The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
August 10, 2021, 08:39:50 pm
Season 4 is just perfection.

Season 5 is a bit odd, but it's bloody hard trying to follow Season 4
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
August 20, 2021, 11:18:08 pm
Is you takin notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy? The fuck is you thinkin, man?
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 09:14:00 pm
Fuck folks, awful news

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment - New York Post

 
The Wire actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose, sources said.

Williams, 54, was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew, sources said.

The Flatbush native was famous for his role as Omar Little in the gritty TV series The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 09:24:34 pm
Bad that. One of my favourite actors. Rest in peace legend
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 09:25:31 pm
Terrible. RIP.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 09:29:05 pm
Ah no way. RIP.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
Fuck! That's a gutwrencher, great actor.  :'(


Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm
That is absolutely terrible news. Rest in peace.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm
sad news
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm
Omar will forever be the greatest TV character of all time.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm
Awful news
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
RIP
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm
Omar will forever be the greatest TV character of all time.

Throw up between Omar and Tony Soprano.. maybe Walter White sneaks in there too
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
Feel utterly empty at the news.

Wendell Pierce

"The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.

If you dont know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance.

He was proud of the artist he had become, asking for my advice long after he had surpassed any incite I could have shared.Always truthful, never inauthentic. The kindest of persons. Like two mischievous kids, we would laugh & joke whenever we would meet. Like Baltimore years ago "
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm
I got the shotgun, you got the briefcase. All in the game tho right?
You come at the king, you best not miss.
A man gotta have a code
Money aint got no owners, only spenders.
Even if I miss I cant miss..

And those just off the top of my head. Unreal performance, the best in the best show there's been. Charisma in spades
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm
Horrible, horrible news. He's iconic.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
Quote from: DanJay87 on Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm
I got the shotgun, you got the briefcase. All in the game tho right?
You come at the king, you best not miss.
A man gotta have a code
Money aint got no owners, only spenders.
Even if I miss I cant miss..

And those just off the top of my head. Unreal performance, the best in the best show there's been. Charisma in spades

The man behind some of the most powerful moments in tv history.  Sad news, RIP. 
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
Omar was one of the greatest tv characters ever and he managed to become another loveable psycho as chalky white
In boardwalk empire.
 RIP, the world is a lesser place.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
Im honestly gutted, terrible news.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:37:07 pm
OMG this is shocking, he's done some really good work post The Wire, carved out a really good career mainly on HBO shows.

RIP.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:47:14 pm
So sad! Awful news
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
Heartbreaking news. Loved his performance in 'Boardwalk Empire' as well as 'The Wire'. RIP.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
Very sad news, he was unforgettable as Omar
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
Sad to hear of the passing of Michael K Williams. Been reminiscing clips of the wire on YouTube recently and he played a fantastic part as Omar, likewise as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire. Played a little cameo in the Sopranos also.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm
Fuck, that's shocking. 
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 10:59:14 pm
Really sad news.

One of the most memorable characters in TV history.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Today at 12:04:59 am
The usual wankers are giving it the "One less druggy"
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Today at 12:25:41 am
This one stings.


Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:04:59 am
The usual wankers are giving it the "One less druggy"

They should probably watch The Wire.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Today at 03:56:40 am
What a fine, fine actor he was. Gutted.  :'(
