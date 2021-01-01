Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
105
106
107
108
109
[
110
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers (Read 296691 times)
Ziltoid
Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,622
Scrubbers
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
«
Reply #4360 on:
Today
at 02:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on
Today
at 11:52:24 am
Fucking fentanyl.
Has that been proved? Know that a comedian (and 2 other friends/colleagues?) that died just a couple of days before this that had Fentanyl laced in coke - another comedienne is still in hospital I believe.
https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/comedian-fuquan-johnson-dead-overdose-fentanyl
Apparently she's doing ok
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
105
106
107
108
109
[
110
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2