https://twitter.com/taralarosa/status/1190835713475932160?s=21



Wait until the end



So, that 'Epstein didn't kill himself' meme - it's been co-opted by right-wingers all over facebook. The thinking behind it must be as a distraction to the impeachment stuff. I have two Trumpers on my facebook list, one is all in, and he's just been spamming with these memes for the last week or two. And they are all coming from these conversative meme sites (I went down a rabbit hole yesterday looking at them, they really are disgusting people).So there's a definite agenda there, shrouded in the disguise of 'let's keep this in the news' - but it's all just a ploy to smear the Clintons and misdirect people's atention. So not funny really