Fuck folks, awful news
The Wire actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment - New York Post
The Wire actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, law-enforcement sources told The Post.
Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose, sources said.
Williams, 54, was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew, sources said.
The Flatbush native was famous for his role as Omar Little in the gritty TV series The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.