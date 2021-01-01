I'd say 4, 3, 2, 1, 5



If you asked me on a different day I'd probably have a different answer. It's bizarre to think the first season which is outstanding could be considered weaker than a few other seasons, though I could see why it may be some people's favourites. I think most would say the final one is the weakest, even though it has some great things about it. It's probably better quality TV than many other series could ever reach.



I feel like in seasons 3 and 4 it's actually less entertaining than the first two seasons, but it just goes up a level in a couple of ways. When I started watching the third season I thought it was going to be a whimper, but it's really great. I think season four is probably my favourite for how it explores the education system. Out of all the other focuses in each season (the drug war in the inner cities, the port and the working class, the political set up and the print media) I just don't feel they quite nailed it as well as they did in the fourth season. Like I say though, not an easy choice.