At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense



Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.



Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut