true.

Maybe he should invite on some Native Americans to ask for their opinion on people coming to their country and 'changing' their culture.
stoa

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Today at 12:31:16 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
Tucker Carlson has been doubling down on this 'replacement theory' he believes the Democrats are plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Maybe he should invite on some Native Americans to ask for their opinion on people coming to their country and 'changing' their culture.

Or he could find a way to talk to his great-great-grandfather and ask him what he thinks of immigration. According to Wikipedia his name was Cesare Lombardi and he came to the US from Switzerland. Judging by his name, his ancestors probably emigrated from Italy to Switzerland. I bet he'd be proud of little Tucker...
