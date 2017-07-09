« previous next »
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4360 on: September 14, 2021, 03:21:49 pm »
theres a book that came out last year i think it was. All the Pieces Matter. Is a really interesting read for fans of the show. Interviews a lot of the actors and crew etc about the development, production, real life influences, etc

definitely recommended
Offline elbow

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4361 on: September 15, 2021, 01:39:33 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on September 14, 2021, 03:21:49 pm
theres a book that came out last year i think it was. All the Pieces Matter. Is a really interesting read for fans of the show. Interviews a lot of the actors and crew etc about the development, production, real life influences, etc

definitely recommended

Thanks, I'll check that out.
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4362 on: October 7, 2021, 01:28:32 pm »
Just finished rewatching this. Absolute masterpiece from start to finish.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4363 on: October 7, 2021, 01:44:18 pm »
Finished this and it's the best show ever

More serious with more to say than Breaking Bad

Infinitely more realistic than Game of Thrones

Just.. fantastic
Offline Max_powers

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4364 on: October 7, 2021, 01:50:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  7, 2021, 04:14:32 pm
Nah. It goes Wallace first, then Boadie.

I didn't realize until yesterday that Wallace is played by Michael B Jordan.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4365 on: October 8, 2021, 03:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on October  7, 2021, 01:50:55 pm
I didn't realize until yesterday that Wallace is played by Michael B Jordan.

he will always be wallace

and i cant see idiris elba without hearing "wheres wallace string" in my head
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4366 on: October 8, 2021, 10:19:21 pm »
We had my Mother staying with us a few weeks back, I went out for a run, came back and she was glued to The Wire on Sky Atlantic, this is a person that exclusively watches soaps and true movies.  I lent her my Bluray set (Ill never get them back) and she rattled through them in about a week, its been the only subject weve talked about since.  Shes 67.

I also echo the comment about All The Pieces Matter, its almost essential for fans of The Wire.
Offline MadErik

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4367 on: October 9, 2021, 11:44:19 pm »
Just finished another re-watch. You forget just how good it is. Love The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, but this is on another level, in my opinion.
Online Dench57

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4368 on: October 10, 2021, 12:43:55 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October  8, 2021, 10:19:21 pm
We had my Mother staying with us a few weeks back, I went out for a run, came back and she was glued to The Wire on Sky Atlantic, this is a person that exclusively watches soaps and true movies.  I lent her my Bluray set (Ill never get them back) and she rattled through them in about a week, its been the only subject weve talked about since.  Shes 67.

I also echo the comment about All The Pieces Matter, its almost essential for fans of The Wire.

That's great. My parents just started watching it together for the first time this week, after years of me going on about how amazing it is. You know that feeling when you show something very dear to you - a film, book, TV show or whatever - to one of your close friends or family....you want them to "get it", to appreciate and enjoy it so much. I'm gonna be devastated if they get bored of it after a few episodes and go back to whatever ITV drama is on this week!
Online afc turkish

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4369 on: October 10, 2021, 12:52:36 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on October 10, 2021, 12:43:55 am
That's great. My parents just started watching it together for the first time this week, after years of me going on about how amazing it is. You know that feeling when you show something very dear to you - a film, book, TV show or whatever - to one of your close friends or family....you want them to "get it", to appreciate and enjoy it so much. I'm gonna be devastated if they get bored of it after a few episodes and go back to whatever ITV drama is on this week!

Hexed it!  :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4370 on: October 10, 2021, 12:55:47 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on October 10, 2021, 12:43:55 am
That's great. My parents just started watching it together for the first time this week, after years of me going on about how amazing it is. You know that feeling when you show something very dear to you - a film, book, TV show or whatever - to one of your close friends or family....you want them to "get it", to appreciate and enjoy it so much. I'm gonna be devastated if they get bored of it after a few episodes and go back to whatever ITV drama is on this week!

I got my mam on it a few years ago,saw her the following week and she had binged the lot  ;D

Couldn't make it past ep2 of GOT though & she refuses to watch it even though it's the genre of books,movies and tv shows that she loves.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4371 on: June 2, 2022, 10:29:51 am »
The Wires final season wasnt the mess you remember, fake serial killers and all

Spoiler
Many people agree that David Simons 20-year-old crime drama is the best TV series ever made  but even ardent fans often treat its final season as an inferior product. Louis Chilton pleads the case for the unjustly maligned brilliance of The Wire season five

What is the one thing better than an exquisite meal? asks Kelsey Grammers Frasier Crane, rhetorically, in an old episode of Frasier. An exquisite meal with one tiny flaw we can pick at all night. Seldom have truer words ever been said. Whether were talking hors doeuvres or television series, theres nothing a good snob enjoys doing more than quarrelling over one small facet of an otherwise perfect experience.

When it comes to TV, of course, there are few  if any  meals as exquisite as The Wire. The police drama, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, is often described as the greatest TV series of all time (sometimes ceding that honour to The Sopranos). It was a searing, labyrinthine portrait of Baltimore, a port city bled dry by the war on drugs. It was a cop show that was more interested in root causes and budget cuts than murder weapons or tense interrogations. Its brilliance was undeniable.

Despite this hallowed status, there nearly exists a near-consensus opinion among the shows fans that The Wires fifth and final season is a letdown. Of course, a bad season of The Wire still towers above pretty much every other drama out there. After the highs of season four  an enduring contender for the best single season of TV ever  the slightest dip in conviction would surely have felt like a major lapse. But with a decade and a half of hindsight, its time we embrace The Wires last season as not just a worthy and necessary addition to its ranks, but perhaps its most important season of all.

The conceit of The Wire meant that each season changed significantly from the last, introducing whole new settings and sets of characters. The first focused almost entirely on the drug trade. Season two continued this, while also turning its attention to crime around the citys docks. Season three took on politics, season four the inner-city school system, and season five the press. In other hands, this chopping and changing could be a gimmick; here, it seemed to stem from the shows own journalistic curiosity, a desire to cram as much context and intricacy into its depiction of contemporary Baltimore as possible. (David Simon, who created the series, had spent years working as a journalist in the city.)

While some of The Wires fans have shunned the newspaper plotlines, the bulk of the criticism of season five is reserved for the seasons other major storyline, in which Homicide detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) manages to convince the city of the existence of a fictional serial killer targeting Baltimores homeless population. After tampering with crime scenes and falsifying evidence, McNulty is eventually able to channel media hysteria into resources for a manhunt, which he then discreetly redirects into the underfunded investigation into local crime lord Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector).

The main criticism levelled against this plotline is that it all sounds rather far-fetched. The Wire was a show that many viewers championed for its authenticity and grit. Fake serial killer ploy sounds almost closer to a logline for a Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode than for the show that gave us Avon Barksdale. But The Wire had indulged a similar flight of fancy before  in season threes Hamsterdam plotline, which saw Major Bunny Colvin (Robert Wisdom) unilaterally decriminalise the drug trade in one small sector of the city.

Perhaps McNultys homeless killer proved particularly jarring with fans because it challenged their own conceptions about McNulty, and about the police itself. Other than a stint in season four, when Wests off-screen obligations pushed him to the sidelines, McNulty is the closest thing The Wire had to a lead character. Throughout most of the series, he fits the mould of the stock issue renegade detective. Hes got all the specs: a disregard for authority, an alcohol problem, troubled interpersonal relationships, and, despite this, an irrepressible brilliance when it comes to solving crimes. But when he goes rogue and starts fabricating a killer, the entire trope is subverted; its no longer possible to balance the scales.

Naturally, The Wire is constantly searching for the bigger picture. McNultys actions are borne out of a frustration with systemic bureaucratic and ethical rot throughout the Baltimore police force and government. But its also made clear that hes only driven by his own rampant ego. His fall from grace subverts the kind of narrative that morally grey cop shows usually push, that even The Wire had pushed on occasion. Time and time again, we see otherwise hard-nosed and clear-eyed police dramas perpetuate the myth of the maverick detective. Watch enough of them, and you cant help but conclude that canny and dogmatic detective work (the quality of being good po-lice, in The Wires lingo) eventually wins out over the police departments larger systemic failings. In The Wire, as in real life, it cannot. By the end of season five, its clear that McNulty is not the solution, but part of the problem.

Even if we set aside McNultys story, The Wire season five still absolutely sparkles in its depiction of the press, which is filtered almost entirely through the newsroom of The Baltimore Sun newspaper. The Sun is where series creator David Simon cut his teeth, working on the City desk for 12 years. Its no surprise, then, that it rings as true as any of The Wires many settings. World-weary editor Gus Haynes (played by Clark Johnson, who directed both the series pilot and finale, and brilliantly played a cop on the Baltimore-set Simon adaptation Homicide: Life on the Street) is one of the standout characters of the entire series.

One of the standout qualities The Wire has  over pretty much any other drama to grace the medium  is complexity. The sheer breadth of its socio-political scope starts out huge, and billows with each new season. Throwing The Sun into the mix adds more than just a change of scenery. It offers a window into how the city of Baltimore sees itself, how it converses with itself. Amid the bureaucracy and higher-ups desperation for a Pulitzer, there are moments of real dedication, real human connection. The seasons most uplifting moment  one of the few sentimental beats in the entire series  comes when young newswriter Alma Gutierrez (Michelle Paress) publishes a human-interest feature about Bubbles (Andre Royo) and his recovery from heroin addiction. In this moment, The Wire almost seems to assert its own mission statement. These are people worth focusing on. These are stories worth telling.

In the end, The Wires fifth season is about repeating patterns, inescapable cycles. The Baltimore Sun is subject to exactly the same kind of structural malaise as the unions, the mayors office, the police department or the schools. But theres no big climax, no moment of catharsis. Concluding on this note  not of victory or failure, but of an unflappable status quo  is a bold gamble for a drama like this. The Wires canonised peers such as The Sopranos and Breaking Bad swung for the fences at the end, opting for big, symbolic endings and showstopping set pieces. The Wire stayed true to its convictions, refusing to sanitise, refusing to sensationalise. Its the stuff of good journalism; for television, its remarkable. To this day, theres been nothing like it.

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/features/the-wire-season-5-hbo-david-simon-b2091137.html

[close]
Offline newterp

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4372 on: June 3, 2022, 06:17:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  7, 2021, 01:44:18 pm
Finished this and it's the best show ever

More serious with more to say than Breaking Bad

Infinitely more realistic than Game of Thrones

Just.. fantastic

Indeed.

And NBC in the US did a TV show called "Homicide: Life on the Streets" - based on the same author's works in Balitmore etc.

Absolutely brilliant - but was relegated to a terrible night (Friday) - when streaming didn't exist.
Offline courty61

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4373 on: June 8, 2022, 07:31:29 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4374 on: June 9, 2022, 07:53:56 am »
That article took me an hour to read and I regret not a second

Wow. Must-read

Cheers
Offline wige

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4375 on: June 9, 2022, 09:20:34 am »
Enjoyed this, and I've always been a fan of season 5, so nice to see some well articulated defence of it.

Spoiler
erks me that after all that they credit the wrong reporter with the Bubbles story though! Gutierrez doesn't lead or write that, it's the young black fella (who's character name escapes me) who bonds with Bubbles, meets him at the food bank/shelter etc).
[close]
Offline wige

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4376 on: June 9, 2022, 10:00:54 am »
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4377 on: June 9, 2022, 12:43:07 pm »
Offline courty61

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4378 on: June 9, 2022, 04:19:38 pm »
No worries everyone. Glad to be of service
Online Seebab

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm »
Just rewatched the Wire. Amazing and still the best ever show.

Spoiler
Regarding the above, what irks me most from S5 is not the the press storyline or even unrealistic creation of a serial killer but it's the way McNulty just becomes a total caricature of himself from S1-S3, completely ignoring any progression made in S4, and with the added lacking of any charm, wit and humour that he had from previous seasons. The blatant disregard and lack of chemistry with once friendly characters such as Bunk, Kima and then Beadie was just so jarring to me, especially after seeing so little of him in S4, that I ended up hating him and it made the whole eulogy and wake scene in the last episode less impactful (as funny as it was). I think they could have made him go back down in a spiral in a much better way but perhaps going to 10 episodes from 13 episodes meant this couldn't be developed as well. I am fine with the rest of S5 to be honest.
[close]
