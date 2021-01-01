« previous next »
The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Fucking fentanyl.

Has that been proved? Know that a comedian (and 2 other friends/colleagues?) that died just a couple of days before this that had Fentanyl laced in coke - another comedienne is still in hospital I believe. 

https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/comedian-fuquan-johnson-dead-overdose-fentanyl

Apparently she's doing ok
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Prop Joe.

Nah. It goes Wallace first, then Boadie.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Prop Joe.
Prop Joe was in the game, so it didn't come as a shock that he got whacked, nor Omar, but it was the irony of Omar being shot, by one of the kids imitating him a few series earlier, it's a hard thing to pull off surprise in a TV show, but they did it here
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
RIP Michael K Williams. Some of the finest acting in the greatest stories I have ever seen. Thank you sir.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Just started watching the Wire after years of mates recommending it.

Michael Williams was great in Boardwalk Empire and also had a major role in Lovecroft Country.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Nah. It goes Wallace first, then Boadie.

Frank Sobotka was a bad one.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Frank Sobotka was a bad one.

Ah yes that too. Unfortunately my memory around series 2 and its characters is pretty hazy as I didn't take to it as much as the others.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Season 2 first time around it seems pretty average based on when you see The Wire step up in season 3 and 4, but when you end up watching season again it's quite a strong season, i think it's better than seasons 1 & 5 and i rank it #3 overall.

But it's personal preference, i'd like to see some Rawkite rankings of the seasons now. :D

#3
#4
#2
#1
#5
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Frank Sobotka was a bad one.
Ziggy was a fucking biff
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Season 2 first time around it seems pretty average based on when you see The Wire step up in season 3 and 4, but when you end up watching season again it's quite a strong season, i think it's better than seasons 1 & 5 and i rank it #3 overall.

But it's personal preference, i'd like to see some Rawkite rankings of the seasons now. :D
#3
#4
#1
#5
#2

I think most people would have 4 on top, but I loved the gang war climax in 3
Football without fans is nothing.

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Don't spoil it please I'm only three episodes into series 5!

4 was amazing though.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
4,3,1,2,5
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
I'd say 4, 3, 2, 1, 5

If you asked me on a different day I'd probably have a different answer. It's bizarre to think the first season which is outstanding could be considered weaker than a few other seasons, though I could see why it may be some people's favourites. I think most would say the final one is the weakest, even though it has some great things about it. It's probably better quality TV than many other series could ever reach.

I feel like in seasons 3 and 4 it's actually less entertaining than the first two seasons, but it just goes up a level in a couple of ways. When I started watching the third season I thought it was going to be a whimper, but it's really great. I think season four is probably my favourite for how it explores the education system. Out of all the other focuses in each season (the drug war in the inner cities, the port and the working class, the political set up and the print media) I just don't feel they quite nailed it as well as they did in the fourth season. Like I say though, not an easy choice.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Very sad to hear of his death.

Its hands down the best show ever, think Ive watched it 3 or 4 times now and its still amazing. A second watch of something really helps cement my opinion and after loving breaking bad initially I had it close but after watching a second time, whilst really really good it doesnt hold a candle. Same goes for the sopranos.

Would like to go back to boardwalk empire as I think that was a bit underrated and game of thrones but the way that ended in the last few years has really put me off.

Deadwood really held up on second viewing and that was cancelled before it came to a proper end as far as I can remember. The follow on  should never have been made with hindsight.

Edit: My memory is so bad I cant rate the seasons anymore so might just have to watch them again..
